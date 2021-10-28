ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Selected by the STA Group as one of the 2021 STA Startups Category Stage Winners for Sports Fan Engagement

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone immersive AR campaigns, is pleased to announce ImagineAR has been selected by the STA Group, headquartered in London, as one of the 2021 STA Startups Category Stage Winners for Fan Engagement.

ImagineAR Inc. (CNW Group/ImagineAR Inc.)

"To be selected as a 2021 STA Startup Category Stage Winner for Fan Engagement is truly an honor and further positions our company as one of the up-and-coming global sports tech leaders," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of Imagine AR, "This STA selection can open up new sales and partnership opportunities for ImagineAR as well throughout the world".

Mr. Silverrstieen continued, "We are excited to compete against other global winners for the overall 2021 Startup of the Year Award in the near future."

STA Category Stage Winners compete in a two-stage process; first, the STA Group scrutinizes the international sports tech market to establish winners in individual categories. These are based on the stage of business – super-early, early, established and scale up – along with the sports sector in which they operate. Each category winner, including ImagineAR in the Fan Engagement category for early-stage startups, is invited to then pitch head-to-head in a bid to become The STA Startup of the Year.

About STA Group

The STA Group is an insights, communications and events business which champions technology in sports globally. Initially founded in 2014, via the internationally respected Sports Technology Awards, The STA Group's initiatives strive to showcase genuine excellence and recognize visionaries. The Group's portfolio includes • The Sports Technology Awards, the world's leading celebration of tech-led innovation in sport • The STA Startup Awards, the awards which identify the most exciting young tech businesses in sports today • The Sports Technology Annual Review, published in association with The English Institute of Sport, The Review provides unrivalled insight and data about technology in the global sports sector • The STA Power List, here we share the brands which truly lead tech innovation in sport • STA Access Innovation, our program which provides sports tech coaching for the industry's leaders The Group's network of global partners includes Capgemini, Charles Russell Speechlys, The English Institute of Sport and the 1851 Trust, Sir Ben Ainslie's international charity inspiring more school students to embrace STEM subjects Follow us on Twitter: @SportTechGroup

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

https://twitter.com/IPtechAR

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies

https://www.instagram.com/iptechar

https://www.linkedin.com/company/imagination-park-technologies-inc

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ImagineAR Inc.