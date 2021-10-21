KeyCorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income Of $616 Million, Or $.65 Per Diluted Common Share

KeyCorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income Of $616 Million, Or $.65 Per Diluted Common Share Positive operating leverage compared to the year-ago period

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $616 million, or $.65 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021. This compared to $698 million, or $.72 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $397 million, or $.41 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Our results this quarter continue to reflect the strength of our distinctive business model, strong risk management practices, and significant momentum from recent investments in teammates and digital capabilities.

We delivered positive operating leverage with record third quarter revenue, reflecting broad-based growth across our businesses. We continue to add and deepen relationships in both our consumer and commercial businesses. Importantly, we achieved record consumer loan originations and record investment banking results for the quarter.

Our strong risk culture and disciplined underwriting practices continue to result in positive credit trends. Credit quality remained strong this quarter, with lower nonperforming loans and net charge-offs as a percent of loans of 11 basis points. In the third quarter, we entered into an accelerated share repurchase program which was supported by capital relief generated from the sale of our nonstrategic indirect auto loan portfolio. We remain committed to our capital priorities and maximizing stakeholder value.

- Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO

Selected Financial Highlights















dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 3Q21 vs.



3Q21 2Q21 3Q20

2Q21 3Q20 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 616

$ 698

$ 397



(11.7) % 55.2 % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per

common share — assuming dilution .65

.72

.41



(9.7)

58.5

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 18.55 % 21.34 % 12.19 %

N/A N/A Return on average total assets from continuing operations 1.41

1.63

1.00



N/A N/A Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 9.6

9.9

9.5



N/A N/A Book value at period end $ 16.82

$ 16.75

$ 16.25



.4 % 3.5 % Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.47 % 2.52 % 2.62 %

N/A N/A

















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) September 30, 2021 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS













Revenue

























dollars in millions







Change 3Q21 vs.

3Q21 2Q21 3Q20

2Q21 3Q20 Net interest income (TE) $ 1,025

$ 1,023

$ 1,006



.2 % 1.9 % Noninterest income 797

750

681



6.3

17.0

Total revenue $ 1,822

$ 1,773

$ 1,687



2.8 % 8.0 %













TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.0 billion for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $19 million from the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income reflects higher earning asset balances and lower interest-bearing deposit costs, partially offset by a lower net interest margin. The net interest margin was impacted by lower interest rates and a change in balance sheet mix, including elevated levels of liquidity, partly offset by higher loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") forgiveness.

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $2 million , and the net interest margin decreased by 5 basis points. Both net interest income and the net interest margin were impacted by higher earning asset balances, including elevated levels of liquidity, partially offset by lower earning asset yields. Net interest income also benefited from one additional business day in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

























dollars in millions







Change 3Q21 vs.

3Q21 2Q21 3Q20

2Q21 3Q20 Trust and investment services income $ 129

$ 133

$ 128



(3.0) % .8 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 235

217

146



8.3

61.0

Service charges on deposit accounts 91

83

77



9.6

18.2

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 37

36

38



2.8

(2.6)

Corporate services income 69

55

51



25.5

35.3

Cards and payments income 111

113

114



(1.8)

(2.6)

Corporate-owned life insurance income 33

30

30



10.0

10.0

Consumer mortgage income 33

26

51



26.9

(35.3)

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 34

44

18



(22.7)

88.9

Other income 25

13

28



92.3

(10.7)

Total noninterest income $ 797

$ 750

$ 681



6.3 % 17.0 %















Compared to the third quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased by $116 million , primarily driven by an $89 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees, driven by higher volumes in equity underwriting and advisory transactions. Corporate services income and commercial mortgage servicing fees increased $18 million and $16 million , respectively. Partially offsetting these increases was consumer mortgage income, which decreased $18 million , due to lower gain on sale margins.

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income increased by $47 million , reflecting broad-based growth in our fee-based businesses. Notable drivers of the quarter-over-quarter increase were investment banking and debt placement fees and corporate services income, which increased $18 million and $14 million , respectively. Partially offsetting these increases was a $10 million decrease in commercial mortgage servicing fees, reflecting lower activity-related fees.

Noninterest Expense

























dollars in millions







Change 3Q21 vs.

3Q21 2Q21 3Q20

2Q21 3Q20 Personnel expense $ 640

$ 623

$ 588



2.7 % 8.8 % Nonpersonnel expense 472

453

449



4.2

5.1

Total noninterest expense $ 1,112

$ 1,076

$ 1,037



3.3 % 7.2 %















Key's noninterest expense was $1.1 billion for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $75 million from the year-ago period. The increase is primarily related to higher personnel costs of $52 million , reflecting higher incentive and stock-based compensation, attributed to an increase in fee production and Key's increased stock price. Additionally, other drivers for the year-over-year increase include higher business services and professional fees and marketing expense.

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased $36 million . The increase is primarily related to other expense, which is up $18 million reflecting elevated charitable contributions and a pension settlement charge. Additionally, personnel expense increased $17 million , mostly driven by an $8 million increase in employee benefits and a $7 million increase in salaries and contract labor due to one additional day in the quarter.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS













Average Loans













dollars in millions







Change 3Q21 vs.

3Q21 2Q21 3Q20

2Q21 3Q20 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 49,868

$ 51,808

$ 57,067



(3.7) % (12.6) % Other commercial loans 19,362

19,034

19,677



1.7

(1.6)

Total consumer loans 30,908

29,972

28,175



3.1

9.7

Total loans $ 100,138

$ 100,814

$ 104,919



(.7) % (4.6) %















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $137 million, $132 million, and $129 million of assets from commercial credit cards at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Average loans were $100.1 billion for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $4.8 billion compared to the third quarter of 2020. Commercial loans decreased $7.5 billion , reflecting decreased utilization versus the year-ago period and a decline in PPP balances. Consumer loans increased $2.7 billion , reflecting strength from Key's consumer mortgage business and Laurel Road, partly offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio.

