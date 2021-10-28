Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate

Opera Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Both revenue and adjusted EBITDA exceed expectations
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's largest internet consumer brands with hundreds of millions of users worldwide, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)

Third quarter 2021 financial highlights



Three Months Ended
September 30,



Year-over-



Nine Months Ended
September 30,



Year-over-


[US$ thousands, except for margins and per ADS amounts]


2020



2021



  year %
change



2020



2021



  year %
change


Revenue



42,416




66,620




57.1

%



114,827




178,365




55.3

%


























Net income (loss)



154,367




23,500




-84.8

%



150,648




68,426




-54.6

%

Margin



363.9

%



35.3

%







131.2

%



38.4

%






























Adjusted EBITDA (1)



10,658




8,197




-23.1

%



10,917




11,759




7.7

%

Margin



25.1

%



12.3

%







9.5

%



6.6

%






























Adjusted net income (1)



10,453




29,816




185.2

%



17,580




83,567




375.4

%

Margin



24.6

%



44.8

%







15.3

%



46.9

%






























Diluted net income per ADS, US$



1.31




0.20




-84.7

%



1.26




0.59




-53.2

%


























Diluted adjusted net income per ADS, US$ (1)



0.08




0.26




230.3

%



0.15




0.72




389.5

%

(1)

Please see the separate section "About non-IFRS financial measures" for the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.

"Over time, advertising has been our fastest growing revenue category, fueled by new products and features driving increasing user engagement, a focus on growing our user base in high-value markets, and finally, an increasingly rich toolset for advertisers to target and connect with our audiences," said Co-CEO Song Lin.

"As the year nears its end, we are very pleased with the results of our ambitious investments in accelerated growth; taking Opera to a new level in terms of both financials and product offerings. In sum, we find ourselves in a strong position as we enter into the fourth quarter and look to 2022."

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

  • Core search and advertising revenue grew 63% year-over-year in the third quarter driven by strong browser and news performance
  • Opera's average monthly active user base was 352 million MAUs in the quarter; with a continued directional shift towards higher ARPU users. In the Americas we saw an increase of 30% in user growth led by North America up 46%, and in the EU users were up 9% largely offsetting a continued and expected decline in Asia
  • In the third quarter, each user on average generated a record 75 cents of revenue on an annualized basis, up 19% sequentially, and up 80% compared to the third quarter of 2020
  • The Opera GX browser user base now has 13 million users across PC and mobile, an increase from 11 million last quarter
  • Advertising revenue surpassed search revenue for the first time in Opera's history in the third quarter. News and content is now approaching half of our advertising revenue
  • Continued scaling our other strategic growth initiatives; our recently launched cashback offering under the Dify brand in Spain already has over 100 thousand users, leading to a 105% increase in GMV compared to the second quarter, and we continued to build out the Opera gaming platform/community including announcing the winner of our first Game Jam

Business Outlook

"Our strategy of increasing the value of our user base by introducing new products and opening new markets is producing record results for Opera," said CFO Frode Jacobsen. "Our core business continues to perform and grow ahead of expectations, increasing our confidence in our outlook for the remainder of the year. We believe our browsers are very well positioned to continue to grow both our high margin search and advertising revenues, with a continued expectation that advertising will grow faster."

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Opera expects revenue of $70 million to $72 million, representing 41% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. This is being driven by further acceleration in our core businesses and the continued growth of Opera News. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $11 million and $14 million, benefitting from the combination of the additional scale we've built during the year, and the continuation towards a normalization of marketing and distribution spend.

For the full year of 2021, Opera then expects revenue of $248 million to $250 million, representing a 51% year-over-year increase versus 2020 at the midpoint, and adjusted EBITDA between $23 million and $26 million.

Other updates

Opera holds valuable investments in OPay (6.44%), Starmaker (19.35%), and Nanobank (42.35%).

Nanobank has continued its geographic expansion and now provides microlending services across several emerging markets. The company has been particularly successful in scaling its business in Mexico. On the other hand, a combination of pandemic-related pressures and regulatory uncertainties have created unfavorable operating conditions in India. In the third quarter of 2021, the company effectively halted Indian operations since its payments to foreign suppliers and intercompany charges are subject to regulatory inspection by the Ministry of Finance of India. Management at Opera continues to monitor the situation. The third-quarter Nanobank revenue is thereby driven by the other active geographies.

