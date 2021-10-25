Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate

U-Haul to Convert Vacant Kmart into Modern Self-Storage Facility

Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® plans to create more than 700 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms at 1500 Charleston Hwy. to meet customer demand in West Columbia.

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul)
U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cayce will occupy the former Kmart® building and provide an expansive retail showroom, boxes and moving supplies, hitch accessories and bike racks, truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers and more.

Adaptive reuse of the 100,984-square-foot facility will soon render a variety of self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Storage customers will have extended hours access. U-Haul acquired the property on Sept. 30.

"Big-box stores have a tendency to sit on the market for a long time because they're so large and only suit a certain type of business," said Kevin Anderson, U-Haul Company of South Carolina president. "U-Haul is unique because we can fully utilize a property of this size, and we can do it without the environmental impact of building a new facility from the ground up thanks to our adaptive reuse program."

Acquisition of the 8.94-acre property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"U-Haul is all about green business practices," Anderson added. "About 70% of our stores are a product of adaptive reuse. We're proud to do business in a sustainable way."

While the U-Haul of Cayce conversion is taking shape, nearby stores and neighborhood dealers are available to serve customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Columbia at 400 Orchard Drive is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Anderson plans to employ at least 12 Team Members once the new store is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the West Columbia community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-to-convert-vacant-kmart-into-modern-self-storage-facility-301410146.html

SOURCE U-Haul

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.