Quest Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Raises Outlook for Full Year 2021 - Third quarter revenues of $2.77 billion, down 0.4% from 2020

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"We had a strong third quarter, as COVID-19 molecular volumes increased throughout the summer while our base business continued to deliver solid volume growth versus the prior year and 2019," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President. "In late summer we experienced some softness in the base business across the country, but saw an overall rebound in September. Importantly, our base business continued to improve sequentially in the third quarter which speaks to the ongoing recovery."

"We have raised our outlook for the remainder of the year based on higher than anticipated COVID-19 volumes as well as the continued progress we expect to see in our base business despite rising labor costs and inflationary pressures. The momentum of our base business positions us to deliver the 2022 outlook we shared at our March investor day."



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change



(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Reported:























Net revenues $ 2,774



$ 2,786



(0.4) %

$ 8,044



$ 6,435



25.0 %

Diagnostic Information Services revenues $ 2,703



$ 2,709



(0.2) %

$ 7,820



$ 6,217



25.8 %

Revenue per requisition







(5.4) %









2.2 %

Requisition volume







5.3 %









22.9 %

Organic requisition volume







3.2 %









19.2 %

Operating income (a) $ 652



$ 718



(9.3) %

$ 1,845



$ 1,176



56.9 %

Operating income as a percentage of net revenues (a) 23.5 %

25.8 %

(2.3) %

22.9 %

18.3 %

4.6 %

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics (a) $ 505



$ 568



(11.0) %

$ 1,605



$ 852



88.4 %

Diluted EPS (a) (b) $ 4.02



$ 4.14



(2.8) %

$ 12.41



$ 6.25



98.5 %

Cash provided by operations $ 561



$ 862



(34.9) %

$ 1,752



$ 1,464



19.6 %

Capital expenditures $ 89



$ 91



(1.9) %

$ 259



$ 256



1.2 %



























Adjusted (a):























Operating income $ 694



$ 831



(16.4) %

$ 1,986



$ 1,350



47.1 %

Operating income as a percentage of net revenues 25.0 %

29.8 %

(4.8) %

24.7 %

21.0 %

3.7 %

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 498



$ 591



(15.7) %

$ 1,411



$ 912



54.7 %

Diluted EPS (b) $ 3.96



$ 4.31



(7.9) %

$ 10.91



$ 6.69



63.1 %







(a) For further details impacting the year-over-year comparisons related to operating income, operating income as a percentage of net

revenues, net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics, and diluted EPS, see note 2 of the financial tables attached below.



(b) The sum of reported and adjusted diluted EPS for the first three quarters of 2021 did not equal the totals for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 due to both quarterly fluctuations in the company's earnings and in the weighted average common shares outstanding throughout the period as a result of the impact of accelerated share repurchase agreements ("ASRs") that the company entered into during April 2021.

Updated Outlook for Full Year 2021

The company updates its Full Year 2021 outlook as follows:



Updated Outlook

Previous Outlook

Low

High

Low

High Net revenues $10.45 billion

$10.60 billion

$9.84 billion

$10.09 billion Net revenues increase 10.7%

12.3%

4.3%

6.9% Reported diluted EPS $14.69

$15.09

$12.54

$13.24 Adjusted diluted EPS $13.50

$13.90

$11.65

$12.35 Cash provided by operations Approximately $2.2 billion

At least $2.0 billion Capital expenditures Approximately $400 million

Approximately $400 million

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As used in this press release the term "reported" refers to measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP operating performance measures that exclude special items such as restructuring and integration charges, certain financial impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, amortization expense, excess tax benefits ("ETB") associated with stock-based compensation, costs associated with donations, contributions, and other financial support through Quest for Health Equity, the company's initiative with the Quest Diagnostics Foundation to reduce health disparities in underserved communities, a gain on sale of an ownership interest in a joint venture, gains associated with changes in the carrying value of our strategic investments, and other items.

Non-GAAP adjusted measures are presented because management believes those measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. Non-GAAP adjusted measures should not be considered as an alternative to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP. Management may use these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and analysts to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess our performance. The additional tables attached below include reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted measures to GAAP measures.

