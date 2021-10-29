Counting down to Beijing 2022: Lighting up hope for a shared future

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics:

The Shougang Park was once a steel plant, but now it is one of the venues for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Just over there, young freestyle skier Gu Ailing will be competing in the big air event in her first Winter Olympics.

"Something I'm dreaming about right now is to be able to compete in each (Alpine skiing) event (at the Beijing Winter Olympics) in China," said America's two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin. After suffering from the death of her father and serious injuries in 2020, Shiffrin is finding her way back, hoping to rise to the challenge and surpass herself at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch, also an Olympic champion at the Sochi and Pyeongchang Winter Games, said he can't wait for Beijing 2022, which will be his fifth Games. To this end, the 34-year-old has been training and competing strictly as planned. The British Olympic Association also recently announced their first batch of athletes for the Games. Team GB curler Bruce Mouat said that being able to participate in Beijing 2022 is the best evidence of all the hard work during the past four years.

Just like these athletes, many more are expecting the Beijing Winter Olympics. According to reports, the Australian Olympic Committee will take 41 athletes to Beijing, and Paralympics Australia will take nine athletes and two guides. Countries including the United States, Australia, Britain and Japan have all expressed their high expectations for the Games. Enabling the world's best athletes to compete at the largest arena and carrying forward the Olympic spirit — these have become a global consensus.

With athletes from all over the world participating in the Games, the host city Beijing has been making all-out efforts to ensure everyone's safety amid the pandemic. Regarding athletes' needs for pre-contest training, a bio-secure bubble will be established for the Games. This means that all participants and staff members — from athletes and coaches, to drivers and chefs — will form a closed-loop, or to say, a moving and invisible "bubble" in all Olympic venues from Beijing to Zhangjiakou. Before entering the bio-secure bubble, overseas participants will either be fully vaccinated, or undergo a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in China, so as to prevent possible infections. Meanwhile, those inside the bubble can train and compete normally and receive medical tests, but without making contact with the world outside. In this way, the health of participants would receive maximum guarantee, at the same time, the expectations of athletes and spectators for the Games can be fulfilled as much as possible.

The world has long been under the shadow of the pandemic. As winter falls, the world needs dreams and passion to help ignite hope and light up the way forward. In February, let's meet at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, "Together for a Shared Future."

