Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces Third Quarter Financial Results And Availability Of Dividend Reinvestment Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported net income of $3.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is a 68% increase compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Note that the decline in net income per diluted share for the periods noted was driven by the increase in number of shares outstanding as result of the merger with Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. ("Fauquier"). Excluding merger costs, the Company would have posted net income of $4.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Return on average assets ("ROAA") of 0.65% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 would have amounted to 0.95% excluding merger expenses (a non-GAAP financial measure),1 compared to 0.89%, or 1.05% excluding merger expenses (a non-GAAP financial measure),1 in the three months ended September 30, 2020.
"During the quarter, we incurred the remaining substantial merger related expenses while posting strong net income, continuing to build value for our shareholders," said Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Dividend Reinvestment Plan
As previously announced, the Company has established a dividend reinvestment & direct stock purchase and sale plan for registered shareholders, which will be administered by the Company's transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (AST). Under the plan, registered shareholders will have the ability to reinvest their VABK cash dividends into, as well as make purchases and sales of, VABK common stock, which will be effected by AST on behalf of the shareholder on the open market. The plan is now available for registered shareholders who wish to enroll in the plan. Registered shareholders can go to www.astfinancial.com for more information and to review the plan brochure, or can call toll-free at 800-278-4353. Fees and commissions will apply.
Results of Operations
- The Company incurred $1.9 million in pre-tax merger expenses during the third quarter of 2021 related to the merger, which closed on April 1, 2021. The majority of such merger expenses relate to a change-of-control payment, severance and stay-put bonuses. This post-tax expense of $1.4 million represents $0.27 per diluted share.
- The Company has begun realizing savings associated with the merger and expects to realize significant additional savings over the next year. Full-time equivalent employee headcount was 215 as of April 1, 2021 and 188 as of September 30, 2021.
- Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the third quarter of 2021 declined to 0.65% compared to 0.89% realized in the same period in the prior year, primarily due to the significant increase in assets as a result of the merger. ROAA excluding the impact of merger expenses (a non-GAAP financial measure) would have been 0.95% for the third quarter of 2021. 1
- Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the third quarter of 2021 declined to 7.70% compared to 9.18% realized in same period in the prior year, primarily due to the significant increase in equity as a result of the merger. ROAE excluding the impact of merger expenses (a non-GAAP financial measure) would have been 11.23% for the third quarter of 2021. 1
- The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure) was 75.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 65.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, due to the additional merger expenses incurred. 1
See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
Loans and Asset Quality
- Gross loans outstanding at September 30, 2021 totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $503 million, or 83%, compared to September 30, 2020. The increase is due to the acquisition of The Fauquier Bank ("TFB"), which added $602.6 million of loan balances, net of the fair value mark, on the consolidated balance sheet beginning April 1, 2021, but was offset by the decline in outstanding balances of Paycheck Protection Program loans of $50.1 million from the same period in the prior year, due to loan forgiveness.
- Loan deferrals declined to $1.2 million as of September 30, 2021, from $9.4 million as of September 30, 2020. Only three loans remain in deferral status as of September 30, 2021, and only $28 thousand of this balance is not government guaranteed.
- Non-accrual loans, comprised of only two loans, was $777 thousand as of September 30, 2021, compared to $9 thousand as of September 30, 2020. Purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans from TFB which are currently in non-accrual status are not included in this figure.
- Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $1.0 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $137 thousand as of December 31, 2020 and $61 thousand as of September 30, 2020. The September 30, 2021 balance includes a government-guaranteed loan in the amount of $548 thousand. The portfolio only includes three non-insured student loans that are 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, amounting to $31 thousand. Loans acquired from TFB which are greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest are included in this figure, net of their fair value mark.
- The period-end allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.51% as of September 30, 2021, 0.90% as of December 31, 2020 and 0.84% as of September 30, 2020. The decrease is the result of bringing the TFB loans onto the Company's balance sheet at fair value, with a credit and liquidity mark of $21.3 million effective April 1, 2021. The ALLL as a percentage of loans, excluding the impact of the acquired loans and fair value mark (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, would have been 0.90% as of September 30, 2021, and the ALLL as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, would have been 0.52% as of September 30, 2021.
