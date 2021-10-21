Foundation Set for Worldwide Availability: rlaxx TV now on Samsung Smart TVs

KIEL, Germany, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International video streaming service rlaxx TV is now available on Samsung smart TVs. This represents a decisive step towards a global technical reach for the linear ad-financed video-on-demand service (FAST+AVOD). Currently, rlaxx TV is available in the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Brazil as well as France. In these markets, rlaxx TV is available on approximately 85% of smart TVs.

Users of Samsung smart TVs (starting from product generation 2018) simply have to search for the rlaxx TV app in the smart TV section of their device and position it on their home screen for the most relaxed viewing experience. All contents on rlaxx TV are financed through advertising and can thus be viewed without any additional subscription fees.

"The availability on Samsung devices as the world's largest smart TV provider marks a special milestone for us. This does not only hold true for the markets in which we are already active, but also for our future plans. This clearly underlines our global ambitions, that we are pushing consistently," says Ronny Lutzi, CEO of rlaxx TV.

Richard Jakeman, Senior Director Business Development, Samsung Electronics, added: "Samsung is committed to providing our users with the best possible TV experience, from best in class picture quality and UX to the growing range of content and services on the platform. As the shift to streaming continues at pace, Samsung continues to add additional services to meet the increasing demand for FAST services on the platform and we are excited to be part of rlaxx TVs global expansion."

rlaxx TV will be available on all Internet- and video-enabled devices by the end of the year and will now focus more on expanding technical accessibility into additional countries to achieve a greater global reach. In the coming months, launches are planned in Turkey, Australia, and New Zealand and more to be announced.

With a unique variety of topics, rlaxx TV is shaping offers appealing to any target group, no matter how special. rlaxx TV calls this concept "premium niche". Current media partners include international holders of video and TV rights for premium content such as Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding, Comedy Dynamics, Young Hollywood, New KPop, New KFood, Afroland TV, PowerNation TV and others. The content offering is continuously being extended.

rlaxx TV relies on a global network of content partners, who license tailor-made formats to rlaxx TV, for many categories such as music, sports, children's programs, lifestyle, and adventure, as well as international feature films.

About rlaxx TV:

rlaxx TV is an international linear advertising-based video on demand (FAST+AVOD) service with headquarters in Kiel. The rlaxx TV offer is completely free of charge for viewers and is financed through advertising. The company's goal is to offer the best television experience according to modern standards. For that reason, contents on rlaxx TV are organized in curated linear channels to save viewers lengthy search times. In addition, there are advanced features such as a pause, restart, or watch-later option as well as the ability to access all content in an on-demand catalogue. Through this, rlaxx TV combines the relaxed experience of linear television with the flexibility of a VoD service. As far as content is concerned, rlaxx TV draws on a global network of content partners, who offer bespoke content for viewers in many categories - from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films. The app is featured on smart TVs and media streamers such as Samsung, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Blaupunkt, Grundig, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, LG, Medion, Metz, Panasonic, Sharp, Telefunken, Toshiba, Vestel and Xbox.

