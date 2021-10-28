Vicunha launches fresh new denim collection with Polygiene for product sustainability

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicunha, one of the world's largest suppliers of denim, has begun a partnership with Swedish firm Polygiene®, whose technologies help products stay fresh for longer. The Brazilian company Vicunha is the leading denim manufacturer in South America. Its fabrics are used by brands across the world, and the company is recognized for its technological processes and sustainable initiatives, using the latest innovations in sustainability.

For the new 2021/22 season Vicunha has presented a new collection featuring Polygiene Stays Fresh® technologies. The range features for the first time in latin America denim treated with a combination of the Polygiene BioStatic™ and Polygiene OdorCrunch™ technologies.

Polygiene Biostatic is an antimicrobial technology that inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria and thereby stopping the odor at the source, permanently.

Polygiene OdorCrunch removes any environmental odors such as cooking fumes, cigarette smoke, or body odor, by encapsulating the odor molecules and cracking them, removing the offensive odor in the garment. The products developed by Vicunha are available on Denim and Denim Color bases.

As well as providing effective odor control, this combination of technologies also reduces the number of times a product needs to be washed, saving energy, time, and money - and extending the life of the product. Specifically, by washing a product less, the form and fit, the rich color hues of the denim, will last longer and provide a longer lasting product.

"Innovation and sustainability are key words in Vicunha's business, and the partnership with Polygiene is a clear reflection of our positioning. Offering to the fashion market solutions that allow consumers to save water and energy by washing their clothes less, brings so many positive impacts that it ends up being not only a good technology for the textile industry, but also a practical and fast solution for society, which increasingly demands sustainable solutions from the fashion chain", comments German Alejandro, CMO of Vicunha.

"The partnership with Vicunha is a milestone for us in the denim segment and a breakthrough in the Brazilian market in general. We are very proud to start working with this global leader and see it as a long-term cooperation for a more sustainable textile industry, and society", says Ulrika Björk CEO Polygiene

The new collection from Vicunha treated with Polygiene technologies was launched on October 25 during a virtual event broadcast by Denim City SP's Youtube channel. More details of Vicunha's latest technologies, trends, and innovations can be checked on its official Youtube channel.

For more information https://www.vicunha.com/en/

https://www.vicunha.com/lancamento/

About Vicunha

Recognized around the world for its high standards in quality and sustainability, Vicunha is a Brazilian multinational with operations in Latin America, Europe and Asia. With over 50 years of experience in the market, Vicunha is the global leader in jeanswear solutions, working in the segment of indigo knits and denim. In addition to innovative products, the company brings to the market intelligence for the customization of services in fashion trends, sustainability, design and washes. This is what makes Vicunha a company with a one-stop-shop business model, enabling it to meet customers' needs in a single place and helping enhance their competitiveness with integrated solutions. Celebrating the multiplicity of a world in constant evolution, Vicunha aims to bolster jeanswear culture so that every person on Earth can find their jeansidentity.

Press contact Vicunha

vicunha@inpresspni.com.br

Sales contact Polygiene Brasil:

Henrik Kenton-Russ, +55 11 96434 9808, Henrik@polygiene.com

Marcelo Vicari, +55 11 98203 8299, Marcelo@polygiene.com

Press contact PolygieneUlrika Björk, CEO, ulrika.bjork@polygiene.com, +46 (0)70-921 12 75Kristina Kruhsberg, press officer, kristina.kruhsberg@polygiene.com, +46 (0)70-816 21 96

For press images, visit https://news.cision.com/se/?n=polygiene-ab. Subscribe here to get reports, press releases and News newsletters, http://ir.polygiene.com/en/press/subscribe/

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh technologies, we want to change the way we view products - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, accessories, home products, and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 300 global premium brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. With the wholly owned subsidiary Addmaster Holdings Limited, we now have the possibility to offer solutions for both soft and hard surfaces. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com.