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, average loans decreased by $676 million . Commercial loans decreased $1.6 billion , driven by a $3.3 billion decline in PPP loan balances, partially offset by core portfolio growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans. Consumer loans continue to reflect strength from Key's consumer mortgage business, partly offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio, which reduced average loans by $763 million .

Average Deposits













dollars in millions







Change 3Q21 vs.

3Q21 2Q21 3Q20

2Q21 3Q20 Non-time deposits $ 142,537

$ 139,480

$ 127,347



2.2 % 11.9 % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,975

2,212

3,862



(10.7)

(48.9)

Other time deposits 2,404

2,630

3,735



(8.6)

(35.6)

Total deposits $ 146,916

$ 144,322

$ 134,944



1.8 % 8.9 %













Cost of total deposits .04 % .05 % .16 %

N/A N/A













N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $146.9 billion for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $12.0 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth from consumer and commercial relationships, including higher commercial escrow deposits, partially offset by a decline in time deposits.

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, average deposits increased by $2.6 billion , primarily driven by commercial growth.

ASSET QUALITY













dollars in millions







Change 3Q21 vs.

3Q21 2Q21 3Q20

2Q21 3Q20 Net loan charge-offs $ 29

$ 22

$ 128



31.8 % (77.3) % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .11 % .09 % .49 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming loans at period end $ 554

$ 694

$ 834



(20.2)

(33.6)

Nonperforming assets at period end 599

738

1,003



(18.8)

(40.3)

Allowance for loan and lease losses 1,084

1,220

1,730



(11.1)

(37.3)

Allowance for credit losses 1,236

1,372

1,938



(9.9)

(36.2)

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 195.7 % 175.8 % 207.4 %

N/A N/A Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 223.1

197.7

232.4



N/A N/A Provision for credit losses $ (107)

$ (222)

$ 160



(51.8) % (166.9) %













N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $107 million , including a $136 million reserve release for the third quarter of 2021, compared to an expense of $160 million in the third quarter of 2020 and a net benefit of $222 million in the second quarter of 2021. The reserve release was largely driven by a continued improvement in the economic outlook.

Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $29 million , or .11% of average total loans. These results compare to $128 million , or .49%, for the third quarter of 2020 and $22 million , or .09%, for the second quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs in the current quarter included $22 million related to the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.2 billion , or 1.25% of total period-end loans at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.88% at September 30, 2020, and 1.36% at June 30, 2021.

At September 30, 2021, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $554 million , which represented .56% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .81% at September 30, 2020, and .69% at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2021, totaled $599 million , and represented .61% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .97% at September 30, 2020, and .73% at June 30, 2021.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at September 30, 2021. On September 10 , Key entered into an accelerated share repurchase program.

Capital Ratios















9/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2020 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 9.6 % 9.9 % 9.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 10.9

11.3

10.9

Total risk based capital (a) 12.7

13.2

13.3

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 7.0

7.4

7.8

Leverage (a) 8.4

8.7

8.7











(a) September 30, 2021 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's capital position remained strong in the third quarter of 2021. As shown in the preceding table, at September 30, 2021, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.6% and 10.9%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 7.0% at September 30, 2021.

Key has elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delays for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 20 basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























in thousands







Change 3Q21 vs.



3Q21 2Q21 3Q20

2Q21 3Q20 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 960,276

972,587

975,947



(1.3) % (1.6) % Open market repurchases, repurchases under the accelerated repurchase

program, and return of shares under employee compensation plans (29,923)

(13,304)

(1)



124.9

N/M Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 191

993

259



(80.8)

(26.3)



Shares outstanding at end of period 930,544

960,276

976,205



(3.1) % (4.7) %















N/M = Not Meaningful

During the third quarter of 2021, Key declared a dividend of $.185 per common share and completed $593 million of common share repurchases. Of the $593 million total common shares repurchased in the third quarter of 2021, $468 million were related to the initial settlement of the accelerated share repurchase program and $125 million were purchased in the open market.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments















dollars in millions







Change 3Q21 vs.



3Q21 2Q21 3Q20

2Q21 3Q20 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 870

$ 852

$ 864



2.1 % .7 % Commercial Bank 891

873

811



2.1

9.9

Other (a) 61

48

12



27.1

N/M

Total $ 1,822

$ 1,773

$ 1,687



2.8 % 8.0 %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 241

$ 257

$ 229



(6.2) % 5.2 % Commercial Bank 384

433

173



(11.3)

122.0

Other (a) 18

34

22



(47.1)

(18.2)



Total $ 643

$ 724

$ 424



(11.2) % 51.7 %

















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Consumer Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 3Q21 vs.

3Q21 2Q21 3Q20

2Q21 3Q20 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 582

$ 599

$ 598



(2.8) % (2.7) % Noninterest income 288

253

266



13.8

8.3

Total revenue (TE) 870

852

864



2.1

.7

Provision for credit losses (38)

(70)

(3)



45.7

N/M Noninterest expense 591

584

567



1.2

4.2

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 317

338

300



(6.2)

5.7

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 76

81

71



(6.2)

7.0

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 241

$ 257

$ 229



(6.2) % 5.2 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 39,796

$ 40,598

$ 38,354



(2.0) % 3.8 % Total assets 42,981

43,818

43,304



(1.9)

(.7)

Deposits 89,156

88,412

82,829



.8

7.6















Assets under management at period end $ 52,867

$ 51,013

$ 43,949



3.6 % 20.3 %













TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data













dollars in millions







Change 3Q21 vs.

