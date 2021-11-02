LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, a Platinum Sponsor at SiGMA Europe, is exclusively presenting a live Counter Strike: Global Offensive tournament, the Sigma Esports Technologies Cup, where legends of the game will team up and take on the next generation of players making their mark on the battlefield.

Esports Technologies to Host a Live Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Tournament at SiGMA Europe

Eight teams will battle it out over the three days of the SiGMA exhibition, being held at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre November 16–18. Winners will take bragging rights, a trophy and prizes from a pool of $15,000.

Among the eight teams will be Astralis Talent from Denmark, SAW Youngsters from Portugal and Eversio from Malta.

There will also be a wildcard team assembled by Esports Technologies and Emil "HeatoN" Christensen, who will also captain the team. HeatoN is an esports manager and former Swedish professional Counter-Strike player, formerly team captain of Ninjas in Pyjamas (NiP). HeatoN was the manager of NiP up until October 2018 and is widely considered one of the best Counter-Strike players of all time.

A series of closed online qualifiers will also be taking place on HLTV from November 3–6 to determine which two teams will join the teams listed above in Malta. Live streams for these online qualifiers as well as the live event will also be available on Twitch.

During SiGMA Europe, Esports Technologies will also be hosting an Esports workshop where delegates can learn more about the future of Esports and the key trends impacting the sector—which is on track to reach $20.7 billion by 2027, according to recent research from Valuates Reports. The workshop will be co-hosted by esports industry leaders.

Mark Thorne, CMO, Esports Technologies, said, "We are excited to be participating so prominently in this year's SiGMA Europe, one of the truly elite events in the world of gaming. This event reflects well on Malta's emergence as an international hub for the esports industry."

The tournament will take place at the dedicated Esports Arena within the Sigma Esports Village.

"We're going all out for what promises to be our biggest event yet," said SiGMA Group founder Eman Pulis. "Esports is one of the fastest-growing verticals out there right now, and we're excited to partner with Esports Technologies and Gamers.com.mt to bring the best of this explosive, vibrant ecosystem to Malta Week."

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

