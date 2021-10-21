Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings

WINDSOR, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) reports unaudited earnings of $1.6 million, or $0.51 per share, for the third quarter of 2021. These results increased approximately 27.54% from the $1.3 million, or $0.41 per share, earned during the third quarter of 2020. Net income through the nine months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to $7.3 million or $2.33 per share, which is a 100.99% increase from the $3.6 million or $1.17 per share, reported for 2020.

At September 30, 2021, select financial information and key highlights include:

Return on average assets of 1.66%, compared to 0.96% in 2020.

Return on average equity of 14.28%, compared to 7.90% in 2020.

Return on average tangible common equity (1) of 16.77%, compared to 9.54% in 2020.

Net interest margin was 3.22%, reduced from 3.37% in the prior year.

Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.26% from 0.39% at September 30, 2020 .

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Net loans decreased $17.6 million, or 6.85%, as compared to June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by the continued high cash balances held by customers, reducing borrowing needs, as well as one large loan payoff near the end of the quarter. The Company had approximately $5.3 million in the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2021 and had received forgiveness of principal totaling $31.8 million. Deposit balances have increased by $18.2 million to $518.3 million as of September 30, 2021 from $500.1 million as of June 30, 2021. Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $7.5 million and make up approximately 34.53% of total deposits. The increase in the consumer savings rate, PPP loan funds and seasonal municipality deposits all contributed to this increase in deposits.

Capital ratios at the bank level remain well within the well-capitalized guidelines of the regulatory framework.

"While we saw a decline in loans this quarter we are optimistic about our ability to grow loans organically as the economy and uncertainty surrounding the business community improves. We have hired an experienced lender that is very familiar with the Virginia Beach market and will be devoted to growing our customer relationships in that area. Management and our Board believe we are very well positioned for future expansion and growth in both core banking and non-interest income business lines. Our capital position is strong and our balance sheet and income streams are diversified. We were pleased to increase our dividend declared in the third quarter showing our continued commitment to increasing shareholder value," stated Vernon M. Towler, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Results of Operations

Net interest income increased 1.41% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020. Recognizing fees related to forgiven PPP loans and deploying excess cash into our securities portfolio both contributed to this slight increase. Continued repricing of deposits and prepaying FHLB advances in 2020 also aided in holding net interest income from further downward pressure.

Non-interest income through the third quarter of 2021 was approximately $10.4 million and was increased by 59.93% over the same period in the prior year primarily driven by the gain from unwinding an interest rate swap that occurred in the first quarter and the gain on other real estate owned recognized in the second quarter. Excluding these two extraordinary items, on a pre-tax basis, non-interest income would have increased 5.78% year over year.

Non-interest expense increased 2.88% through the third quarter of 2021 compared to same period in 2020. Investing in talent to expand our Virginia Beach market predominantly drove this increase.

No provision for loan losses was added during the third quarter of 2021. The Company considers local and national unemployment, housing and market trends when determining the estimated allowance. Our allowance for loan losses was 2.49% of gross loans as of September 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets, which consists of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned increased from $277 thousand at June 30, 2021 to $1.3 million at September 30, 2021. The increase was due to one loan being added to nonaccrual status during the quarter. This loan has been on the bank's watch list for several quarters.

Loans are considered past due if the required principal and interest income have not been received as of the date such payments were due. As of September 30, 2021, loans greater than thirty days past due totaled $1.3 million, or 0.52% of total gross loans. This compared to $374 thousand or 0.14% of total gross loans as of June 30, 2021.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Return on average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and intangibles.

Headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, Farmers Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia. Farmers Bank was founded in 1919, and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA. Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands)









9/30/2021

12/31/2020 Assets (Unaudited)



Total cash & cash equivalents $ 50,144

$ 28,557 Available-for-sale securities 276,396

203,766 Non-marketable equity securities 6,721

6,279 Loans held for investment 246,078

285,009 Allowance for loan losses (6,138)