3Q21 2Q21 3Q20

2Q21 3Q20 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 105

$ 104

$ 100



1.0 % 5.0 % Service charges on deposit accounts 56

48

44



16.7

27.3

Cards and payments income 62

62

55



—

12.7

Consumer mortgage income 33

26

51



26.9

(35.3)

Other noninterest income 32

13

16



146.2

100.0

Total noninterest income $ 288

$ 253

$ 266



13.8 % 8.3 %













Average deposit balances











NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 56,353

$ 56,038

$ 52,539



.6 % 7.3 % Savings deposits 6,749

6,523

5,168



3.5

30.6

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,846

2,083

3,550



(11.4)

(48.0)

Other time deposits 2,398

2,616

3,701



(8.3)

(35.2)

Noninterest-bearing deposits 21,810

21,152

17,872



3.1

22.0

Total deposits $ 89,156

$ 88,412

$ 82,830



.8 % 7.6 %













Other data











Branches 1,000

1,014

1,077







Automated teller machines 1,316

1,329

1,388























Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (3Q21 vs. 3Q20)

Net income attributable to Key of $241 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $229 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $16 million , compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by the lower interest rate environment, partially offset by strong consumer mortgage balance sheet growth and fees related to PPP loans

Average loans and leases increased $1.4 billion , or 3.8%, from the third quarter of 2020, driven by growth in consumer mortgage, partially offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio

Average deposits increased $6.3 billion , or 7.6%, from the third quarter of 2020, driven by retention of consumer stimulus payments and relationship growth

Provision for credit losses decreased $35 million , compared to the third quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit and was driven by improvements in expected economic conditions and continued strength in client credit quality

Noninterest income increased $22 million , or 8.3%, from the year ago quarter, driven by higher service charges on deposit accounts and cards and payments income, partially offset by lower consumer mortgage income, due to lower gain on sale margins

Noninterest expense increased $24 million , or 4.2%, from the year ago quarter, driven by higher production-related incentives and support expenses related to higher loan volumes

Commercial Bank



























dollars in millions







Change 3Q21 vs.

3Q21 2Q21 3Q20

2Q21 3Q20 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 414

$ 418

$ 427



(1.0) % (3.0) % Noninterest income 477

455

384



4.8

24.2

Total revenue (TE) 891

873

811



2.1

9.9

Provision for credit losses (69)

(131)

150



(47.3)

(146.0)

Noninterest expense 470

451

447



4.2

5.1

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 490

553

214



(11.4)

129.0

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 106

120

41



(11.7)

158.5

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 384

$ 433

$ 173



(11.3) % 122.0 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 59,914

$ 59,953

$ 66,378



(.1) % (9.7) % Loans held for sale 1,190

1,341

1,383



(11.3)

(14.0)

Total assets 69,285

69,101

74,530



0.3

(7.0)

Deposits 56,546

54,814

51,585



3.2 % 9.6 %













TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Additional Commercial Bank Data













dollars in millions







Change 3Q21 vs.

3Q21 2Q21 3Q20

2Q21 3Q20 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 24

$ 27

$ 28



(11.1) % (14.3)

Investment banking and debt placement fees 234

215

146



8.8

60.3 % Operating lease income and other leasing gains 37

35

38



5.7

(2.6)















Corporate services income 63

47

44



34.0

43.2

Service charges on deposit accounts 34

34

33



—

3.0

Cards and payments income 44

49

60



(10.2)

(26.7)

Payments and services income 141

130

137



8.5

2.9















Commercial mortgage servicing fees 34

44

18



(22.7)

88.9

Other noninterest income 7

4

17



75.0

(58.8)

Total noninterest income $ 477

$ 455

$ 384



4.8 % 24.2 %













N/M = Not Meaningful

Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (3Q21 vs. 3Q20)

Net income attributable to Key of $384 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $173 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $13 million , compared to the third quarter of 2020, as lower average loan balances offset fees related to PPP loans

Average loan and lease balances decreased $6.5 billion , compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by lower commercial and industrial line draws and PPP loan forgiveness

Average deposit balances increased $5.0 billion , or 9.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs

Provision for credit losses decreased $219 million , compared to the third quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit and was driven by expected improvements in economic conditions

Noninterest income increased $93 million , from the year-ago quarter, driven by elevated investment banking client activity and commercial mortgage servicing fees, partially offset by lower cards and payments income as individuals roll off unemployment benefits

Noninterest expense increased by $23 million , or 5.1%, from the third quarter of 2020, driven by higher production-related incentives related to strong revenue production

*******************************************

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York . Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio , Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.0 billion at September 30, 2021.

the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughoutunder the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/ . KeyBank is Member FDIC.

