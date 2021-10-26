Treat friends, family (and yourself) with these holiday scrubs, giftable collections and more; perfect for gift-giving and stocking stuffers

Holiday Glow Guaranteed: Tree Hut Reminds Consumers That Self-Care Isn't Selfish, With Return Of Limited-Edition Holiday Scents

COPPELL, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tree Hut, the makers of America's No. 1 Body Scrubs, announced today, they will give their loyal fans the gift of glow this holiday season, with their limited edition holiday scents; because glowing skin is always in season. The holiday scrubs are the perfect self-care items and will be available at both Ulta Beauty and Target as well as online at Ulta and Target.

Consumers looking for gift ideas, stocking stuffers, holiday party prep or even a time-out from the hustle and bustle, can pamper themselves, with any (and all of) the below limited-edition items which are available online October 11, 2021, and in-store at Ulta and Target October 24, 2021, for a limited time.

Shea Sugar Scrubs:

Candy Cane is a fan-favorite! This limited-edition peppermint and vanilla scent are perfect for holiday gifting for your bestie, teacher, personal trainer, or even yourself. Experience an intense exfoliation and reveal soft, glowing skin with the classic holiday scent, made with Sugar, Shea Butter , Peppermint, Vanilla, and an array of natural oils like Evening Primrose, Avocado, Macadamia, Sweet Almond, Safflower and Orange Oils.

Sugar Plum Berries is guaranteed to give you an instant holiday glow with notes of black currant and jasmine. An instant mood boost is just a shower away, while delivering invigorating exfoliation to reveal soft, glowing skin. Made with Sugar, Shea Butter , and an array of natural oils like Evening Primrose, Avocado, Macadamia, Sweet Almond, Safflower and Orange Oils.

Tidings of Comfort & Joy - Limited Edition Gift Set is a fun, festive, trio is a nice sampler gifting item with 5.5 oz. scrubs, featuring Candy Cane , Sugar Plum Berries and Pink Champagne. All three scrubs are packaged together due to popularity and best-selling items last holiday season.

"While we love to create new scents, our consumers were passionate about our Candy Cane sugar scrub returning this holiday season, said Product Development Sr. Manager, Kristal Harmon. "Peppermint is also an instant mood boost; and who doesn't want to glow from head-to-toe during the holidays?" added Harmon.

Tree Hut products are paraben-free, vegan, sulfate-free, alcohol-free and contain no formaldehyde donors and are made in the USA. With more than 170 million views of #treehut on TikTok, Tree Hut is one of the leading beauty brands in the U.S. To learn more about Tree Hut's Shea Sugar Scrubs and other products, visit www.treehutshea.com or follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to see more and for more information.

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand produces out of Texas and has spent twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include face, shave, lip, and body collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches."