- A provision for loan losses of $267 thousand was recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $224 thousand recognized in the three months ended September 30, 2020.
Net Interest Income
- Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 of $13.5 million increased $7.5 million from $6.0 million, or 123%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020, due to the inclusion of TFB's interest income and expense for the current year and the lower rates paid on deposits as compared to the prior year.
- The fair value accretion on loans acquired positively impacted net interest income by 27 basis points ("bps") during the current quarter.
- The combined company is benefitting from the lower cost of funds experienced by TFB, as well as lower interest rates paid overall, as interest expense only increased period over period by 39%. This is despite the growth in average interest bearing liabilities of $682 thousand, or 125%, from the three months ended September 30, 2020 to the three months ended September 30, 2021 as a result of the merger.
- Also during the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company prepaid 100% of its outstanding FHLB advances, which positively impacted interest expense by $416 thousand as a result of accelerating the fair value accretion on such TFB debt. A prepayment penalty in the amount of $243 thousand was incurred and is reported in noninterest expense, netting to an overall gain on the transaction of $173 thousand.
- The cost of funds of 20 bps incurred in the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased 18 bps from 38 bps in the same period in 2020, due to lower rates paid on deposit accounts, coupled with the acceleration of the fair value accretion related to the payoff of FHLB advances, as noted above.
- Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 86% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 and 2020.
See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased $2.1 million, or 144%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 primarily due to the inclusion of TFB's wealth management fees, advisory and brokerage income, deposit fees and debit card income. In addition, during the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company realized a second partial recovery of $401 thousand of unearned insurance premiums related to the loss of insurance on the student loan portfolio and received a recovery of $312 thousand from a TFB loan that was charged off prior to April 1, 2021. Swap fee income declined $320 thousand, as swap arrangements are not as attractive to borrowers in the current rate environment.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased $7.9 million, or 160%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020, due to an increase of $1.3 million of merger expenses, in addition to the inclusion of Fauquier's noninterest expense.
Book Value
Book value per share was $30.13 as of September 30, 2021 and $29.64 as of September 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 as of September 30, 2021 was $26.92 compared to $29.37 as of September 30, 2020, declining due to the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets recorded upon the acquisition of Fauquier. These amounts are impacted by the increase in shares outstanding as a result of the merger.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to 19.4%, compared to 19.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
Dividends
Cash dividends of $1.6 million were declared during the third quarter of 2021.
See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has eleven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and one banking office in Winchester, and offers loan, deposit and treasury management services in Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services and of TFB Trust and Estate Management. The Bank also offers, through its networking agreements with third parties, investment advisory and other investment services under Sturman Wealth Advisors. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information
Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: general economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and general economic contraction as a result of COVID-19 or other pandemics; fluctuations in interest rates, deposits, loan demand, and asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's allowance for loan losses; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (e.g., COVID-19 or other pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; competition; technology; changes in laws, regulations and guidance; changes in accounting principles or guidelines; performance of assets under management; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with Fauquier may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; the businesses of the Company and Fauquier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; and other factors impacting financial services businesses. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
