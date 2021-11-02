Under Armour Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Full Year Outlook

BALTIMORE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" paragraph.

"Our third-quarter results were driven by strong demand for the Under Armour brand and our ability to execute quickly to meet the needs of our consumers and customers," said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. "With industry-leading innovations, increased marketing efforts to deepen our connection with Focused Performers, and consistent operational discipline – we're building greater brand affinity and are on track to deliver record revenue and earnings results in 2021."

Third Quarter 2021 Review

Revenue was up 8 percent to $1.5 billion (up 6 percent currency neutral) compared to the prior year.

Gross margin increased 310 basis points to 51.0 percent, driven by benefits from pricing and channel mix, offset by the absence of MyFitnessPal and supply chain headwinds.

Sales, general & administrative expenses increased 8 percent to $599 million .

Restructuring charges were $17 million .

Operating income was $172 million . A djusted operating income was $189 million .

Net income was $113 million . Adjusted net income was $145 million .

Diluted earnings per share was $0.24 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.31 .

Inventory was down 21 percent to $838 million .

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $1.3 billion at the end of the quarter, and no borrowings were outstanding under the company's $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.

Updated 2021 Outlook

Key points related to Under Armour's full-year 2021 outlook include:

Revenue is expected to be up approximately 25 percent compared to the previous expectation of a low-twenties percentage increase, reflecting a high-twenties percentage growth rate in North America and a mid-thirties percentage growth rate in the international business.

Gross margin is expected to increase approximately 130 basis points compared to the previous expectation of an approximate 50 to 70 basis point improvement versus the prior year adjusted gross margin of 48.6 percent with expected benefits from pricing and changes in foreign currency partially offset by the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform and expected higher freight expenses.

Operating income is expected to reach approximately $425 million compared to the previous range of $215 million to $225 million . Excluding the impact of restructuring efforts, adjusted operating income is expected to reach approximately $475 million compared to the previous expectation of $340 million to $350 million .

Diluted earnings per share is expected to reach approximately $0.55 compared to the previous expectation of diluted earnings per share of $0.14 to $0.16 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to reach approximately $0.74 compared to the previously expected range of $0.50 to $0.52 per share.

2020 Restructuring Plan

In April 2020, Under Armour announced a $550 million to $600 million restructuring plan to rebalance its cost base to improve profitability and cash flow. The company now expects to recognize $525 million to $575 million in charges related to this plan and has recognized $500 million of pre-tax charges, including $17 million in the third quarter of 2021 or $26 million year-to-date. Of the $500 million recognized in charges, $140 million are cash-related, and $360 million are non-cash-related. The company currently expects to recognize any remaining charges related to this plan by the first calendar quarter of 2022.

COVID-19 Update

Under Armour remains focused on protecting teammate and consumer health and safety while navigating the ongoing and wide-ranging disruptions resulting from the pandemic. The company continues to work with its suppliers, partners, and customers to navigate these disruptions. However, given continued uncertainty related to COVID-19, particularly the ongoing and evolving impact on the company's suppliers and logistics providers, there could be further material impacts on Under Armour's full-year business results in 2021, as well as future periods.

Conference Call and Webcast

Under Armour will hold its third-quarter conference call and webcast today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be archived and available for replay about three hours after the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" results, as well as "adjusted" forward-looking estimates of the company's fiscal 2021 outlook. Management believes this information is useful to investors to compare the company's results of operations period-over-period because it enhances visibility into its actual underlying results, excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial information is calculated to exclude the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the impact of the company's 2020 restructuring plan and related impairment charges and impairments associated with certain long-lived assets and goodwill and related tax effects. Where applicable, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share exclude the non-cash amortization of debt discount on the company's convertible senior notes, any gain or loss on extinguishing the company's convertible senior notes and related tax effects, and any gain or loss from divestitures. Management believes these adjustments are not core to the company's operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP is presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and should be contemplated in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared per GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our future financial condition or results of operations, our prospects and strategies for future growth, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations and the operations of our suppliers and logistics providers, our plans to reduce our operating expenses, anticipated charges and restructuring costs, projected savings related to our restructuring plans and the timing thereof, the development and introduction of new products, the implementation of our marketing and branding strategies, and the future benefits and opportunities from significant investments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and our business, financial condition and results of operations, including recent impacts on global supply chains and logistics; failure of our suppliers or manufacturers to produce or deliver our products in a timely or cost-effective manner; changes in general economic or market conditions that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry; increased competition causing us to lose market share or reduce the prices of our products or to increase significantly our marketing efforts; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and our supply chain; changes to the financial health of our customers; our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business and successfully execute any restructuring plans and realize their expected benefits; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer shopping preferences and consumer demand for our products and manage our inventory in response to changing demands; loss of key customers, suppliers or manufacturers; our ability to further expand our business globally and to drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; our ability to successfully manage or realize expected results from significant transactions and investments; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation or application of our global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and key employees; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations, and the potential impact of new trade, tariff and tax regulations on our profitability; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; and our potential exposure to litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, in '000s