Notes to Editors:

*****

KeyCorp Third Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement

Page

12 Financial Highlights 14 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 16 Consolidated Balance Sheets 17 Consolidated Statements of Income 18 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations 20 Noninterest Expense 20 Personnel Expense 21 Loan Composition 21 Loans Held for Sale Composition 21 Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale 22 Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations 23 Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations 23 Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations 23 Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations 24 Line of Business Results

Financial Highlights (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





9/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2020 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 1,025

$ 1,023

$ 1,006



Noninterest income 797

750

681





Total revenue (TE) 1,822

1,773

1,687



Provision for credit losses (107)

(222)

160



Noninterest expense 1,112

1,076

1,037



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 643

724

424



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 2

5

4



Net income (loss) attributable to Key 645

729

428















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 616

698

397



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 2

5

4



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 618

703

401













Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .65

$ .73

$ .41



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .66

.73

.41















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .65

.72

.41



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution —

—

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .65

.73

.41















Cash dividends declared .185

.185

.185



Book value at period end 16.82

16.75

16.25



Tangible book value at period end 13.80

13.81

13.32



Market price at period end 21.62

20.65

11.93













Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets 1.41 % 1.63 % 1.00 %

Return on average common equity 15.28 % 17.54

9.98



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 18.55

21.34

12.19



Net interest margin (TE) 2.47

2.52

2.62



Cash efficiency ratio (b) 60.2

59.9

60.6















From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets 1.41

1.64 % 1.00 %

Return on average common equity 15.33

17.67

10.08



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 18.61

21.49

12.31



Net interest margin (TE) 2.46

2.55

2.62



Loan to deposit (c) 66.5

70.4

77.2













Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 9.4 % 9.9 % 10.4 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 8.4

8.9

9.3



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 7.0

7.4

7.8



Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 9.6

9.9

9.5



Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 10.9

11.3

10.9



Total risk-based capital (d) 12.7

13.2

13.3



Leverage (d) 8.4

8.7

8.7













Asset quality — from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 29

$ 22

$ 128



Net loan charge-offs to average loans .11 % .09 % .49 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,084

$ 1,220

$ 1,730



Allowance for credit losses 1,236

1,372

1,938



Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.10 % 1.21 % 1.68 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.25

1.36

1.88



Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 195.7

175.8

207.4



Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 223.1

197.7

232.4



Nonperforming loans at period-end $ 554

$ 694

$ 834



Nonperforming assets at period-end 599

738

1,003



Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .56 % .69 % .81 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .61

.73

.97













Trust assets







Assets under management $ 52,867

$ 51,013

$ 43,949













Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 17,009

17,003

17,097



Branches 1,000

1,014

1,077



Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 9

$ 6

$ 6











Financial Highlights (continued) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Nine months ended



9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE) $ 3,060

$ 3,020



Noninterest income 2,285

1,850



Total revenue (TE) 5,345

4,870



Provision for credit losses (422)

1,001



Noninterest expense 3,259

2,981



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 1,985

754



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 11

7



Net income (loss) attributable to Key 1,996

761











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 1,905

674



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 11

7



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 1,916

681









Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 1.99

$ .70



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes .01

.01



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 2.00

.70











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution 1.98

.69



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution .01

.01



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) 1.99

.70











Cash dividends paid .56

.56









Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets 1.50 % .63 %

Return on average common equity 15.98

5.75



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 19.43

7.06



Net interest margin (TE) 2.53

2.78



Cash efficiency ratio (b) 60.1

60.2











From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets 1.50 % .63 %

Return on average common equity 16.07

5.81



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 19.54

7.13



Net interest margin (TE) 2.52

2.78









Asset quality — from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs $ 165

$ 308



Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .22 % .40 %







Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees 17,034

16,758









Taxable-equivalent adjustment 22

21



(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) September 30, 2021, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in millions) The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2020

9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end











Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 17,510

$ 17,941

$ 17,722







Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,814

2,828

2,862







Preferred Stock (b) 1,856

1,856

1,856







Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 12,840

$ 13,257

$ 13,004







Total assets (GAAP) $ 187,035

$ 181,115

$ 170,540







Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,814

2,828

2,862







Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 184,221

$ 178,287

$ 167,678







Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 6.97 % 7.44 % 7.76 %





Pre-provision net revenue











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,016

$ 1,017

$ 1,000



$ 3,038

$ 2,999

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 9

6

6



22

21

Noninterest income 797

750

681



2,285

1,850

Less: Noninterest expense 1,112

1,076

1,037



3,259

2,981

Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 710

$ 697

$ 650



$ 2,086

$ 1,889

Average tangible common equity











Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 17,899

$ 17,859

$ 17,730



$ 17,843

$ 17,545

Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,823

2,840

2,870



2,834

2,886

Preferred stock (average) 1,900

1,900

1,900



1,900

1,900

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 13,176

$ 13,119

$ 12,960



$ 13,109

$ 12,759

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations











Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 616

$ 698

$ 397



$ 1,905

$ 674

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13,176

13,119

12,960



13,109

12,759















Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 18.55 % 21.34 % 12.19 %

19.43 % 7.06 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated











Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 618

$ 703

$ 401



$ 1,916

$ 681

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13,176

13,119

12,960



13,109

12,759















Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 18.61 % 21.49 % 12.31 %

19.54 % 7.13 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2020

9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Cash efficiency ratio











Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,112

$ 1,076

$ 1,037



$ 3,259

$ 2,981

Less: Intangible asset amortization 15

14

15



44

50

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,097

$ 1,062

$ 1,022



$ 3,215

$ 2,931















Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,016

$ 1,017

$ 1,000



$ 3,038

$ 2,999

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 9

6

6



22

21

Noninterest income 797

750

681



2,285

1,850

Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,822

$ 1,773

$ 1,687



$ 5,345

$ 4,870















Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 60.2 % 59.9 % 60.6 %

60.1 % 60.2 %















(a) For the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, intangible assets exclude $3 million, $4 million, and $5 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, average intangible assets exclude $3 million, $4 million, and $5 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, average intangible assets exclude $4 million and $6 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in millions)

