2021
December 31,
2020 *
September 30,
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
18,919
$
8,116
$
11,399
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
254,194
-
-
Federal funds sold
152,417
26,579
273
Securities:
Available for sale, at fair value
277,046
174,086
141,245
Restricted securities, at cost
2,610
3,010
3,436
Total securities
279,656
177,096
144,681
Loans
1,112,450
609,406
636,935
Allowance for loan losses
(5,623)
(5,455)
(5,334)
Loans, net
1,106,827
603,951
631,601
Premises and equipment, net
25,239
5,238
5,444
Bank owned life insurance
31,033
16,849
16,739
Goodwill
8,898
372
372
Core deposit intangible
7,855
-
-
Other intangible assets, net
290
341
357
Other real estate owned, net
611
-
-
Right of use asset, net
7,970
3,527
3,725
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
17,916
6,341
6,367
Total assets
$
1,911,825
$
848,410
$
820,958
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Demand deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
504,696
$
209,772
$
190,204
Interest-bearing
424,642
148,910
135,569
Money market and savings deposit accounts
642,788
272,980
270,653
Certificates of deposit and other time deposits
165,057
99,102
98,095
Total deposits
1,737,183
730,764
694,521
Advances from the FHLB
-
30,000
40,000
Junior subordinated debt
3,356
-
-
Lease liability
7,463
3,589
3,783
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
3,913
1,459
2,197
Total liabilities
1,751,915
765,812
740,501
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $2.50 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,
no shares outstanding
-
-
-
Common stock, $2.50 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
5,307,235 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,
2021 (includes 35,911 nonvested), and 2,714,273 shares issued
and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and September 30,
2020 (includes 25,268 nonvested)
13,178
6,722
6,722
Capital surplus
104,446
32,457
32,377
Retained earnings
42,746
41,959
40,158
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(460)
1,460
1,200
Total shareholders' equity
159,910
82,598
80,457
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,911,825
$
848,410
$
820,958
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
12,957
$
6,175
$
31,904
$
18,202
Federal funds sold
45
3
78
98
Other interest-bearing deposits
55
-
94
-
Investment securities:
Taxable
742
412
2,006
1,150
Tax exempt
280
159
729
326
Dividends
55
22
121
70
Total interest and dividend income
14,134
6,771
34,932
19,846
Interest expense:
Demand and savings deposits
673
383
1,598
1,468
Certificates and other time deposits
282
306
886
1,166
Borrowings
(325)
35
(181)
35
Total interest expense
630
724
2,303
2,669
Net interest income
13,504
6,047
32,629
17,177
Provision for loan losses
267
224
477
1,367
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
13,237
5,823
32,152
15,810
Noninterest income:
Wealth management fees
744
263
2,053
801
Advisory and brokerage income
358
175
908
516
Deposit account fees
396
162
982
484
Debit/credit card and ATM fees
808
144
1,561
435
Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance
201
111
507
327
Gains on sales of securities
-
91
-
734
Loan swap fee income
24
344
59
977
Other
947
135
1,367
446
Total noninterest income
3,478
1,425
7,437
4,720
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,562
2,322
11,705
7,004
Net occupancy
1,039
501
2,643
1,405
Equipment
205
134
661
401
Bank franchise tax
320
161
922
487
Computer software
361
159
744
435
Data processing
1,114
302
2,397
968
FDIC deposit insurance assessment
349
61
594
89
Marketing, advertising and promotion
337
55
706
334
Merger expenses
1,935
549
8,087
549
Plastics expense
212
46
589
140
Professional fees
186
-
873
376
Core deposit intangible amortization
417
-
845
-
Other
1,787
645
2,832
1,694
Total noninterest expense
12,824
4,935
33,598
13,882
Income before income taxes
3,891
2,313
5,991
6,648
Provision for income taxes
753
443
1,201
1,286
Net income
$
3,138
$
1,870
$
4,790
$
5,362
Net income per common share, basic
$
0.59
$
0.69
$
1.08
$
1.98
Net income per common share, diluted
$
0.59
$
0.69
$
1.07
$
1.98
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
5,306,370
2,714,273
4,453,303
2,705,730
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
5,338,872
2,714,897
4,478,779
2,706,438
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
At or For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Common Share Data:
Net income per weighted average share, basic
$
0.59
$
0.03
$
0.55
$
0.96
$
0.69
Net income per weighted average share, diluted
$
0.59
$
0.03
$
0.55
$
0.96
$
0.69
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
5,306,370
5,305,277
2,719,840
2,714,273
2,714,273
