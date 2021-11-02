Nancy Germond's new book, Workers Compensation in Two Hours: The Business Owner's Guide to an Exceptional Workers Compensation Program, now available

GLENDALE, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers' compensation program management can be a struggle for small-to-medium sized business owners. From finding the right agent to preventing or promptly reporting employee injuries, main-street business owners and managers struggle with rising workers' compensation costs and imperfect safety programs.

"For business owners without a CFO or risk manager [...], building a strong workers comp program can be challenging"

"Workers' Compensation in Two Hours: The Business Owner's Guide to an Exceptional Workers Compensation Program takes managers step by step through the challenges associated with workers' compensation management. "For business owners who don't have a chief financial officer or risk manager to rely on, managing your insurance purchase and building a strong workers compensation program can be challenging," says the author, Nancy Germond, who has over three decades of claims handling and risk management expertise.

Chapter by chapter, this book helps the reader understand the workers' compensation insurance policy, determine how to choose an agent, implement better hiring practices, and learn how to respond when workers' injuries don't resolve. Some practical tips and examples help business owners understand the insurance jargon they may hear, as well as help them survive the unavoidable premium audit they face each year.

With insurance rates rising and workers facing increasing health challenges which may delay return to work, this book helps business owners improve the management of a complicated and often misunderstood process.

A chapter on the emerging risks employers face in today's turbulent world is a bonus to help business owners develop a strategy for better management of their risk management program, helping them control their total cost of risk

Here's what John Crow, CEO of CENTURY 21 Northwest Realty, had to say about this book.

"I was a corporate guy for a long time, and even took a tour in human resources. I'm now a long-time entrepreneur with many head wounds that could have been avoided had I read this book years ago. Business leaders often avoid diving into this area of the business. Don't! Read the book, it will save you thousands of dollars and hours. Highly recommend it!"

Nancy holds a BA in Communication from Mills College, a master's degree in Sociology from Lincoln University, and a variety of professionals designations, including the prestigious Senior Professional in Human Resources. Her over three decades of insurance and risk management expertise position her to discuss this important topic in depth using down-to-earth language. A long-time Arizona resident, Nancy has held both private and public-sector risk management positions.

This book is available through Amazon. Published by Wells Media, it is available at this link https://www.amazon.com/dp/1736867024.