2021

% of Net

Revenues

2020

% of Net

Revenues

2021

% of Net

Revenues

2020

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$ 1,545,532



100.0 %

$ 1,433,021



100.0 %

$ 4,154,261



100.0 %

$ 3,070,901



100.0 % Cost of goods sold

757,428



49.0 %

746,701



52.1 %

2,068,695



49.8 %

1,604,428



52.2 % Gross profit

788,104



51.0 %

686,320



47.9 %

2,085,566



50.2 %

1,466,473



47.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

599,384



38.8 %

553,549



38.6 %

1,659,025



39.9 %

1,586,156



51.7 % Restructuring and impairment charges

16,656



1.1 %

74,201



5.2 %

26,382



0.6 %

549,601



17.9 % Income (loss) from operations

172,064



11.1 %

58,570



4.1 %

400,159



9.6 %

(669,284)



(21.8) % Interest income (expense), net

(9,261)



(0.6) %

(14,955)



(1.0) %

(36,705)



(0.9) %

(32,251)



(1.1) % Other income (expense), net

(29,476)



(1.9) %

(7,184)



(0.5) %

(75,150)



(1.8) %

(10,493)



(0.3) % Income (loss) before income taxes

133,327



8.6 %

36,431



2.5 %

288,304



6.9 %

(712,028)



(23.2) % Income tax expense (benefit)

18,962



1.2 %

(3,714)



(0.3) %

38,870



0.9 %

14,696



0.5 % Income (loss) from equity method investments

(921)



(0.1) %

(1,199)



(0.1) %

969



— %

(6,906)



(0.2) % Net income (loss)

$ 113,444



7.3 %

$ 38,946



2.7 %

$ 250,403



6.0 %

$ (733,630)



(23.9) %

































Basic net income (loss) per share of

Class A, B and C common stock

$ 0.24







$ 0.09







$ 0.54







$ (1.62)





Diluted net income (loss) per share of

Class A, B and C common stock

$ 0.24







$ 0.09







$ 0.54







$ (1.62)





Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock Basic

470,002







454,541







461,908







453,847





Diluted

473,116







456,674







464,918







453,847







Under Armour, Inc. For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited; in thousands)









NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY













Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, in '000s

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change Apparel

$ 1,058,231



$ 927,041



14.2 %

$ 2,742,465



$ 1,951,186



40.6 % Footwear

329,718



298,687



10.4 %

981,406



693,464



41.5 % Accessories

126,345



145,060



(12.9) %

355,244



268,912



32.1 % Total net sales

1,514,294



1,370,788



10.5 %

4,079,115



2,913,562



40.0 % Licensing revenues

31,099



25,121



23.8 %

76,017



51,244



48.3 % Corporate Other (1)

139



37,112



(99.6) %

$ (871)



$ 106,095



(100.8) % Total net revenues

$ 1,545,532



$ 1,433,021



7.9 %

$ 4,154,261



$ 3,070,901



35.3 %

NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT













Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, in '000s

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change North America

$ 1,035,862



$ 962,565



7.6 %

$ 2,747,082



$ 2,021,247



35.9 % EMEA

241,201



210,111



14.8 %

642,308



437,140



46.9 % Asia-Pacific

211,950



178,895



18.5 %

614,539



397,846



54.5 % Latin America

56,380



44,338



27.2 %

151,203



108,573



39.3 % Corporate Other (1)