Third quarter 2021 consolidated financial results

All comparisons in this section are relative to the third quarter of 2020 unless otherwise stated.

Revenue increased 57% to $66.6 million in the quarter.

  • Search revenue increased by 45% to $30.7 million driven by both PC and mobile browser monetization growth.
  • Advertising revenue increased by 83% to $34.9 million, predominantly fueled by monetization growth within Opera News and our mobile browsers.
  • Technology licensing and other revenue was $1.0 million.

Operating expenses increased by 73% to $67.3 million.

  • Combined technology and platform fees, content cost and cost of inventory sold was $3.3 million, a 45% increase following the scaling of associated revenues.
  • Personnel expenses, including share-based remuneration, were $21.2 million. This expense consists of cash-based compensation expense of $17.3 million, a 24% increase as we are investing in new products and services, and $3.9 million of share-based remuneration expense.
  • Marketing and distribution expenses were $32.3 million, an increase of $21.3 million or 193% versus the third quarter of 2020 as we are investing in accelerating the growth of our business, with Opera News in developed markets representing the biggest driver of such increase, and a $3.0 million or 8% sequential decline versus the second quarter of 2021, showing that our strong growth trajectory was achieved with less investment in marketing than initially expected.
  • Depreciation and amortization expenses were $4.9 million, flat versus last year.
  • Other operating expenses were $5.5 million, a 7% increase.

Operating loss was $0.6 million compared to an operating gain of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Other items in the quarter include a $28.0 million gain from recognizing our ordinary shares in OPay at fair value, recorded as other income from long-term investments.

Income tax expense was $0.4 million in the quarter.

Net income was $23.5 million. This compared to net income of $154.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, which was elevated primarily due to the gain generated from the creation of Nanobank.

Net income per ADS was $0.20 in the quarter. Each ADS represents two shares in Opera Limited. In the quarter, the average number of shares outstanding was 230.3 million, corresponding to 115.1 million ADSs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.2 million, better than our previous guidance for breakeven, representing a 12% adjusted EBITDA margin, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $10.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based remuneration and non-recurring expenses, as well as other income and discontinued operations.

Adjusted net income was $29.8 million in the quarter, compared to adjusted net income of $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income excludes share-based remuneration, non-recurring expenses, discontinued operations and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Adjusted net income per ADS was $0.26 in the quarter.

We have posted unaudited supplemental information at https://investor.opera.com, including: 1) Opera's financial historical results by quarter since 2019; and 2) Nanobank financial results by quarter since 2019 (pro forma prior to August 19, 2020).

Conference call

Opera's management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST) (2:00 PM Central European Time, 8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 877-888-4294
China: +10-800-714-1507 or +10-800-140-1382
Hong Kong: +80-090-1494
Norway: +47 80-01-3780
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 808-101-1183
International: +1 785-424-1881
Confirmation Code: OPRAQ321

A live webcast of the conference call will be posted at https://investor.opera.com.

We will be tweeting highlights from our prepared remarks. Please follow along @InvestorOpera.

About non-IFRS financial measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented based on IFRS, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, both non-IFRS financial measures, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-IFRS financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding income tax expense (benefit), net finance expense (income), share of net loss (income) of associates and joint ventures, other loss (income) from long-term investments, depreciation and amortization, share-based remuneration, non-recurring expenses, and excluding other income and profit (loss) from discontinued operations.

We define adjusted net income as net income (loss) excluding share-based remuneration, amortization cost related to acquired intangible assets, amortization of Nanobank intangible assets, non-recurring expenses, and excluding profit (loss) from discontinued operations, adjusted for the associated tax benefit related to such items.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. These non-IFRS financial measures adjust for the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of the operational performance of our business. While we believe that these non-IFRS financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to our financial statements at the end of this announcement for a table reconciling our non-IFRS financial measures to net income (loss), the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure.