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
5,338,872
5,320,290
2,727,448
2,714,905
2,714,897
Actual shares outstanding
5,307,235
5,305,819
2,728,327
2,714,273
2,714,273
Tangible book value per share at period end
$
26.92
$
26.60
$
29.07
$
30.17
$
29.37
Key Ratios:
Return on average assets 1
0.65
%
0.03
%
0.68
%
1.23
%
0.89
%
Return on average equity 1
7.70
%
0.37
%
7.40
%
12.75
%
9.18
%
Net interest margin (FTE) 2
3.08
%
3.05
%
2.83
%
3.32
%
3.05
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3
75.17
%
99.27
%
67.72
%
57.03
%
65.68
%
Loan-to-deposit ratio
64.04
%
71.57
%
77.23
%
83.39
%
91.71
%
Net Interest Income:
Net interest income
$
13,504
$
13,151
$
5,974
$
6,702
$
6,047
Net interest income (FTE) 2,3
$
13,581
$
13,224
$
6,021
$
6,741
$
6,089
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 leverage ratio
7.59
%
7.66
%
9.01
%
9.54
%
9.41
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.74
%
13.47
%
15.49
%
15.35
%
15.41
%
Assets and Asset Quality:
Average Earning Assets
$
1,750,793
$
1,740,338
$
862,373
$
807,414
$
793,712
Average Gross Loans
$
1,140,280
$
1,214,123
$
618,902
$
618,296
$
630,704
Paycheck Protection Program Loans, end of period
$
36,740
$
73,784
$
70,171
$
55,120
$
86,883
Loan Deferrals, Pandemic Related
$
1,243
$
2,004
$
1,539
$
3,346
$
9,439
Allowance for loan losses:
Beginning of period
$
5,522
$
5,615
$
5,455
$
5,334
$
4,917
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
267
(141)
351
255
224
Charge-offs
(208)
(156)
(241)
(162)
(62)
Recoveries
42
204
50
28
255
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(166)
48
(191)
(134)
193
End of period
$
5,623
$
5,522
$
5,615
$
5,455
$
5,334
Non-accrual loans 4
$
777
$
17
$
5
$
8
$
9
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 5
1,044
2,770
399
137
61
OREO
611
611
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets (NPA)
$
2,432
$
3,398
$
404
$
145
$
70
NPA as a % of total assets
0.13
%
0.18
%
0.04
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
NPA as a % of total loans plus OREO
0.22
%
0.29
%
0.07
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
ALLL to total loans
0.51
%
0.47
%
0.90
%
0.90
%
0.84
%
ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.52
%
0.51
%
1.02
%
0.98
%
0.97
%
Non-accruing loans to total loans 4
0.07
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1
0.06
%
-0.02
%
0.12
%
0.09
%
-0.12
%
1
Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.
2
The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a FTE basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
3
The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.
4
Non-accrual loans do not include loans acquired and reported at fair value.
5
Past due loans from the acquired portfolio are included at fair value.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Interest
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
ASSETS
Interest Earning Assets:
Securities
Taxable Securities
$
214,194
$
797
1.49
%
$
211,827
$
792
1.50
%
$
118,557
$
433
1.46
%
Tax Exempt Securities 1
59,869
355
2.37
%
58,398
346
2.37
%
27,473
202
2.94
%
Total Securities 1
274,063
1,152
1.68
%
270,225
1,138
1.68
%
146,030
635
1.74
%
Total Loans
1,140,281
12,959
4.51
%
1,214,123
13,009
4.30
%
630,704
6,175
3.89
%
Fed Funds Sold
137,472
45
0.13
%
106,934
21
0.08
%
16,980
3
0.07
%
Other interest-bearing deposits
198,983
55
0.11
%
149,056
36
0.10
%
—
—
—
Total Earning Assets
1,750,799
14,211
3.22
%
1,740,338
14,204
3.27
%
793,714
6,813
3.41
%
Less: Allowance for Loan Losses
(5,532)
(5,732)
(5,141)
Total Non-Earning Assets
159,014
124,287
47,736
Total Assets
$
1,904,281
$
1,858,893
$
836,309
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest Bearing Deposits:
Interest Checking
$
410,504
$
72
0.07
%
$
437,611
$
93
0.09
%
$
139,698
$
40
0.11
%
Money Market and Savings Deposits
621,211
601
0.38
%
561,940
455
0.32
%
281,161
343
0.49
%
Time Deposits
171,256
282
0.65
%
169,556
324
0.77
%
97,300
306
1.25
%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
1,202,971
955
0.31
%
1,169,107
872
0.30
%
518,159
689
0.53
%
Short term borrowings
22,260
(375)
-6.68
%
43,030
59
0.55
%
28,620
35
0.49
%
Junior subordinated debt
3,349
50
5.92
%
3,334
49
5.89
%
—
—
—
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
1,228,580
630
0.20
%
1,215,471
980
0.32
%
546,779
724
0.53
%
Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
499,068
471,078
203,798
Other liabilities
15,003
14,109
4,870
Total Liabilities
1,742,651
1,700,658
755,447
Shareholders' Equity
161,630
158,235
80,862
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,904,281
$
1,858,893
$
836,309
Net Interest Income (FTE)
$
13,581
$
13,224
$
6,089
Interest Rate Spread 2
3.02
%
2.95
%
2.89
%
Interest Expense as a Percentage of Average Earning
0.14
%
0.23
%
0.36
%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3
3.08
%
3.05
%
3.05
%
1
Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.