ADDITIONAL TABLES FOLLOW



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net revenues $ 2,774



$ 2,786



$ 8,044



$ 6,435

















Operating costs and expenses and other operating income:













Cost of services 1,670



1,580



4,861



4,071

Selling, general and administrative 427



396



1,263



1,103

Amortization of intangible assets 25



27



77



77

Other operating expense (income), net —



65



(2)



8

Total operating costs and expenses, net 2,122



2,068



6,199



5,259

















Operating income 652



718



1,845



1,176

















Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (38)



(42)



(114)



(124)

Other income, net 40



77



366



74

Total non-operating income (expense), net 2



35



252



(50)

















Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of equity method

investees 654



753



2,097



1,126

Income tax expense (153)



(177)



(483)



(269)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes 26



15



53



33

Net income 527



591



1,667



890

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 22



23



62



38

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 505



$ 568



$ 1,605



$ 852

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common

stockholders:













Basic $ 4.11



$ 4.20



$ 12.63



$ 6.33

















Diluted $ 4.02



$ 4.14



$ 12.41



$ 6.25

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 123



135



127



134

















Diluted 125



137



129



136



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 987



$ 1,158

Accounts receivable, net 1,473



1,520

Inventories 205



223

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 189



157

Total current assets 2,854



3,058

Property, plant and equipment, net 1,634



1,627

Operating lease right-of-use assets 596



604

Goodwill 7,057



6,873

Intangible assets, net 1,152



1,167

Investments in equity method investees 124



521

Other assets 155



176

Total assets $ 13,572



$ 14,026









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,610



$ 1,633

Current portion of long-term debt 1



2

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 148



141

Total current liabilities 1,759



1,776

Long-term debt 4,006



4,013

Long-term operating lease liabilities 495



499

Other liabilities 801



847

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 79



82

Stockholders' equity:





Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 600 shares authorized as of both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 162 and 217 shares issued as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2



2

Additional paid-in capital 1,936



2,841

Retained earnings 7,333



9,303

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13)



(21)

Treasury stock, at cost; 39 and 84 shares as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (2,866)



(5,366)

Total Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity 6,392



6,759

Noncontrolling interests 40



50

Total stockholders' equity 6,432



6,809

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,572



$ 14,026



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in millions) (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 1,667



$ 890

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 302



263

Provision for credit losses 3



18

Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (87)



12

Stock-based compensation expense 60



63

Gain on disposition of joint venture (314)



—

Other, net (48)



(60)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 45



(355)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 36



514

Income taxes payable 49



95

Termination of interest rate swap agreements —



40

Other assets and liabilities, net 39



(16)

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,752



1,464









Cash flows from investing activities:





Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (251)



(329)

Capital expenditures (259)



(256)

Proceeds from disposition of joint venture 755



—

Decrease (Increase) in investments and other assets 3



(19)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 248



(604)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings —



749

Repayments of debt (2)



(1,002)

Purchases of treasury stock (1,910)



(75)

Exercise of stock options 108



144

Employee payroll tax withholdings on stock issued under stock-based compensation plans (22)



(13)

Dividends paid (232)



(222)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners (75)



(34)

Other financing activities, net (38)



6

Net cash used in financing activities (2,171)



(447)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (171)



413

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,158



1,192

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 987



$ 1,605









Cash paid during the period for:





Interest $ 111



$ 136

Income taxes $ 522



$ 168



Notes to Financial Tables

1) The computation of basic and diluted earnings per common share is as follows:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in millions, except per share data) Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:













Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 505



$ 568



$ 1,605



$ 852

Less: earnings allocated to participating securities 2



2



6



3

Earnings available to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 503



$ 566



$ 1,599



$ 849

















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 123



135



127



134

Effect of dilutive securities:













Stock options and performance share units 2



2



2



2

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 125



137



129



136

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common

stockholders:













Basic $ 4.11



$ 4.20



$ 12.63



$ 6.33

Diluted $ 4.02



$ 4.14



$ 12.41



$ 6.25



2) The following tables reconcile reported GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating income

Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues

Income tax

expense (f)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics

Diluted EPS As reported $ 652



23.5 %

$ (153)



$ 26



$ 505



$ 4.02

Restructuring and

integration charges (a) 13



0.5



(4)



—



9



0.08

Other (b) 4



0.1



12



(3)



(29)



(0.25)

Amortization expense 25



0.9



(6)



—



19



0.15

ETB —



—



(6)



—



(6)



(0.04)

As adjusted $ 694



25.0 %

$ (157)



$ 23



$ 498



$ 3.96







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating income

Operating income as a percentage of net revenues

Income tax expense (f)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics

Diluted EPS As reported $ 1,845



22.9 %

$ (483)



$ 53



$ 1,605



$ 12.41

Restructuring and

integration charges (a) 51



0.6



(13)



—



38



0.30

Other (b) 9



0.1



8



5



(20)



(0.18)

Gain on sale of

ownership in joint

venture (c) —



—



55



—



(259)



(2.00)

COVID-19 impact (d) 4



0.1



(1)



—



3



0.03

Amortization expense 77



1.0



(20)



2



59



0.46

ETB —



—



(15)



—



(15)



(0.11)

As adjusted $ 1,986



24.7 %

$ (469)



$ 60



$ 1,411



$ 10.91































Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating income

Operating income as a percentage of net revenues

Income tax expense (f)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics

Diluted EPS As reported $ 718



25.8 %

$ (177)



$ 15



$ 568



$ 4.14

Restructuring and

integration charges (a) 18



0.6



(4)



—



14



0.10

COVID-19 impact (d) 68



2.5



(18)



1



52



0.39

Gain on remeasurement

of equity interest (e) —



—



7



—



(63)



(0.46)

Amortization expense 27



0.9



(7)



3



23



0.16

ETB —



—



(3)



—



(3)



(0.02)

As adjusted $ 831



29.8 %

$ (202)



$ 19



$ 591



$ 4.31







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating income

Operating income as a percentage of net revenues

Income tax expense (f)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics

Diluted EPS As reported $ 1,176



18.3 %

$ (269)



$ 33



$ 852



$ 6.25

Restructuring and

integration charges (a) 43



0.7



(9)



—



34



0.25

COVID-19 impact (d) 54



0.8



(11)



(2)



39



0.29

Gain on remeasurement

of equity interest (e) —



—



7



—



(63)



(0.46)

Amortization expense 77



1.2



(21)



9



65



0.47

ETB —



—



(15)



—



(15)



(0.11)

As adjusted $ 1,350



21.0 %

$ (318)



$ 40



$ 912



$ 6.69





























(a) For both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, represents costs primarily associated with systems conversions and integration incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of restructuring and integration charges on the company's consolidated statements of operations:





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



















2021

2020

2021

2020



















(dollars in millions) Cost of services

















$ 7



$ 11



$ 26



$ 21

Selling, general and administrative







6



7



25



22

Operating income

















$ 13



$ 18



$ 51



$ 43





(b) For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the pre-tax impact primarily represents gains associated with changes in the carrying value of our strategic investments and costs associated with donations, contributions and other financial support through Quest for Health Equity. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the pre-tax impact primarily represents gains associated with changes in the carrying value of our strategic investments, costs associated with donations, contributions and other financial support through Quest for Health Equity, and a non-cash impairment charge to the carrying value of an equity method investment.









The following table summaries the pre-tax impact of these other items on the company's consolidated statement of operations:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(dollars in millions) Selling, general and administrative $ 4



$ —



$ 9



$ —

















Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes $ (3)



$ —



$ 5



$ —

















Other income, net $ (42)



$ —



$ (42)



$ —





(c) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the pre-tax impact represents a gain of $314 million recorded in other income, net following the sale of the company's 40% ownership interest in Q2 Solutions®, its clinical trials central laboratory services joint venture, to IQVIA Holdings, Inc., its joint venture partner, for $760 million in an all-cash transaction.







(d) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the pre-tax impact represents the impact of certain items resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, includes incremental costs incurred to protect the health and safety of the company's employees and customers. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the pre-tax impact principally includes the reversal of $65 million of income previously recognized during the second quarter of 2020 attributable to the receipt of funds from the government that were appropriated to healthcare providers under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), which funds were returned during the three months ended December 31, 2020 and, to a lesser extent, incremental costs incurred primarily to protect the health and safety of the company's employees and customers. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the pre-tax impact principally includes expense associated with a payment to eligible employees to help offset expenses they incurred as a result of COVID-19, certain asset impairment charges, and incremental costs incurred primarily to protect the health and safety of the company's employees and customers.