Safe harbor statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including statements relating to the Company and its investees' future financial and operating results, are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "seek, " "plan," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "guidance," "is/are likely to," "future" and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business outlook section contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company, its investees, and the industry in which they operate. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to: the duration and development of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as changes in consumer behaviors as a result of such pandemic; the Company and its goals and strategies; expected development and launch, and market acceptance, of products and services; Company and its investees' expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of their brands, platforms and services; Company's expectations regarding growth in its user base, user retention and level of engagement; Company's ability to attract, retain and monetize users; Company's ability to continue to develop new technologies, products and services and/or upgrade its existing technologies, products and services; quarterly variations in Company's operating results caused by factors beyond its control; and global macroeconomic conditions and their potential impact in the markets in which Company or its investees have businesses. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Opera is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its annual reports on Form 20-F.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). Download the Opera browser from www.opera.com.

Learn more about Opera at www.investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS




Three Months Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,


[US$ thousands, except per share and ADS amounts]


2020



2021



2020



2021


Revenue



42,416




66,620




114,827




178,365


Other income



(426)




64




5,568




218



















Operating expenses

















Technology and platform fees



(1,240)




(1,191)




(2,374)




(3,175)


Content cost



(847)




(926)




(3,470)




(2,512)


Cost of inventory sold



(211)




(1,220)




(269)




(2,464)


Personnel expenses including share-based remuneration



(15,580)




(21,226)




(46,321)




(56,782)


Marketing and distribution expenses



(11,038)




(32,317)




(35,542)




(90,975)


Credit loss expense



34




(79)




(1,242)




(385)


Depreciation and amortization



(4,920)




(4,928)




(14,357)




(15,045)


Non-recurring expenses



(648)




-




(3,222)




-


Other expenses



(4,540)




(5,417)




(18,404)




(17,236)


Total operating expenses



(38,990)




(67,303)




(125,204)




(188,574)



















Operating profit (loss)



3,001




(618)




(4,808)




(9,991)



















Share of net income (loss) of associates and joint ventures



155




(2,412)




(1,322)




(4,896)


Other income (loss) from long-term investments



-




27,960




6,000




85,460



















Net finance income (expense)

















Finance income



4,668




4




8,467




26


Finance expense



(123)




(779)




(486)




(3,058)


Net foreign exchange gain (loss)



(158)




(267)




(588)




(1,506)


Net finance income (expense)



4,387




(1,042)




7,393




(4,539)



















Profit before income taxes



7,543




23,888




7,262




66,034


Income tax (expense) benefit



(1,290)




(388)




(632)




2,392


Profit from continuing operations



6,254




23,500




6,631




68,426



















Profit (loss) from discontinued operations



148,113




-




144,017




-



















Net income



154,367




23,500




150,648




68,426



















Net income attributable to:

















Equity holders of the parent



154,367




23,500




150,648




68,426


Non-controlling interests



-




-




-




-


Total net income attributed



154,367




23,500




150,648




68,426



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding

















Basic, millions(1)



232.71




230.29




236.37




230.28


Diluted, millions(2)



235.62




232.26




239.06




232.52



















Profit per ordinary share from continuing operations

















Basic, US$



0.03




0.10




0.03




0.30


Diluted, US$



0.03




0.10




0.03




0.29



















Profit per ADS from continuing operations

















Basic, US$



0.05




0.20




0.06




0.59


Diluted, US$



0.05




0.20




0.06




0.59



















Net income per ordinary share

















Basic, US$



0.66




0.10




0.64




0.30


Diluted, US$



0.66




0.10




0.63




0.29



















Net income per ADS

















Basic, US$



1.33




0.20




1.27




0.59


Diluted, US$



1.31




0.20




1.26




0.59


(1)

As of September 30, 2021, the total number of shares outstanding for Opera Limited was 230,291,732 , equivalent to 115,145,866 ADSs.