2
Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
3
Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Performance measures
Return on average assets ("ROAA")
0.65
%
0.03
%
0.68
%
1.23
%
0.89
%
Impact of merger expenses
0.30
%
0.99
%
0.08
%
0.17
%
0.16
%
ROAA, excluding merger expenses (non-GAAP)
0.95
%
1.02
%
0.75
%
1.40
%
1.05
%
Return on average equity ("ROAE")
7.70
%
0.37
%
7.40
%
12.75
%
9.18
%
Impact of merger expenses
3.53
%
11.51
%
0.83
%
1.79
%
1.65
%
ROAE, excluding merger expenses (non-GAAP)
11.23
%
11.88
%
8.22
%
14.54
%
10.83
%
Net income
$
3,138
$
147
$
1,505
$
2,616
$
1,870
Impact of merger expenses
1,424
4,553
-
169
-
368
336
Net income, excluding merger expenses
$
4,562
$
4,700
$
1,674
$
2,984
$
2,206
Net income per share
$
0.59
$
0.03
$
0.53
$
0.77
$
0.41
Impact of merger expenses
0.27
0.86
0.06
0.15
0.12
Net income per share, excluding merger expenses
$
0.86
$
0.89
$
0.59
$
0.92
$
0.53
Fully tax-equivalent measures
Net interest income
$
13,504
$
13,151
$
5,974
$
6,702
$
6,047
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
77
73
47
39
42
Net interest income (FTE) 1
$
13,581
$
13,224
$
6,021
$
6,741
$
6,089
Efficiency ratio 2
75.5
%
99.5
%
68.2
%
57.3
%
66.0
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
-0.3
%
-0.4
%
-0.5
%
-0.3
%
-0.3
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3
75.2
%
99.1
%
67.7
%
57.0
%
65.7
%
Net interest margin
3.06
%
3.03
%
2.81
%
3.30
%
3.03
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
Net interest margin (FTE) 1
3.08
%
3.05
%
2.83
%
3.32
%
3.05
%
Other financial measures
ALLL to total loans
0.51
%
0.47
%
0.90
%
0.90
%
0.84
%
Impact of acquired loans and fair value mark
0.39
%
0.41
%
—
—
—
ALLL to total loans, excluding acquired loans and
fair value mark (non-GAAP)
0.90
%
0.88
%
0.90
%
0.90
%
0.84
%
ALLL to total loans
0.51
%
0.47
%
0.90
%
0.90
%
0.84
%
Impact of PPP loans
0.01
%
0.04
%
0.12
%
0.08
%
0.13
%
ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-
0.52
%
0.51
%
1.02
%
0.98
%
0.97
%
Book value per share
$
30.13
$
29.89
$
29.33
$
29.14
$
29.64
Impact of intangible assets
(3.21)
(3.29)
(0.26)
$
(0.27)
$
(0.27)
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
26.92
$
26.60
$
29.07
$
28.87
$
29.37
1
FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
2
The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
3
The efficiency ratio, FTE or non-GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.
