Shop LIT Live Elevates its Customer Shopping Experience with the Launch of a New Visual Web Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shop LIT Live, the social media-powered shopping platform, today announced the launch of its new web player that allows customers to join livestreams and purchase directly through a web browser. Existing users will still be able to access livestreams, browse and buy products on the app along with the new platform. By removing the need to download the app, customers can now enjoy the livestream shopping experience on their preferred channel; and by meeting the customer where they are, Shop LIT Live can better reach new audiences.

Brands on the platform also benefit substantially from this feature as it makes it extremely simple for their existing customers to try out livestream shopping. During 2021, Shop LIT Live has been busy building and securing a wide variety of brand partnerships across beauty, home, health & wellness and food & beverage industries. With the new visual web platform, Shop LIT Live is grabbing market share across many sectors by creating an inimitable selling and buying experience for brands and consumers alike.

"As we partner with more brands and merchants on our platform, and constantly look for new ways to serve our growing community," said Toby Zhang, CEO of Shop LIT Live. "We look to bring forth the best digital livestream shopping experience for our users, and help them to discover their next favorite brands, products, and creators."

As many within the industry begin to embrace this forward thinking-technology, the web experience through the new platform provides a robust companion to the mobile app experience, all part of Shop LIT Live's commitment to providing a full-suite of tools for brands to utilize and share their content holistically to their audience.

ABOUT SHOP LIT LIVE:

Shop LIT Live is a social media-powered shopping platform elevating the digital shopping experience with innovative livestream features. Launched by Toby Zhang in 2020, Shop LIT Live incorporates live video content, two-way real-time communication, and the ability for users to purchase products directly through its platform. Each livestream is hosted by a curated group of creators and experts who provide authentic feedback on products from top emerging brands within the beauty, fashion and lifestyle spaces to offer a futuristic way for consumers to discover and shop.