(2)

Includes the net dilutive impact of employee equity awards, all of which are dilutive.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)




Three Months Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,


[US$ thousands]


2020



2021



2020



2021


Net income



154,367




23,500




150,648




68,426



















Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to the Statement of Operations in subsequent periods (net of tax)

















Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations



451




(1,415)




(902)




(719)


Reclassification of exchange differences on loss of control



3,098




-




3,087




-


Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of associates and joint ventures



-




-




-




-


Net other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to the Statement of Operations in subsequent periods



3,549




(1,415)




2,185




(719)


Total comprehensive income



157,917




22,085




152,834




67,708



















Total comprehensive income attributable to:

















Equity holders of the parent



157,917




22,085




152,834




67,708


Non-controlling interests



-




-




-




-


Total comprehensive income attributed



157,917




22,085




152,834




67,708


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION




As of
December 31,



As of
September 30,


[US$ thousands]


2020



2021


ASSETS









Non-current assets









Furniture, fixtures and equipment



18,167




13,751


Intangible assets



111,954




107,346


Goodwill



424,961




433,498


Long-term investments



364,946




397,947


Non-current financial assets



1,490




1,911


Deferred tax assets



4,383




3,653


Total non-current assets



925,901




958,106











Current assets









Trade receivables



28,809




38,434


Loans to customers



68




53


Other receivables



10,750




9,048


Prepayments



9,061




10,603


Inventories



-




24


Other current financial assets



856




3,005


Marketable securities



-




103,255


Cash and cash equivalents



134,168




89,964


Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities



134,168




193,220


Total current assets



183,711




254,386


TOTAL ASSETS



1,109,612




1,212,492




















EQUITY AND LIABILITIES









Equity









Share capital



24




24


Other paid in capital



765,129




764,381


Retained earnings



283,334




357,873


Foreign currency translation reserve



408




(311)


Equity attributed to equity holders of the parent



1,048,895




1,121,967


Non-controlling interests



-




-


Total equity



1,048,895




1,121,967











Non-current liabilities









Non-current lease liabilities and other loans



3,584




2,195


Deferred tax liabilities



11,745




10,652


Other non-current liabilities



68




24


Total non-current liabilities



15,397




12,871











Current liabilities









Trade and other payables



25,454




36,591


Current lease liabilities and other loans



5,389




27,094


Income tax payable



1,094




772


Deferred revenue



345




587


Other current liabilities



13,040




12,610


Total current liabilities



45,320




77,654











Total liabilities



60,717




90,525


TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES



1,109,612




1,212,492


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY


[US$ thousands]


Share capital



Other paid in

capital



Retained

earnings



Foreign

currency

translation

reserve



Total equity


As of December 31, 2019



24




814,177




99,513




(1,508)




912,206


Net income



-




-




150,648




-




150,648


Other comprehensive income (loss)



-




-




-




2,185




2,185


Total comprehensive income (loss)



-




-




150,648




2,185




152,833


Acquisition of treasury shares



-




(40,854)




-




-




(40,854)


Share-based remuneration expense



-




-




3,635




-




3,635


As of September 30, 2020



24




773,323




253,796




677




1,027,820



[US$ thousands]


Share capital



Other paid in

capital



Retained

earnings



Foreign

currency

translation

reserve



Total equity


As of December 31, 2020



24




765,129




283,334




408




1,048,895


Net income



-




-




68,426




-




68,426


Other comprehensive income



-




-




-




(719)




(719)


Total comprehensive income



-




-




68,426




(719)




67,707


Acquisition of treasury shares



-




(749)




-




-




(749)


Share-based remuneration expense



-




-




6,114




-




6,114


As of September 30, 2021



24




764,381




357,873




(311)




1,121,967


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS




Three Months Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,


[US$ thousands]


2020



2021



2020



2021


Cash flow from operating activities

















Net income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations



7,546




23,888




8,511




66,034


Net income (loss) before income taxes from discontinued operations



147,943




-




139,277




-


Income taxes paid



(899)




(134)




(8,001)




(1,341)


Depreciation and amortization



4,955




4,928




14,511




15,045


Share of net loss (income) of associates and joint ventures



(155)




2,412




1,322




4,896


Other loss (income) from long-term investments



-




(27,960)




(6,000)




(85,460)


Equity component of share-based payment expense



1,401




3,663




3,635




6,114


Gain on disposal of fintech segment



(152,048)




-




(152,048)




-


Net finance income (expense)



(4,387)




1,042




(7,393)




