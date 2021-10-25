Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) (the "Company") today announced it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 after 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, and will host a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results and provide a company update.

The call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers and referencing the Farmland Partners Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call or using the access code 070780.

USA: 1-844-200-6205

Canada: 1-833-950-0062

Other Locations: 1-929-526-1599

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.farmlandpartners.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning shortly after the end of the event until November 9, 2021, by dialing the following numbers and using the access code 118846.

USA: 1-866-813-9403

Canada: 1-226-828-7578

Other Locations: 1-929-458-6194

A replay of the webcast will also be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a limited time following the event.

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland, makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate, and manages farmland for third parties. As of the date of this release, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 166,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

