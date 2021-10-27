Belize Announces Final Results of Its Offer to Bondholders

BELMOPAN, Belize, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Belize (the "Government") hereby announces the final results of its Offer and Consent Solicitation, as set forth in the offer to purchase and consent solicitation statement, dated September 13, 2021 (as amended, modified and supplemented from time to time, the "Statement"). Capitalized terms used and not defined herein shall have the respective meanings set forth in the Statement.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York time, on October 22, 2021 (the "Expiration Time"), Belize received Tender Orders from Holders of 87.43% of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Bonds. As a result, as previously announced on September 24, 2021, the Super-Majority Consent Condition described in the Statement has been satisfied.

"The Government of Belize is delighted with the overwhelming bondholder support for this proposed transaction," said Belize's Prime Minister, John Briceño. "We expect that such transaction will pave the way for strong and long-lasting economic growth and the furtherance of Belize's marine conservation objectives."

Pursuant to the terms of the Offer, Belize will accept all validly tendered Bonds, subject to the satisfaction of the Financing Condition and General Conditions, as described in the Statement. As a result, the settlement of the Offer and the proposed Exit Amendments set forth in the Statement remain subject to the satisfaction of such conditions.

Settlement is expected to occur as soon as reasonably practicable after the Financing Condition is satisfied and the General Conditions are satisfied or waived, which is currently expected to occur on or about November 5, 2021.

On the Settlement Date, Belize will cause an amount equal to the sum of (i) the Purchase Price, Accrued Interest Payment and Contingency Account Distribution for each Bond tendered prior to the Consent Deadline (September 24, 2021) and (ii) the Purchase Price and Contingency Account Distribution for each Bond tendered after the Consent Deadline but prior to the Expiration Time, in each case, to be sent by wire transfers for the benefit of the applicable tendering Holders. Upon release of such wire transfers, the Offer shall be fully settled and all Bonds tendered shall be automatically and immediately cancelled and Belize shall have no interest in such Bonds.

As previously announced, the Exit Amendments will become effective substantially simultaneously with such wire transfers and upon the execution and delivery of the Fourth Supplemental Indenture. On the Settlement Date, Belize will also cause an amount equal to the Redemption Price (which is equal to the Purchase Price) and the Contingency Account Distribution for all the Bonds not tendered to be sent by wire transfer for the benefit of Holders that have not validly tendered their Bonds prior to the Expiration Time. Upon release of such wire transfer, Belize shall have fully satisfied the terms of the redemption, and any Bonds that were not validly tendered prior to the Expiration Time shall be immediately and automatically redeemed and cancelled and Belize shall have no interest in such Bonds.

In order for a Holder of redeemed Bonds to receive the Redemption Price and the Contingency Account Distribution for each of its Bonds, the applicable DTC Participant will be required to deliver a Redemption Certification Form representing, among other things, that such Holder was the beneficial owner of the applicable redeemed Bonds as of the Redemption Date.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as the Financial Advisor and ESG Structuring Advisor to Belize. In connection with the Offer and the Consent Solicitation, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as Dealer Manager and Global Bondholder Services Corporation is serving as Information and Tender Agent.

Any questions or requests for assistance concerning the Offer should be directed to the Dealer Manager or the Information and Tender Agent at its applicable address and telephone number set forth below. Requests for additional copies of the Statement and other related documents should be directed to the Information and Tender Agent at its address and telephone number below:

Information and Tender Agent

Global Bondholder Services Corporation

65 Broadway, Suite 404

New York, New York 10006

Attn: Corporate Actions

Email: contact@gbsc-usa.com

Banks and Brokers Call: +1 (212) 430-3774

Toll Free: (866) 470-3700

Financial Advisor and ESG Structuring Advisor

and

Dealer Manager

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

388 Greenwich Street, 7th Floor

New York, New York 10013

Attn: Liability Management Group

Toll Free: (800) 558-3745

Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106

Important Notice