4,539


Change in inventories



6




22




7,573




0


Change in trade and other receivables



14,555




(3,754)




20,116




(7,923)


Change in loans to customers



(5,689)




9




73,433




14


Change in trade and other payables



3,779




(6,458)




(24,530)




11,137


Change in deferred revenue



(1,279)




138




2,058




243


Change in prepayments



9,739




(2,389)




7,387




(1,542)


Change in other liabilities



(4,901)




892




(5,519)




(548)


Other



(3,199)




265




1,505




(1,117)


Net cash flow from (used in) operating activities



17,370




(3,436)




75,838




10,091



















Cash flow from investment activities

















Purchase of intangibles assets



(789)




-




(2,278)




-


Purchase of equipment



(86)




(100)




(2,319)




(984)


Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired



-




-




(4,882)




(9,008)


Disbursement of short-term loans



-




-




(4,497)




-


Cash transferred with Okash Group



(39,260)




-




(39,260)




-


Release of escrow account



-




-




1,000




-


Repayment of short-term loans



-




-




4,497




-


Deposit of collateral for loan facility



-




-




(1,000)




-


Net sale (purchase) of listed equity instruments



6,313




(81,313)




(3,089)




(84,835)


Net sale (purchase) of financial assets



-




-




-




50,000


Development expenditure



(2,132)




(1,292)




(5,938)




(3,360)


Interest income received



105




(0)




531




21


Net cash flow from (used in) investing activities



(35,849)




(82,705)




(57,235)




(48,166)



















Cash flow from financing activities

















Acquisition of treasury shares



(22,384)




(1)




(40,854)




(749)


Proceeds from loans and borrowings



-




-




6,905




-


Interests on loans and borrowings



29




(75)




(1,676)




(243)


Repayment of loans and borrowings



-




(63)




(53,180)




(411)


Payment of lease liabilities



(1,525)




(1,878)




(3,777)




(3,784)


Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities



(23,880)




(2,018)




(92,582)




(5,188)



















Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(42,359)




(88,158)




(73,980)




(43,263)



















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



105,453




178,481




139,487




134,168


Net foreign exchange difference



1,322




(358)




(1,092)




(942)


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



64,416




89,964




64,416




89,964


Financial details by business area


The tables below specify the contribution by each business area:


[US$ thousands]


Three Months Ended September 30, 2020


Business area


Browser and News



Other



Total


Revenue categories













Search



21,237




-




21,237


Advertising



19,004




-




19,004


Technology licensing and other revenue



-




2,175




2,175


Total revenue



40,241




2,175




42,416















Technology and platform fees



(1,240)




-




(1,240)


Content cost



(847)




-




(847)


Cost of inventory sold



-




(211)




(211)


Other cost of revenue (1)



(42)




(482)




(524)


Marketing and distribution expenses



(10,879)




(159)




(11,038)


Credit loss expense



34




-




34


Direct expenses



(12,974)




(852)




(13,826)















Contribution by business area



27,267




1,323




28,591


(1)

Includes expenses presented separately in the Statement of Operations as part of personnel and other expenses, including audit, legal and other advisory services, that were included in the cost invoiced certain customers and previously reported as Cost of revenue.

[US$ thousands]


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021


Business area


Browser and News



Other



Total


Revenue categories













Search



30,703




-




30,703


Advertising



34,863




9




34,872


Technology licensing and other revenue



-




1,045




1,045


Total revenue



65,566




1,054




66,620















Technology and platform fees



(986)




(205)




(1,191)


Content cost



(926)




-




(926)


Cost of inventory sold



(1,220)




-




(1,220)


Marketing and distribution expenses



(31,991)




(326)




(32,317)


Credit loss expense



(79)




-




(79)


Direct expenses



(35,201)




(531)




(35,732)















Contribution by business area



30,365




524




30,888



[US$ thousands]


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020


Business area


Browser and News



Other



Total


Revenue categories













Search



58,527




-




58,527


Advertising



48,389




36




48,425


Technology licensing and other revenue



-




7,875




7,875


Total revenue



106,916




7,911




114,827















Technology and platform fees



(2,374)




-




(2,374)


Content cost



(3,470)




-




(3,470)


