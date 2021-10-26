Lightpath Announces Entrance into Princeton, New Jersey Connectivity Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced its entrance into the connectivity market in Princeton, NJ by way of a new, 54-mile build of its all-fiber network.

Lightpath - Princeton, NJ Network Map

The expansion of Lightpath's New Jersey infrastructure will bring its connectivity services to more than 400 Princeton-area enterprises, educators, and government groups. Additionally, Lightpath will provide connectivity to four area data centers, on top of the more than 75 data centers and cloud providers that are already on its network.

"Our entrance into the Princeton market enhances the Lightpath network in a region that is helping to fuel the digital economy. This area is rich with both technology and traditional enterprise-level business, pharmaceutical companies, an Ivy League research university, and a vibrant start-up culture," stated Doug Dalissandro, Chief Revenue Officer for Lightpath.

The entrance into the Princeton market brings the Lightpath all-fiber network to one of the densest regions of New Jersey, while also connecting the new market to the entire Lightpath network of over 18,000 route miles and more than 12,000 service locations. The project also builds on several previously announced initiatives in recent months, including Lightpath's entrance into markets in Boston, MA and Queens NY.

Princeton area customers gain access to the entire Lightpath network, including access to all major cloud providers, over 75 data centers, and 7 Northeast cable landings stations. Customers will have access to entire Lightpath product portfolio of all-fiber solutions, including Optical Transport (up to 800 Gbps), Ethernet (to 10 Gbps), Internet Access (to 100 Gbps), Private Networks, Dark Fiber, SD-WAN, Voice, Security Solutions, and other Managed Services.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the Company.

Learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations: www.lightpathfiber.com

