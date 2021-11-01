Southeast University and University of Birmingham jointly inaugurates the World Alliance of Universities on Carbon Neutrality

NANJING, China, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by Southeast University and University of Birmingham, the World Alliance of Universities on Carbon Neutrality (WAUCN) was launched in Nanjing on October 27, 2021. With 15 top Chinese universities including Shanghai Jiao Tong University, University of Science & Technology of China, Huazhong University of Science and Technology and Zhejiang University, and 13 global universities and research intuitions, Imperial College London, Monash University, the alliance is the first of its kind that aims at maximizing the contributions universities could jointly make in helping tackle climate change and achieve the net zero targets, according to the Southeast University.

In his speech at the ceremony, President Zhang Guangjun said the Alliance, by pooling the research strengths, and sharing academic expertise and talent training capability from member universities, will make a key addition to the global coalition for net zero emission and carbon neutrality to tackle climate change challenges.

Speaking from his office at Birmingham campus online, Professor Sir David Eastwood, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Birmingham, emphasized that climate change is one of the biggest threats we are facing in modern times, negatively affecting every region and ecosystem around the world. To combat the threats, UoB has joined in the efforts of combating climate change by developing and applying the technological innovation, original thinking and new ways of working required to create sustainable energy solutions.

In his encouraging remarks delivered at launch event, Dr. Ma Xin, Vice Governor of Jiangsu Provincial People's Government said the Alliance provided an important platform for international cooperation in carbon neutrality.

"I am glad to see the Alliance building a platform of research collaboration for net zero, innovation-driven green technology and the breakthrough in core technologies, of joint education of high-level talents with global vision and forward thinking; of decision-making and consultation for achieving net zero target and carbon neutrality," he said.

Forming a worldwide partnership of universities strong in the field to jointly pursue innovation to deliver net zero, with a focus on seeking science, engineering and technological solutions for achieving carbon neutrality and climate change mitigation target, the Alliance will boost efforts in academic exchange, talent training, and research transfer, and to enhance the academic competitiveness and international influence of each member universities.

The launch ceremony