9/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2020 Assets







Loans $ 98,609

$ 100,730

$ 103,081



Loans held for sale 1,805

1,537

1,724



Securities available for sale 40,594

34,638

26,895



Held-to-maturity securities 8,423

6,175

8,384



Trading account assets 902

851

733



Short-term investments 19,608

20,460

14,148



Other investments 607

635

620





Total earning assets 170,548

165,026

155,585



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,084)

(1,220)

(1,730)



Cash and due from banks 763

792

956



Premises and equipment 678

785

765



Goodwill 2,673

2,673

2,664



Other intangible assets 144

159

203



Corporate-owned life insurance 4,312

4,304

4,274



Accrued income and other assets 8,404

7,966

7,084



Discontinued assets 597

630

739





Total assets $ 187,035

181,115

170,540













Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 87,242

$ 85,242

$ 80,791





Savings deposits 7,259

6,993

5,585





Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,890

2,064

3,345





Other time deposits 2,315

2,493

3,450





Total interest-bearing deposits 98,706

96,792

93,171





Noninterest-bearing deposits 53,225

49,280

43,575





Total deposits 151,931

146,072

136,746



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 228

211

213



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 767

723

818



Accrued expense and other liabilities 3,434

2,957

2,356



Long-term debt 13,165

13,211

12,685





Total liabilities 169,525

163,174

152,818













Equity







Preferred stock 1,900

1,900

1,900



Common shares 1,257

1,257

1,257



Capital surplus 6,141

6,232

6,263



Retained earnings 14,133

13,689

12,375



Treasury stock, at cost (5,876)

(5,287)

(4,940)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (45)

150

867





Key shareholders' equity 17,510

17,941

17,722



Noncontrolling interests —

—

—





Total equity 17,510

17,941

17,722

Total liabilities and equity $ 187,035

$ 181,115

$ 170,540













Common shares outstanding (000) 930,544

960,276

976,205



Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Nine months ended





9/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2020

9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Interest income













Loans $ 882

$ 888

$ 927



$ 2,659

$ 2,933



Loans held for sale 13

11

18



35

58



Securities available for sale 135

133

115



398

365



Held-to-maturity securities 43

45

53



133

171



Trading account assets 4

5

3



14

16



Short-term investments 9

6

1



20

14



Other investments 1

2

2



5

3





Total interest income 1,087

1,090

1,119



3,264

3,560

Interest expense













Deposits 15

16

54



52

319



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements —

—

—



—

6



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 2

3

1



6

11



Long-term debt 54

54

64



168

225





Total interest expense 71

73

119



226

561

Net interest income 1,016

1,017

1,000



3,038

2,999

Provision for credit losses (107)

(222)

160



(422)

1,001

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,123

1,239

840



3,460

1,998

Noninterest income













Trust and investment services income 129

133

128



395

384



Investment banking and debt placement fees 235

217

146



614

418



Service charges on deposit accounts 91

83

77



247

229



Operating lease income and other leasing gains 37

36

38



111

128



Corporate services income 69

55

51



188

165



Cards and payments income 111

113

114



329

271



Corporate-owned life insurance income 33

30

30



94

101



Consumer mortgage income 33

26

51



106

133



Commercial mortgage servicing fees 34

44

18



112

48



Other income 25

13

28



89

(27)





Total noninterest income 797

750

681



2,285

1,850

Noninterest expense













Personnel 640

623

588



1,887

1,675



Net occupancy 74

75

76



225

223



Computer processing 67

71

59



211

170



Business services and professional fees 56

51

49



157

142



Equipment 25

25

25



75

74



Operating lease expense 30

31

33



95

103



Marketing 32

31

22



89

67



Intangible asset amortization 15

14

15



44

50



Other expense 173

155

170



476

477





Total noninterest expense 1,112

1,076

1,037



3,259

2,981

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 808

913

484



2,486

867



Income taxes 165

189

60



501

113

Income (loss) from continuing operations 643

724

424



1,985

754



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 2

5

4



11

7

Net income (loss) 645

729

428



1,996

761



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

—



—

—

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 645

$ 729

$ 428



$ 1,996

$ 761



















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 616

$ 698

$ 397



$ 1,905

$ 674

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 618

703

401



1,916

681

Per common share











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .65

$ .73

$ .41



$ 1.99

$ .70

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—



.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .66

.73

.41



2.00

.70

Per common share — assuming dilution











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .65

$ .72

$ .41



$ 1.98

$ .69

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—



.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .65

.73

.41



1.99

.70



















Cash dividends declared per common share $ .185

$ .185

$ .185



$ .555

$ .555



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 942,446

957,423

967,804



955,069

967,632



Effect of common share options and other stock awards 10,077

9,740

6,184



9,712

6,648

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 952,523

967,163

973,988



964,781

974,280



(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)



