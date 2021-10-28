Top Stack Named 2021's 5th Fastest Growing Company in Greater Philadelphia

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Stack, a regional provider of information technology, accounting & finance, and marketing staffing services, announces they have been recognized by the Philadelphia 100 Forum as the 5th Fastest Growing Company in Greater Philadelphia for 2021. The Philadelphia 100 is a long-standing, merit-based program honoring the region's one hundred fastest growing privately-held companies.

"We take pride in the fact that there were hundreds of companies vetted and we are honored to be recognized at this level. We are incredibly grateful for our clients, consultants, and the team at Top Stack. Top Stack will continue to take a straightforward, service-focused, and transparent approach to the way we conduct business. We believe it's our differentiator," says Michael Masiello, Founder and CEO.

The winner's list is curated by thoroughly researching each company's finances by professional auditors, ensuring the integrity of the program and making it a coveted list to rank on. The one hundred winners must be located in a select list of ten counties surrounding Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, or Delaware.

Top Stack was launched to solve a problem in the human capital industry: technology replaced humanity. The Top Stack team makes it their top priority to be people-focused, cultivating strong professional relationships but with a human touch and open communication. This unique approach within the staffing industry has quickly made Top Stack one of the region's most respected and fastest growing companies. Opening its doors in 2017, Top Stack quickly grew from a small yet robust crew to the strategic and structured team it has today. Each person on the team brings unique insight and expert experience, allowing Top Stack to scale with ease and precision.

