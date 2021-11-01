McDermott Collaborates with Shell to Decarbonize Construction

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shell Eastern Petroleum Pte Ltd (Shell), a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, to collaborate on decarbonizing construction. The agreement enables McDermott and Shell to explore opportunities for reducing, and eliminating, emissions from construction through pathways such as low carbon fuels, renewable power, digital solutions and decarbonizing marine construction vessels.

"Companies such as McDermott and Shell—who have targets to progress towards net-zero emissions by 2050, in step with society—are well positioned to approach the challenges of lowering emissions together," said Samik Mukherjee, McDermott's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "A pathway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from construction operations will make significant strides toward net zero Engineering, Procurement and Construction projects in the future."

McDermott's fabrication yards located in Indonesia, China, the Middle East and Mexico, as well as the marine construction vessels, will be key to identifying opportunities to lower emissions and gain operational efficiencies.

"McDermott's integrated project delivery enables us to look holistically across our operations for opportunities to reduce emissions," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. "We are looking forward to working with Shell to explore what's possible and see how our combined expertise delivers more sustainable operations."

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