Third Quarter 2021

Second Quarter 2021

Third Quarter 2020



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 49,868

$ 445

3.54



$ 51,808

$ 450

3.48



$ 57,067

$ 474

3.31



Real estate — commercial mortgage 13,306

120

3.56



12,825

117

3.67



13,202

117

3.54



Real estate — construction 2,134

19

3.53



2,149

20

3.68



1,987

18

3.57



Commercial lease financing 3,922

27

2.80



4,060

30

2.98



4,488

35

3.10



Total commercial loans 69,230

611

3.50



70,842

617

3.49



76,744

644

3.34



Real estate — residential mortgage 13,168

92

2.78



11,055

81

2.92



8,398

73

3.46



Home equity loans 8,894

84

3.75



9,089

85

3.76



9,580

91

3.82



Consumer direct loans 5,175

59

4.55



4,910

57

4.69



4,403

56

5.07



Credit cards 917

23

10.07



908

22

9.79



967

25

10.24



Consumer indirect loans 2,754

22

3.15



4,010

32

3.19



4,827

44

3.66



Total consumer loans 30,908

280

3.60



29,972

277

3.71



28,175

289

4.10



Total loans 100,138

891

3.53



100,814

894

3.56



104,919

933

3.55



Loans held for sale 1,447

13

3.66



1,616

11

2.60



1,924

18

3.61



Securities available for sale (b), (e) 36,923

135

1.48



33,623

133

1.57



24,941

115

1.90



Held-to-maturity securities (b) 6,507

43

2.66



6,452

45

2.75



8,677

53

2.44



Trading account assets 743

4

2.19



837

5

2.56



686

3

2.08



Short-term investments 19,274

9

.18



18,817

6

.13



12,525

1

.04



Other investments (e) 614

1

.99



622

2

1.02



640

2

1.49



Total earning assets 165,646

1,096

2.64



162,781

1,096

2.70



154,312

1,125

2.93



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,222)







(1,442)







(1,696)







Accrued income and other assets 16,947







16,531







16,195







Discontinued assets 618







650







752







Total assets $ 181,989







$ 178,520







$ 169,563





Liabilities























NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 85,333

$ 10

.05



$ 83,981

$ 9

.05



$ 80,175

$ 26

.13



Savings deposits 7,117

—

.01



6,859

1

.03



5,478

1

.04



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,975

3

.59



2,212

4

.72



3,862

16

1.60



Other time deposits 2,404

2

.26



2,630

2

.38



3,735

11

1.17



Total interest-bearing deposits 96,829

15

.06



95,682

16

.07



93,250

54

.23



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 231

—

.02



251

—

.02



225

—

.05



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 671

2

1.11



744

3

1.19



761

1

.68



Long-term debt (f), (g) 12,601

54

1.73



11,978

54

1.79



12,801

64

2.12



Total interest-bearing liabilities 110,332

71

.26



108,655

73

.27



107,037

119

.45



Noninterest-bearing deposits 50,087







48,640







41,694







Accrued expense and other liabilities 3,053







2,716







2,350







Discontinued liabilities (g) 618







650







752







Total liabilities $ 164,090







$ 160,661







$ 151,833





Equity























Key shareholders' equity $ 17,899







$ 17,859







$ 17,730







Noncontrolling interests —







—







—







Total equity 17,899







17,859







17,730







Total liabilities and equity $ 181,989







$ 178,520







$ 169,563





Interest rate spread (TE)



2.38 %





2.43 %





2.48 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 1,025

2.47 %



$ 1,023

2.52 %



$ 1,006

2.62 % TE adjustment (b)

9







6







6





Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 1,016







$ 1,017







$ 1,000





(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $137 million, $132 million, and $129 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)



Nine months ended September 30, 2021



Nine months ended September 30, 2020



Average

Yield/



Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets

















Loans: (b), (c)

















Commercial and industrial (d) $ 51,410

$ 1,347

3.50 %



$ 55,676

$ 1,500

3.60 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 12,932

351

3.63





13,419

400

3.98



Real estate — construction 2,111

58

3.65





1,804

55

4.06



Commercial lease financing 4,041

89

2.93





4,546

107

3.15



Total commercial loans 70,494

1,845

3.50





75,445

2,062

3.65



Real estate — residential mortgage 11,320

246

2.89





7,801

210

3.59



Home equity loans 9,089

257

3.78





9,894

301

4.07



Consumer direct loans 4,969

173

4.65





4,089

165

5.38



Credit cards 919

69

10.10





1,010

81

10.68



Consumer indirect loans 3,771

91

3.22





4,779

135

3.78



Total consumer loans 30,068

836

3.71





27,573

892

4.32



Total loans 100,562

2,681

3.56





103,018

2,954

3.83



Loans held for sale 1,531

35

3.03





2,090

58

3.68



Securities available for sale (b), (e) 33,553

398

1.60





22,297

365

2.25



Held-to-maturity securities (b) 6,713

133

2.64





9,274

171

2.46



Trading account assets 809

14

2.30





837

16

2.55



Short-term investments 18,211

20

.15





7,412

14

.24



Other investments (e) 616

5

1.14





642

3

.72



Total earning assets 161,995

3,286

2.71





145,570

3,581

3.30



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,427)









(1,403)







Accrued income and other assets 16,626









15,579







Discontinued assets 651









794







Total assets $ 177,845









$ 160,540





Liabilities

















NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 83,599

$ 30

.05





$ 74,087

$ 194

.35



Savings deposits 6,730

1

.02





5,089

2

.04



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 2,250

13

.77





5,036

74

1.96



Other time deposits 2,644

8

.41





4,321

49

1.53



Total interest-bearing deposits 95,223

52

.07





88,533

319

.48



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 242

—

.03





821

6

.95



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 764

6

.96





1,674

11

.87



Long-term debt (f), (g) 12,469

168

1.80





12,733

225

2.45



Total interest-bearing liabilities 108,698

226

.28





103,761

561

.73



Noninterest-bearing deposits 47,800









35,922







Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,853









2,518







Discontinued liabilities (g) 651









794







Total liabilities $ 160,002









$ 142,995





Equity

















Key shareholders' equity $ 17,843









$ 17,545







Noncontrolling interests —









—







Total equity 17,843









17,545







Total liabilities and equity $ 177,845









$ 160,540





Interest rate spread (TE)



2.44 %







2.57 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 3,060

2.53 %





$ 3,020

2.78 % TE adjustment (b)

