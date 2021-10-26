The Makers of the LA VICTORIA® Brand Launch New Innovative Enchilada Sauces

The Makers of the Popular Salsa Brand Introduce Four New Flavors of Enchilada Sauces to Retail Markets Nationwide

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the LA VICTORIA® brand, flavor innovators of jarred salsas, taco sauces and enchilada sauces for over 100 years, today announced the launch of its signature LA VICTORIA® Enchilada Sauces in four new distinct flavors: Creamy Green Chile, Creamy Tomatillo Lime, Al Pastor and Creamy Roasted Garlic. Inspired by the latest flavors trending in Mexican cuisine, this bold new line of sauces gives home cooks simple, convenient options for making creamy enchiladas at home and is ideal for people who want to go beyond traditional red and green sauces.

"What excites us about innovating with our LA VICTORIA® brand is being able to help people get creative with their favorite home-cooked dishes. This new line of enchilada sauces feeds into that desire," said Diana DeLoza, director of marketing for the LA VICTORIA® brand. "Our new enchilada sauces allow people to unlock their creativity in the kitchen by revamping favorite recipes in tasty new ways that the entire family will enjoy."

No matter which flavor piques the interest of your tastebuds, everyone will have a chance to elevate homemade enchiladas and other classic comfort foods in unexpected ways with these new enchilada varieties:

LA VICTORIA ® Creamy Green Chile Enchilada Sauce—Roasted poblano green chiles and tomatillos meld together to create this cream-based sauce that's inspired by traditional enchiladas suizas.

LA VICTORIA ® Creamy Tomatillo Lime Enchilada Sauce—This unique sauce provides a tangy, zesty flavor from the combination of tomatillos, limes and jalapenos.

LA VICTORIA ® Al Pastor Enchilada Sauce—Inspired by traditional al pastor street tacos, this sauce blends red Anaheim chiles and Guajillo chiles with hints of citrus and pineapple for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

LA VICTORIA ® Creamy Roasted Garlic Enchilada Sauce—Sure to please garlic lovers everywhere, this creamy sauce features a blend of roasted garlic, poblano peppers and caramelized onions.

Inspiring consumers to explore new ways to experience Mexican flavors at home, the new LA VICTORIA® Enchilada Sauces (MSRP $3.99 to $5.79) are now available at Walmart locations in the western U.S. and will be coming soon to additional retailers.

For more information and recipes, visit LA VICTORIA® products at www.salsas.com/la-victoria or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and/or Pinterest.

ABOUT THE LA VICTORIA® BRAND

Since 1917, the LA VICTORIA® brand has been producing salsas, sauces, chiles, peppers and versatile pantry staples that offer Mexican flavor to any meal. Best known for its flagship product, SALSA BRAVA® Hot Sauce and full line of enchilada sauces, the brand portfolio also includes taco sauces and organic, non-GMO salsas. The LA VICTORIA® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit http://www.lavictoria.com or follow the LA VICTORIA® brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARIA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.

