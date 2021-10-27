Inceptor Bio Announces Agreement to Acquire Gainesville, FL GMP Facility And Transfer Operating Team From Arranta Bio To Accelerate Cell Therapies To Cure Cancer

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptor Bio ("Inceptor"), today announced an agreement with Arranta Bio ("Arranta") for the acquisition of a 29,000 ft2 process development and GMP clinical manufacturing facility and the transfer of a core operating team to establish cell therapy processes and clinical supply for Inceptor Bio's planned oncology clinical trials.

Inceptor Bio Announces Agreement to Acquire Gainesville, FL GMP Facility And Transfer Operating Team From Arranta Bio

Inceptor Bio's Advanced Manufacturing Platform (AMP+) will be based at the new facility in Gainesville, FL, that will be developed as a state-of-the-art cell and gene therapy GMP facility to deliver Inceptor Bio's programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome the experienced, talented operating team from Arranta and look forward to establishing cell therapy GMP clinical manufacturing as a key strategic capability. This acquisition accelerates Inceptor Bio's path to the clinic for our CAR-T, CAR-M and CAR-NK programs with our lead CAR-T candidate scheduled for IND in early 2023," said Shailesh Maingi, Founder and CEO of Inceptor Bio.

Inceptor Bio is developing multiple next-generation cell therapy platforms to address difficult-to-treat cancers with a focus on novel mechanisms to enhance immune cell performance in the tumor microenvironment (TME). Inceptor Bio currently has three cell therapy technologies: a CAR-T platform with a novel co-stimulatory technology, a CAR-M platform using macrophages with enhanced phagocytic capabilities, and a CAR-NK platform.

Arranta is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) supporting advanced therapy pioneers. Arranta has invested in building the capabilities at the Gainesville, FL site and expanded the team over the last two years. "After conducting a strategic review, we concluded that the early clinical supply for clients from our Gainesville facility could be supported by our experienced team and accommodated in the over 200,000 ft2 of facilities that Arranta has in Massachusetts" said Mark Bamforth, Executive Chair and CEO at Arranta. "We are delighted that some of the technical team will transfer to Massachusetts, leaving a highly capable GMP operating team in place for Inceptor. We wish them every success in their critical mission."

Founded in 2020, Inceptor Bio is a biotechnology company developing multiple next-generation cell and gene therapy platforms to deliver cures for underserved and difficult-to-treat cancers. By partnering with universities, medical centers, and industry leaders, Inceptor Bio advances cell and gene therapy programs from discovery-phase technologies into Phase I and II clinical assets. An experienced management team, Scientific Advisory Board, Directors and strategic advisors offer industry-leading expertise to partnerships. Inceptor Bio is investing in an Advanced Manufacturing Platform (AMP+) to provide fit-for-purpose, capital efficient, scalable shared infrastructure to support advancement of a diversified portfolio of cell therapy platforms across multiple cell types, including CAR-T, CAR-M, and CAR-NK/NKT. Additional information about Inceptor Bio is available at www.inceptor.bio.

Founded in 2019, Arranta Bio is a visionary contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that partners with companies seeking to develop and manufacture complex biological drugs and innovative therapies. Our dedicated team, state-of-the-art facilities, and unparalleled expertise are crucial for advancing products from development to commercial launch. Arranta Bio continues to expand capacity and development and manufacturing services across multiple sites with three distinct technology platforms designed to meet the evolving demands of our clients and partners. Additional information about Arranta Bio is available at www.arrantabio.com