139



37,112



(99.6) %

(871)



$ 106,095



(100.8) % Total net revenues

$ 1,545,532



$ 1,433,021



7.9 %

$ 4,154,261



$ 3,070,901



35.3 %

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS













Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, in '000s

2021 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2020 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2021 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2020

% of Net

Revenues (2) North America

$ 292,367

28.2 %

$ 224,593

23.3 %

$ 728,698

26.5 %

$ 251,579



12.4 % EMEA

41,772

17.3 %

40,834

19.4 %

108,350

16.9 %

43,840



10.0 % Asia-Pacific

40,529

19.1 %

19,248

10.8 %

111,088

18.1 %

(30,040)



(7.6) % Latin America

10,831

19.2 %

1,802

4.1 %

18,289

12.1 %

(50,756)



(46.7) % Corporate Other (1)

(213,435)

NM

(227,907)

NM

(566,266)

NM

(883,907)



NM Income (loss) from

operations

$ 172,064

11.1 %

$ 58,570

4.1 %

$ 400,159

9.6 %

$ (669,284)



(21.8) %



(1) Corporate Other primarily includes foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program. Prior to Fiscal 2021, the Company's Connected Fitness segment was separately disclosed, however, effective January 1, 2021, Corporate Other now includes the remaining Connected Fitness business consisting of the MapMyRun business for Fiscal 2021 and the entire Connected Fitness business for Fiscal 2020. All prior periods were recast to conform to the current period presentation. Such reclassifications did not affect total consolidated net revenues, consolidated income from operations or consolidated net income

(2) Operating income (loss) percentage is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM).

Under Armour, Inc. As of September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 (Unaudited; in thousands)













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













in '000s

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,253,706



$ 1,517,361



$ 865,609

Accounts receivable, net

735,779



527,340



806,916

Inventories

837,740



895,974



1,056,845

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

300,719



282,300



243,971

Total current assets

3,127,944



3,222,975



2,973,341

Property and equipment, net

601,700



658,678



680,871

Operating lease right-of-use assets

469,638



536,660



560,146

Goodwill

498,166



502,214



493,631

Intangible assets, net

11,474



13,295



37,274

Deferred income taxes

34,543



23,930



45,995

Other long term assets

78,836



72,876



72,293

Total assets

$ 4,822,301



$ 5,030,628



$ 4,863,551

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Accounts payable

532,919



575,954



643,315

Accrued expenses

388,275



378,859



309,096

Customer refund liabilities

174,274



203,399



197,496

Operating lease liabilities

142,566



162,561



156,885

Other current liabilities

116,504



92,503



141,607

Total current liabilities

1,354,538



1,413,276



1,448,399

Long term debt, net of current maturities

662,903



1,003,556



997,347

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

728,077



839,414



872,791

Other long term liabilities

99,034



98,389



74,668

Total liabilities

2,844,552



3,354,635



3,393,205

Total stockholders' equity

1,977,749



1,675,993



1,470,346

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,822,301



$ 5,030,628



$ 4,863,551



Under Armour, Inc. For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited; in thousands)



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Nine Months Ended September 30, in '000s 2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 250,403



$ (733,630)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 107,847



124,169

Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate gain (loss) 12,353



(3,676)

Loss on extinguishment of senior convertible notes 58,526



—

Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,624



3,547

Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges 11,903



452,945

Amortization of bond premium 19,902



6,910

Stock-based compensation 32,953



32,770

Deferred income taxes (23,414)



19,172

Changes in reserves and allowances (19,215)



22,910

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (200,079)



(105,874)

Inventories 64,202



(159,930)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,738)



64,404

Other non-current assets 52,179



(288,111)

Accounts payable (36,913)



17,972

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (123,273)



301,720

Customer refund liabilities (29,072)



(23,164)

Income taxes payable and receivable 32,680



18,159

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 209,868



(249,707)

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (57,660)



(71,639)

Sale of property and equipment 1,413



—

Purchase of businesses —



(38,848)

Net cash used in investing activities (56,247)



(110,487)

Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from long term debt and revolving credit facility —



1,288,753

Payments on long term debt and revolving credit facility (506,280)



(800,000)

Proceeds from capped call 91,722



—

Purchase of capped call —



(47,850)

Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes (5,623)



(3,285)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances 2,739



3,855

Payments of debt financing costs —



(5,150)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (417,442)



436,323

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,708



2,398

Net increase in (decrease in) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (262,113)



78,527

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 1,528,515



796,008

End of period $ 1,266,402



$ 874,535



Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)









The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated according to GAAP to currency neutral net revenue a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.