(6,347) Loans held for investment, net 239,940

278,662 Premises and equipment, net 6,152

6,277 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 9,980

10,250 Other real estate owned 147

672 Bank-owned life insurance 11,605

11,378 Other assets 7,685

6,077 Total assets $ 608,770

$ 551,918







Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity





Deposits





Non-interest bearing deposits $ 178,982

$ 149,637 Interest-bearing deposits 339,335

303,586 Total deposits 518,317

453,223 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings -

10,000 Capital notes 8,500

8,500 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 6,347

6,637 Other liabilities 6,976

6,912 Total liabilities 540,140

485,272







Common stock 391

389 Capital surplus 3,557

3,357 Retained earnings 60,121

54,103 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,068

6,341 Total Farmers Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity 66,137

64,190 Noncontrolling interest 2,493

2,456 Total stockholders' equity 68,630

66,646 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 608,770

$ 551,918

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest income













Interest and fees on loans held for investment $ 3,160

$ 3,319

$ 9,354

$ 10,190 Interest on available-for-sale securities 1,213

945

3,519

2,891 Interest on federal funds sold 10

6

19

84 Other interest income 40

23

55

91 Total interest and dividend income 4,423

4,293

12,947

13,256















Interest expense













Interest on deposits 323

390

983

1,420 Interest on FHLB and other borrowings -

47

30

119 Interest on capital notes 68

57

204

155 Interest on repurchase agreements 10

10

31

27 Total interest expense 401

504

1,248

1,721 Net interest income 4,022

3,789

11,699

11,535 Provision for loan losses -

270

-

921 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,022

3,519

11,699

10,614















Noninterest income













Service charges and other fee income 116

105

333

341 Income from automated teller machines and interchange 180

150

521

420 Insurance commissions 1,501

1,510

4,436

4,475 Net gain on disposition of available-for-sale securities 112

-

387

352 Gain on interest rate swap -

-

423

- Income on bank owned life insurance 58

57

207

207 Gain on sale of other real estate owned -

-

3,110

- Other income 462

426

1,017

729 Total noninterest income 2,429

2,248

10,434

6,524















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 2,696

2,573

7,839

7,555 Occupancy and equipment 467

477

1,439

1,474 Bank franchise and other taxes 151

137

491

483 Advertising and marketing 155

110

357

315 Data processing 393

390

1,148

1,164 Other noninterest expense 624

558

1,821

1,737 Total non-interest expense 4,486

4,245

13,095

12,728 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 1,965

1,522

9,038

4,410 Income tax expense 262

149

1,457

489 Net income 1,703

1,373

7,581

3,921 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 96

113

293

295 Net income attributable to Farmers Bankshares, Inc. $ 1,607

$ 1,260

$ 7,288

$ 3,626

Financial Highlights













September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, At or For the Three Months Ended, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020











Per Share and Shares Outstanding (1)









Basic net income $ 0.51 $ 1.19 $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 0.41 Book value at end of period $ 21.15 $ 21.51 $ 19.77 $ 20.65 $ 19.92 Tangible book value at end of period $ 17.96 $ 18.29 $ 16.52 $ 17.35 $ 16.60 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 3,122,886 3,121,308 3,116,938 3,104,776 3,104,004 Dividends per share $ 0.15 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Shares outstanding at period end 3,127,048 3,125,678 3,125,678 3,108,462 3,106,809











Selected Performance Ratios









Return on average assets 1.66% 1.97% 1.38% 1.05% 0.96% Return on average stockholders' equity 14.28% 17.05% 12.14% 8.70% 7.90% Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 16.77% 20.12% 14.41% 10.45% 9.54% Net interest margin, tax equivalent (2) 3.22% 3.20% 3.22% 3.53% 3.37% Cost of deposits 0.26% 0.28% 0.35% 0.38% 0.39% Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue (3) 37.66% 58.18% 41.69% 44.17% 37.23% Efficiency ratio (4) 69.55% 48.28% 63.58% 69.09% 69.63%











Balance Sheet Ratios









Loans to deposits 46.29% 51.51% 53.78% 61.29% 65.03% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 11.06% 11.57% 10.91% 11.92% 11.74% Nonperforming loans to period-end loans 0.52% 0.14% 0.10% 0.13% 0.10% Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans 2.49% 2.32% 2.32% 2.23% 2.20% Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding -0.01% 0.04% 0.04% 0.09% 0.09%























(1) Computed based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.





(2) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.





(3) Total revenue consists of net interest income and non-interest income.







(4) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.





