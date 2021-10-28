Global Lung Cancer Awareness Month Coalition Launches to Transform Survival

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global LCAM Coalition (LCAM Coalition), stewarded by GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer (GO2 Foundation), announced its launch, just in time for Lung Cancer Awareness Month, to bring heightened attention, understanding, and support for the disease. Each year more than 2.2 million people worldwide are diagnosed with lung cancer, a disease that kills more people than any other cancer.

LCAM Coalition

The LCAM Coalition is a global coalition of cancer and related organizations who bring their collective voices together to amplify the conversation around lung cancer and the importance of advancing early detection, treatment, and research. The LCAM Coalition provides members and the public with information and tools to raise awareness, including shareable infographics that are easily downloadable for use on multiple channels. Each year, the LCAM Coalition's efforts reach an estimated 20 million people around the world.

The LCAM Coalition was initiated by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC). In early 2021, IASLC gave GO2 Foundation stewardship to further build the global movement for lung cancer.

"GO2 Foundation is honored that we have been asked to lead the stewardship of the LCAM Coalition as it aligns perfectly with our mission to save, extend, and improve the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, president and chief executive officer of GO2 Foundation. "By acting locally and impacting globally, we can transform survival."

Coalition member Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe (WALCE) stressed that having a global voice is important.

"We value the opportunity to be part of a global community committed to transforming lung cancer survival and quality of life. We are all impacted by this disease. By coming together, we will ignite a global dialogue to bring more compassion and support to those impacted – with the ultimate goal of ending lung cancer's reign as the leading cause of cancer death, " said Stefania Vallone, secretary, board of directors, WALCE.

In 1998, the Alliance for Lung Cancer Advocacy, Support and Education (ALCASE), an early predecessor to GO2 Foundation, launched the first Lung Cancer Awareness Day in the United States to engage the community in educating others and providing compassion and support while addressing unjust stigma head-on. Two years later, ALCASE expanded the annual effort—and the first Lung Cancer Awareness Month was launched nationally to further galvanize the community to take action and increase awareness and support for the disease. In 2016, IASLC launched the LCAM Coalition with a website and social media presence to reach and engage a wider community of healthcare providers, researchers, and patients across the globe.

The LCAM Coalition gratefully recognizes the following lead sponsors for their generous support: Amgen, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and Merck.

About the LCAM Coalition

The Lung Cancer Awareness Month Coalition is a global coalition of cancer and related organizations bringing their collective voices together to amplify the conversation around lung cancer, specifically during Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November. By drawing attention through coordinated media and social media campaigns, the Coalition and its members hope to expand awareness about why it is so important to talk about lung cancer, fund research, and push for new treatment options around the world. For more information, visit https://lcam.org/.

About GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. For more information, visit https://go2foundation.org.

About Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe

Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe is a European-wide organization dedicated to growing awareness and supporting access to care for all patients with lung cancer. For more information, visit https://www.womenagainstlungcancer.org/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lung Cancer Awareness Month Coalition