CURRENCY NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION













Three months ended

September 30, 2021

Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 Total Net Revenue







Net revenue growth - GAAP

7.9 %

35.3 % Foreign exchange impact

(2.0) %

(3.1) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

5.9 %

32.2 %









North America







Net revenue growth - GAAP

7.6 %

35.9 % Foreign exchange impact

(0.7) %

(0.9) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

6.9 %

35.0 %









EMEA







Net revenue growth - GAAP

14.8 %

46.9 % Foreign exchange impact

(3.6) %

(7.4) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

11.2 %

39.5 %









Asia-Pacific







Net revenue growth - GAAP

18.5 %

54.5 % Foreign exchange impact

(5.6) %

(9.7) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

12.9 %

44.8 %









Latin America







Net revenue growth - GAAP

27.2 %

39.3 % Foreign exchange impact

(6.8) %

(5.4) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

20.4 %

33.9 %









Total International







Net revenue growth - GAAP

17.6 %

49.2 % Foreign exchange impact

(4.8) %

(8.1) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP

12.8 %

41.1 %

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)





The tables below present the reconciliation of the Company's condensed consolidated statement of operations presented in accordance with GAAP to certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.





ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION





in '000s

Three months ended

September 30, 2021

GAAP Income from operations

$ 172,064

Add: Impact of restructuring and impairment charges

16,656

Add: Impact of restructuring charges recorded under cost of goods sold

107

Adjusted income from operations

$ 188,827







ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION





in '000s

Three months ended

September 30, 2021

GAAP Net income

$ 113,444

Add: Impact of restructuring and impairment charges

16,656

Add: Impact of restructuring charges recorded under cost of goods sold

107

Add: Impact of amortization of debt discount

2,251

Add: Impact of loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes

23,798

Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

(11,441)

Adjusted net income

$ 144,815







ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION









Three months ended

September 30, 2021

GAAP Diluted net income per share

$ 0.24

Add: Impact of restructuring and impairment charges

0.04

Add: Impact of restructuring charges recorded under cost of goods sold

—

Add: Impact of amortization of debt discount

—

Add: Impact of loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes

0.05

Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

(0.02)

Adjusted diluted income per share

$ 0.31



Under Armour, Inc. Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2021 (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)





The tables below present the reconciliation of the Company's fiscal 2021 outlook for certain financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.





ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION





(in millions)

Year Ending

December 31, 2021

GAAP Income (loss) from operations

$ 425

Add: Estimated impact of restructuring and impairment charges (1)

50

Adjusted income (loss) from operations

$ 475



ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN RECONCILIATION









Year Ending

December 31, 2021 GAAP operating margin

7.6 % Add: Estimated impact of restructuring and impairment charges (1)

0.9 % Adjusted operating margin

8.5 %

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION









Year Ending

December 31, 2021

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share (2)

$ 0.55

Add: Estimated impact of restructuring and impairment charges (1)

0.11

Add: Estimated impact of amortization of debt discount

0.03

Add: Estimated impact of loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes

0.12

Add: Estimated impact of tax expense related to items noted above

(0.07)

Adjusted diluted income per share

$ 0.74





(1) Under the Company's 2020 restructuring plan's estimated range of $525 million to $575 million, approximately $500 million of cumulative charges have been recognized as of September 30, 2021. The impact of total charges to be recognized for the fourth quarter and the full year Fiscal 2021 assumes the low-end of the estimated remaining charges included in this press release.

(2) GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share excludes any potential earn-out related to the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform.

Under Armour, Inc. As of September 30, 2021 and 2020





COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT









September 30,



2021

2020 Factory House

179

172 Brand House

18

18 North America total doors

197

190









Factory House

144

122 Brand House

95

116 International total doors

239

238









Factory House

323

294 Brand House

113

134 Total doors

436

428

