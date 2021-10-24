WORKPRO® Tools Renews Commitment And Increases Pledge To National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WORKPRO® Tools, a line of dependable performance tools, great for both DIY and semi-pro use, takes great pride in renewing its partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation and increasing its yearly pledge from the Gold Level sponsorship of $50K to Platinum Level sponsorship of $100K.

WORKPRO Pink Tools for Hope

"This year, we at WORKPRO Tools want to continue to support the good work of NBCF, and we want to do so at an even higher level," said Lily Chi, CEO of WORKPRO's parent company, Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd. "We are so proud to do what we can to support NBCF's efforts to provide early detection and education about breast cancer and to support those who are dealing with the disease. Our company stands shoulder-to-shoulder with those who are facing this struggle."

WORKPRO is featuring an assortment of essential hand tools, power tools and accessories that are appropriately colored in pink. Available on amazon.com, a portion of the proceeds from each tool will go directly to NBCF. As part of the new commitment, WORKPRO Tools is stepping up its co-marketing efforts with NBCF. WORKPRO is supporting NBCF's mission by integrating NBCF's marketing presence with its sponsored NASCAR XFINITY Race partnerships and in WORKPRO'S product marketing efforts.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 15 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

About WORKPRO® Tools:

Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools delivers a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who take pride in completing a project themselves.

www.workprotools.com.

WORKPRO TOOLS October 2021 Pink Car

