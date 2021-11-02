ONEOK to Participate in Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in virtual meetings at the Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference on Nov. 4, 2021.
ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.
ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.