Cost of inventory sold



-




(269)




(269)


Other cost of revenue



(98)




(1,588)




(1,686)


Marketing and distribution expenses



(34,974)




(568)




(35,542)


Credit loss expense



(534)




(708)




(1,242)


Direct expenses



(41,451)




(3,133)




(44,586)















Contribution by business area



65,465




4,778




70,243



[US$ thousands]


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021


Business area


Browser and News



Other



Total


Revenue categories













Search



87,210




-




87,210


Advertising



87,203




41




87,244


Technology licensing and other revenue



-




3,909




3,909


Total revenue



174,413




3,950




178,365















Technology and platform fees



(2,635)




(539)




(3,175)


Content cost



(2,490)




(22)




(2,512)


Cost of inventory sold



(2,464)




-




(2,464)


Marketing and distribution expenses



(90,241)




(734)




(90,975)


Credit loss expense



(349)




(36)




(385)


Direct expenses



(98,179)




(1,332)




(99,511)















Contribution by business area



76,234




2,618




78,853


Personnel expenses including share-based remuneration


The table below specifies the amounts of personnel expenses including share-based remuneration:


[US$ thousands]


Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,


Personnel expenses including share-based remuneration


2020



2021



2020



2021


Personnel expenses excluding share-based remuneration



13,917




17,274




42,607




49,860


Share-based remuneration, including related social security costs



1,663




3,952




3,714




6,923


Total



15,580




21,226




46,321




56,782


Other expenses


The table below specifies the nature of other expenses:


[US$ thousands]


Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,


Other expenses


2020



2021



2020



2021


Hosting



1,790




1,960




5,942




5,713


Audit, legal and other advisory services



1,383




1,286




5,437




5,228


Software license fees



467




442




1,450




1,331


Rent and other office expense



793




743




2,302




2,367


Travel



114




131




1,095




319


Other



-7




856




2,178




2,279


Total



4,540




5,417




18,404




17,236


Non-IFRS financial measures 




Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,


[US$ thousands, except per share and ADS amounts]


2020



2021



2020



2021


Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA

















Net income (loss)



154,367




23,500




150,648




68,426


Add: Income tax expense (benefit)



1,290




388




632




(2,392)


Add: Net finance expense (income)



(4,387)




1,042




(7,393)




4,539


Add: Share of net loss (income) of associates and joint ventures



(155)




2,412




1,322




4,896


Add: Other loss (income) from long-term investments



-




(27,960)




(6,000)




(85,460)


Add: Depreciation and amortization



4,920




4,928




14,357




15,045


Add: Share-based remuneration



1,663




3,952




3,714




6,923


Add: Non-recurring expenses



648




-




3,222




-


Less: Other income



426




(64)




(5,568)




(218)


Less: Profit (loss) from discontinued operations



(148,113)




-




(144,017)




-


Adjusted EBITDA



10,658




8,197




10,917




11,759



















Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income

















Net Income (loss)



154,367




23,500




150,648




68,426


Add: Share-based remuneration



1,663




3,952




3,714




6,923


Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets



1,340




857




4,013




3,999


Add: Amortization of Nanobank intangible assets(1)



900




1,759




900




5,277


Add: Non-recurring expenses



648




-




3,222




-


Income tax adjustment (2)



(352)




(252)




(900)




(1,057)


Less: Profit (loss) from discontinued operations



(148,113)




-




(144,017)




-


Adjusted net income



10,453




29,816




17,580




83,567



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding

















Basic, millions



232.71




230.29




236.37




230.28


Diluted, millions



235.62




232.26




239.06




232.52



















Adjusted net income (loss) per ordinary share

















Basic, US$



0.04




0.13




0.08




0.36


Diluted, US$



0.04




0.13




0.07




0.36



















Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS

















Basic, US$



0.08




0.26




0.15




0.73


Diluted, US$



0.08




0.26




0.15




0.72


(1)

The amortization of Nanobank intangible assets is included in the line "Share of net income (loss) of associates and joint ventures".

(2)

Reversal of tax benefit related to the social security cost component of share-based remuneration and deferred taxes on the amortization of acquired intangible assets.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opera-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-301410816.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.