22









21





Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 3,038









$ 2,999

























(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $131 million and $137 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense (dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2020

9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Personnel (a) $ 640

$ 623

$ 588



$ 1,887

$ 1,675

Net occupancy 74

75

76



225

223

Computer processing 67

71

59



211

170

Business services and professional fees 56

51

49



157

142

Equipment 25

25

25



75

74

Operating lease expense 30

31

33



95

103

Marketing 32

31

22



89

67

Intangible asset amortization 15

14

15



44

50

Other expense 173

155

170



476

477

Total noninterest expense $ 1,112

$ 1,076

$ 1,037



$ 3,259

$ 2,981

Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 17,009

17,003

17,097



17,034

16,758



(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (in millions)















Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2020

9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Salaries and contract labor $ 328

$ 321

$ 339



$ 969

$ 987

Incentive and stock-based compensation 212

210

155



618

419

Employee benefits 100

92

93



299

261

Severance —

—

1



1

8

Total personnel expense $ 640

$ 623

$ 588



$ 1,887

$ 1,675



Loan Composition (dollars in millions)



















Percent change 9/30/2021 vs

9/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2020

6/30/2021 9/30/2020 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 49,553

$ 50,672

$ 55,025



(2.2) % (9.9) % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 13,674

12,965

13,059



5.5

4.7

Construction 2,120

2,132

1,947



(.6)

8.9

Total commercial real estate loans 15,794

15,097

15,006



4.6

5.3

Commercial lease financing (b) 3,982

4,061

4,450



(1.9)

(10.5)

Total commercial loans 69,329

69,830

74,481



(.7)

(6.9)

Residential — prime loans:











Real estate — residential mortgage 14,204

12,131

8,715



17.1

63.0

Home equity loans 8,747

9,047

9,488



(3.3)

(7.8)

Total residential — prime loans 22,951

21,178

18,203



8.4

26.1

Consumer direct loans 5,324

5,049

4,395



5.4

21.1

Credit cards 928

923

970



.5

(4.3)

Consumer indirect loans 77

3,750

5,032



(97.9)

(98.5)

Total consumer loans 29,280

30,900

28,600



(5.2)

2.4

Total loans (c), (d) $ 98,609

$ 100,730

$ 103,081



(2.1) % (4.3) %

(a) Loan balances include $139 million, $135 million, and $128 million of commercial credit card balances at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. (b) Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $16 million, $19 million, and $18 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $602 million at September 30, 2021, $636 million at June 30, 2021, and $743 million at September 30, 2020, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (d) Accrued interest of$211 million, $225 million, and $235 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (dollars in millions)























Percent change 9/30/2021 vs

9/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2020

6/30/2021 9/30/2020 Commercial and industrial $ 122

$ 233

$ 336



(47.6) % (63.7) % Real estate — commercial mortgage 1,446

1,073

1,031



34.8

40.3

Commercial lease financing —

—

1



N/M

N/M

Real estate — residential mortgage 237

231

288



2.6

(17.7)

Consumer direct loans —

—

68



N/M

N/M

Total loans held for sale $ 1,805

$ 1,537

$ 1,724



17.4 % 4.7 %













N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (in millions)













3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,537

$ 2,296

$ 1,583

$ 1,724

$ 2,007

New originations 3,328

3,573

4,010

3,835

3,282

Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net 3,305

(71)

83

(24)

75

Loan sales (6,405)

(4,195)

(3,303)

(3,932)

(3,583)

Loan draws (payments), net 8

(27)

(73)

(19)

(57)

Valuation and other adjustments 32

(39)

(4)

—

—

Balance at end of period $ 1,805

$ 1,537

$ 2,296

$ 1,583

$ 1,724



Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2020

9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Average loans outstanding $ 100,138

$ 100,814

$ 104,919



$ 100,562

$ 103,018

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the end of the prior period $ 1,220

$ 1,438

$ 1,708



$ 1,626

$ 900

Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a) —

—

—



—

204

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period 1,220

1,438

1,708



1,626

1,104

Loans charged off:











Commercial and industrial 27

41

101



141

232















Real estate — commercial mortgage —

4

13



39

18

Real estate — construction —

—

—



—

—

Total commercial real estate loans —

4

13



39

18

Commercial lease financing 1

—

10



5

16

Total commercial loans 28

45

124



185

266

Real estate — residential mortgage (2)

1

—



(1)

2

Home equity loans 1

4

4



7

10

Consumer direct loans 7

7

8



22

30

Credit cards 6

9

9



21

32

Consumer indirect loans 26

5

6



38

22

Total consumer loans 38

26

27



87

96

Total loans charged off 66

71

151



272

362

Recoveries:











Commercial and industrial 20

32

9



60

19















Real estate — commercial mortgage 1

6

2



8

3

Real estate — construction —

—

—



—

—

Total commercial real estate loans 1

6

2



8

3

Commercial lease financing 6

—

—



7

1

Total commercial loans 27

38

11



75

23

Real estate — residential mortgage 1

—

1



2

1

Home equity loans 2

1

3



4

6

Consumer direct loans 2

2

2



6

6

Credit cards 1

3

2



6

6

Consumer indirect loans 4

5

4



14

12

Total consumer loans 10

11

12



32

31

Total recoveries 37

49

23



107

54

Net loan charge-offs (29)

(22)

(128)



(165)

(308)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses (107)

(196)

150



(377)

934

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,084

$ 1,220

$ 1,730



$ 1,084

$ 1,730















Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at the end of the prior period $ 152

$ 178

$ 198



$ 197

$ 68

Liability for credit losses on contingent guarantees at the end of the prior period —

