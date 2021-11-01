National Law Journal Recognizes Ward, Smith & Hill in its Verdicts Hall of Fame Record patent infringement awards for VirnetX highlighted in national honors

LONGVIEW, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Law Journal has recognized high-stakes trial law firm Ward, Smith & Hill in its Verdicts Hall of Fame, a list of the nation's largest jury verdicts between 2016 and 2020.

The Longview-based law firm was recognized by the publication for its role in securing verdicts for software and technology company VirnetX in separate patent infringement trials against tech giant Apple in 2016 and 2020.

In 2020, a legal team including trial lawyers from Ward, Smith & Hill won a $502.8 million judgment after jurors found that Apple had infringed the company's patented network security technology. The case is VirnetX Inc. v. Apple Inc. v. BBVA Compass.

In 2016, the trial team won a $302.4 million verdict after a jury found Apple had infringed internet security patents owned by VirnetX. The case is VirnetX Inc. v. Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ward, Smith & Hill is frequently hired as local counsel in high-profile intellectual property trials in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern and Western District of Texas, one of the busiest patent litigation dockets in the U.S.

The firm's trial successes have earned respect and accolades from legal peers and clients. Most recently, Benchmark Litigation, singled out Mr. Ward and firm partner Wes Hill as "Litigation Stars" for their intellectual property work.

Earlier this year, six firm attorneys were honored in the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers listing, with Mr. Ward included among the Top 100 attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth, recognition he has received since 2003. The national legal guide The Best Lawyers in America featured several Ward, Smith & Hill attorneys for work in a range of practice areas, including intellectual property, patent, and personal injury litigation.

The firm has also earned recognition in the global legal guide, IAM Patent 1000 – The World's Leading Patent Professionals.

Longview, Texas-based Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC, has tried more than 350 cases to verdict, earning a national reputation in high-stakes claims involving complex commercial litigation, intellectual property law, oil and gas matters, bad faith insurance claims, and serious personal injury claims. The firm frequently assists lawyers nationwide in complex cases before Texas juries. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.wsfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

214-559-4630

sophia@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC