Esquire Bank Launches LawyerIQ New Digital Education Resource for Contingency Fee Law Firms

JERICHO, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Bank (NASDAQ: ESQ), a leading full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the legal industry's financial needs, has launched LawyerIQ, a comprehensive digital content hub and education resource for contingency fee law firms. This first-of-its-kind online destination is intended to be a "go-to" business management resource for law firm owners and their management teams, with content covering topics ranging from law firm growth, finance and accounting to marketing and intake strategies. LawyerIQ is available at https://lawyeriq.esquirebank.com/.

"As a leader in providing financial and technology services to law firms on a national basis, LawyerIQ is the next logical step in expanding our digital platform and continuing our thought leadership in the legal community," stated Andrew C. Sagliocca, President and Chief Executive Officer of Esquire Bank. "LawerIQ clearly demonstrates our commitment to empowering law firms with the solutions and information they need to manage their business, grow and thrive."

LawyerIQ features digital resources – including videos, blogs/articles, webinars, and case studies – focused on a wide range of topics related to the business of law. These resources come from a variety of renowned experts and influential attorneys across the country.

"The content developed for LawyerIQ has been curated to provide law firm owners and managers insights from industry experts who understand the unique needs of law firms and successful law firm management strategies", added Kyall Mai, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at Esquire Bank. "LawyerIQ features exclusive content available with a free registration. By registering and creating a LawyerIQ profile, visitors access an exciting new educational resource with events, videos, and insights focused on their needs, as well as save their favorite content to their accounts."

Esquire Bank partnered with its marketing and technology agency, Retina, to develop the strategy, design and digital experience of LawyerIQ. "We're pleased to partner with Esquire to fill the void for insightful thought leadership, actionable content, and a digital customer experience that will help change the game for firms everywhere," stated Michael Ruby, Retina's Chief Creative Officer.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

