Harmony Biosciences to be Added to the S&P SmallCap 600® Index

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that it will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Harmony Biosciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmony Biosciences)

"We are very pleased that Harmony will be included in the S&P SmallCap 600® Index and are proud of this recognition," said John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harmony. "We believe the inclusion in the index will increase our visibility and raise awareness of the work we are doing to help patients, as we continue to build a leading rare neurological disease company."

The S&P 600® seeks to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index is designed to measure the performance of 600 small-cap companies in the U.S. reflecting this market segment's distinctive risk and return characteristics. To be included, companies must have an unadjusted market cap in the range of $850 million to $3.6 billion.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, and is focused on providing novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