The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of these COVID-19 items on the company's consolidated statements of operations:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(dollars in millions) Cost of services $ —



$ 3



$ 4



$ 38

Selling, general and administrative —



—



—



8

Other operating expense (income), net —



65



—



8

Operating income $ —



$ 68



$ 4



$ 54

















Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes $ —



$ 1



$ —



$ (2)

















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ —



$ (1)



$ —



$ 2





(e) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the pre-tax impact represents a gain of $70 million recognized in other income, net based on the difference between the fair value and the carrying value of an equity interest. On August 1, 2020, the company completed its acquisition of the remaining 56% interest in Mid America Clinical Laboratories, LLC ("MACL") from its joint venture partners. As a result of the transaction, the company remeasured its previously held minority interest in MACL to fair value and recognized a gain.







(f) For restructuring and integration charges, COVID-19 impacts, other items and amortization expense, income tax impacts, where recorded, were primarily calculated using combined statutory income tax rates of 25.5% for both 2021 and 2020. For the gain on sale of ownership in joint venture in 2021, income tax expense on the transaction resulted in an effective income rate of 17.6%. For the gain on remeasurement of equity interest in 2020, income tax expense on the transaction resulted in an effective income tax rate of 11.8%.





3) In April 2021, the company entered into ASRs with several financial institutions to repurchase $1.5 billion of the company's common stock as part of its share repurchase program. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company paid $1.5 billion to the financial institutions and received an initial amount of 9.1 million shares of its common stock, for a value of $1.2 billion, which represents 80% of the total value of shares to be repurchased under the ASRs. The specific number of shares that the company ultimately will purchase under the ASRs will be based on the average of the daily volume-weighted average price per share of the company's common stock during a repurchase period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company repurchased 12.5 million shares of its common stock for a value of $1.6 billion, including 9.1 million shares repurchased under ASRs. There were no shares repurchased during the three months ended September 30, 2021. In each of February and March 2021, the company's Board of Directors increased the size of its share repurchase program by $1 billion. As of September 30, 2021, $1.3 billion remained available under the company's share repurchase authorization.





4) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, net cash provided by operating activities includes $73 million and $138 million, respectively, that the company received from the funds that were appropriated to healthcare providers under the CARES Act, which funds were returned during the fourth quarter of 2020.





5) The outlook for adjusted diluted EPS represents management's estimates for the full year 2021 before the impact of special items. Further impacts to earnings related to special items may occur throughout 2021. Additionally, the amount of ETB is dependent upon employee stock option exercises and the company's stock price, and changes in the carrying value of our strategic investments are based on fluctuations in the investee's stock price, both of which are difficult to predict. The following table reconciles our full year 2021 outlook for adjusted diluted EPS to the corresponding amounts determined under GAAP:

















Low

High





Diluted EPS $ 14.69



$ 15.09







Restructuring and integration charges (a) 0.44



0.44







COVID-19 impact (b) 0.03



0.03







Amortization expense (c) 0.63



0.63







Costs associated with Quest for Health Equity (d) 0.10



0.10







Gain on sale of ownership in joint venture (e) (2.02)



(2.02)







Other (f) (0.23)



(0.23)







ETB (0.14)



(0.14)







Adjusted diluted EPS $ 13.50



$ 13.90

















(a) Represents estimated pre-tax charges of $75 million primarily associated with systems conversions and integration incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.







(b) Represents estimated pre-tax charges of $4 million associated with the impact of certain items resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.







(c) Represents the estimated impact of amortization expense on the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS. Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.





















Amortization of intangible assets $ 105









Amortization expense included in equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes 2









Total pre-tax amortization expense $ 107





















Total amortization expense, net of an estimated income tax benefit using a combined statutory

income tax rate of 25.5% $ 80

















(d) Represents estimated pre-tax charges of $18 million associated with donations, contributions and other financial support through Quest for Health Equity. Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.







(e) Represents a pre-tax gain of $314 million recorded in other income, net following the sale of the company's 40% ownership interest in Q2 Solutions®. Income tax expense on the transaction resulted in an effective income tax rate of 17.6%.







(f) Represents net pre-tax gains of $38 million associated with changes in the carrying value of our strategic investments partially offset by a non-cash impairment charge to the carrying value of an equity method investment. Income tax expense was calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.

