Quicklly In Partnership with Kimbala Launches Authentic Ready-to-Drink Indian Chai & Coffee. Kimbala brings the culture and authentic taste of India to Quicklly's digital marketplace with fresh-made chai and coffee drinks delivered to your door.

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new fridge staple is coming to Quicklly's digital marketplace with the launch of Kimbala's ready-to-drink Indian chai and coffee beverages. As the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace for South Asian food, Quicklly is now making Kimbala's aromatic and flavorful Ready-to-Drink Chai, Chai Concentrates , and Ready-to-Drink Coffee available to consumers across the country.

Kimbala brings the culture and authentic taste of India to Quicklly's digital marketplace with fresh-made chai and coffee drinks delivered to your door.

Founded in 2020 by Austin-based Madhu Sharoff, Kimbala, which is a combination of Sanskrit words that roughly translate into "what is your strength," is as much a call to find daily peace and inspiration as it is an opportunity to take a break and enjoy a moment of delicious mindfulness.

"When I moved to the U.S., I missed the mindful chai breaks that had punctuated my days in India. After years of trying chai drinks that didn't mirror the hearty and comforting taste I was used to, my partner and I decided to go back to the basics and create a beverage that our friends and family could really enjoy," said Sharoff. "It's so heartwarming to now have the opportunity to expand our reach and make it easier for more people to experience the delicious taste of real chai through this partnership with Quicklly."

Kimbala's iconic chai is made with the same small-batch method that Indian chai brewers have used for centuries. Kimbala Ready-to-Drink Chai features a perfectly balanced blend of - masalas (spices), tea, sugar, milk - and has a rich milk texture that's free of any preservatives, artificial ingredients, or stabilizers.

"Kimbala is the first product we've seen that truly captures the essence of the chai drinks we grew up within India," said Keval Raj and Hanish Pahwa, Quicklly co-founders. "Kimbala's harmonious blends create a delightful and refreshingly desi chai that's perfect for breakfast, before dinner, or on the go. We're thrilled to be one of the first to introduce this authentically Indian beverage to Quicklly's consumers."

In addition to its line of Ready-to-Drink Chai beverages, Kimbala's Chai Concentrates and Ready-to-Drink Coffees provide options for those looking for delicious alternatives to traditional chai drinks. Both variants are made with simple ingredients and feature jaggery, an unrefined natural sweetener popular in India. Quicklly consumers can build their Kimbala box with any combination of products and schedule weekly, biweekly, or even monthly deliveries.

Quicklly's easy-to-use website and app allow customers to add Kimbala products to any single or standing product order and schedule their most convenient delivery time and date. Consumers can also easily manage payment and update their delivery information, all through the simple-to-use order page. The company also offers traditional grocery, restaurant, and tiffin delivery to customers within the New York-New Jersey Metro Area, Greater Chicago, and San Francisco Bay Area. For more information or to sign up, go to quicklly.com .

About Quicklly

Whether longing for ingredients to stock up your kitchen or meals to satisfy your cravings, Quicklly offers everything you need to enjoy South Asian/ Indian cuisine, all in one place. As the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace, Quicklly provides access to a range of Indian grocery ingredients, meal kits, tiffins, and fully prepared restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep.

Founded in 2017, Quicklly also provides a full digital presence for local businesses, connecting them to customers across Greater Chicago, San Francisco, the Bay Area, NY, NJ, and nationwide through its nationwide shop. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com .

Quicklly Media Contact

press@quicklly.com

About Kimbala

Founded in 2020, Kimbala brews authentic chai and coffee beverages in its line of convenient ready-to-drink beverages and concentrates. Kimbala Founder Madhu Sharoff–a native of India–developed Kimbala with the simple goal of sharing an authentic chai experience with others, and educating around the beloved beverage's deep-rooted Indian heritage. Each ready-to-drink beverage and concentrate is preservative-free and freshly brewed in small batches, featuring the perfect balance of spices and a robust tea flavor. In addition to its chai collection, Kimbala offers a delightfully balanced and non-acidic coffee of Indian origin with its Coffee Neat ready-to-drink black coffee beverage. To learn more about Kimbala, please visit ikimbala.com .

Kimbala Media Contact

Jordan Houston

925-963-2283

jordan@ikimbala.com

(PRNewsfoto/Quicklly)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quicklly