—

—



—

7

Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a), (b) —

—

—



—

66

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period 152

178

198



197

141

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments —

(26)

10



(45)

67

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (c) $ 152

$ 152

$ 208



$ 152

$ 208















Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,236

$ 1,372

$ 1,938



$ 1,236

$ 1,938















Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .11 % .09 % .49 %

.22 % .40 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.10

1.21

1.68



1.10

1.68

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.25

1.36

1.88



1.25

1.88

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 195.7

175.8

207.4



195.7

207.4

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 223.1

197.7

232.4



223.1

232.4















Discontinued operations — education lending business:











Loans charged off $ 1

1

$ —



$ 3

$ 4

Recoveries 1

—

—



2

3

Net loan charge-offs $ —

(1)

$ —



(1)

$ (1)



(a) The cumulative effect from change in accounting principle relates to the January 1, 2020, adoption of ASU 2016-13. (b) Nine months ended September 30, 2020, excludes $4 million related to the provision for other financial assets as a result of the change in accounting principle. (c) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)

3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 Net loan charge-offs $ 29

$ 22

$ 114

$ 135

$ 128

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .11 % .09 % .46 % .53 % .49 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,084

$ 1,220

$ 1,438

$ 1,626

$ 1,730

Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,236

1,372

1,616

1,823

1,938

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.10 % 1.21 % 1.42 % 1.61 % 1.68 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.25

1.36

1.60

1.80

1.88

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 195.7

175.8

197.5

207.1

207.4

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 223.1

197.7

222.0

232.2

232.4

Nonperforming loans at period end $ 554

$ 694

$ 728

$ 785

$ 834

Nonperforming assets at period end 599

738

790

937

1,003

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .56 % .69 % .72 % .78 % .81 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets .61

.73

.78

.92

.97



(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)

9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Commercial and industrial $ 253

$ 355

$ 387

$ 385

$ 459













Real estate — commercial mortgage 49

66

66

104

104

Real estate — construction —

—

—

—

1

Total commercial real estate loans 49

66

66

104

105

Commercial lease financing 5

7

8

8

6

Total commercial loans 307

428

461

497

570

Real estate — residential mortgage 93

99

95

110

96

Home equity loans 146

146

148

154

146

Consumer direct loans 4

4

5

5

3

Credit cards 3

3

3

2

2

Consumer indirect loans 1

14

16

17

17

Total consumer loans 247

266

267

288

264

Total nonperforming loans 554

694

728

785

834

OREO 8

9

12

100

105

Nonperforming loans held for sale 35

32

47

49

61

Other nonperforming assets 2

3

3

3

3

Total nonperforming assets $ 599

$ 738

$ 790

$ 937

$ 1,003

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 82

74

92

86

73

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 164

190

191

241

336

Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a) 270

334

376

363

306

Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a) 146

177

192

229

168

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 4

5

5

5

6

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .56 % .69 % .72 % .78 % .81 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets .61

.73

.78

.92

.97



(a) Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (in millions)

3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 Balance at beginning of period $ 694

$ 728

$ 785

$ 834

$ 760

Loans placed on nonaccrual status 116

186

196

300

387

Charge-offs (66)

(74)

(135)

(160)

(150)

Loans sold (17)

(10)

(13)

(9)

(6)

Payments (136)

(92)

(37)

(83)

(83)

Transfers to OREO (1)

—

(3)

(3)

—

Transfers to nonperforming loans held for sale —

—

—

—

—

Loans returned to accrual status (36)

(44)

(65)

(94)

(74)

Balance at end of period $ 554

$ 694

$ 728

$ 785

$ 834



Line of Business Results (dollars in millions)































Percentage change 3Q21 vs.

3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20

2Q21 3Q20 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 870

$ 852

$ 864

$ 896

$ 864



2.1 % .7 % Provision for credit losses (38)

(70)

(23)

(5)

(3)



45.7

N/M Noninterest expense 591

584

601

606

567



1.2

4.2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 241

257

217

225

229



(6.2)

5.2

Average loans and leases 39,796

40,598

39,249

38,033

38,354



(2.0)

3.8

Average deposits 89,156

88,412

85,033

82,845

82,829



.8

7.6

Net loan charge-offs 35

34

36

28

23



2.9

52.2

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .35 % .34 % .37 % .29 % .24 %

2.9

45.8

Nonperforming assets at period end $ 254

$ 274

$ 277

$ 300

$ 281



(7.3)

(9.6)

Return on average allocated equity 25.81 % 28.53 % 25.74 % 25.60 % 26.21 %

(9.5)

(1.5)



















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 891

$ 873

$ 858

$ 922

$ 811



2.1 % 9.9 % Provision for credit losses (69)

(131)

(67)

44

150



(47.3)

(187.3)

Noninterest expense 470

451

443

499

447



4.2

5.1

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 384

433

383

310

173



(11.3)

122.0

Average loans and leases 59,914

59,953

61,221

63,432

66,378



(.1)

(9.7)

Average loans held for sale 1,190

1,341

1,237

1,285

1,383



(11.3)

(14.0)

Average deposits 56,546

54,814

51,894

52,489

51,585



3.2

9.6

Net loan charge-offs (6)

9

78

108

103



N/M N/M Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (.04) % .06 % .52 % .68 % .62 %

N/M N/M Nonperforming assets at period end $ 345

$ 464

$ 514

$ 637

$ 722



(25.6)

(52.2)

Return on average allocated equity 18.68 % 20.74 % 17.41 % 23.79 % 13.35 %

(9.9)

39.9



TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful

