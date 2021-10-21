The Central Trust Bank Chooses Autobooks To Elevate Small Business Digital Banking

DETROIT, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autobooks, the emerging leader in embedded invoicing and payment acceptance for financial institutions, today announced that the Central Trust Bank, a $20 billion Missouri state-chartered trust company headquartered in Jefferson City, has elected to embed the Detroit-based fintech's small business services suite into their digital banking platform.

This partnership will enable The Central Trust Bank's small business customers to send digital invoices, accept payments online, and more, directly within the financial institution's existing digital banking channels. The Autobooks suite also offers cash flow management, accounting, and financial reporting tools as part of its full product suite.

The Central Trust Bank, ranked sixty-six in the nation for the number of loans completed as part of the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, remains committed to truly helping businesses of all sizes. Whether it's providing cutting-edge technology, assisting businesses with financing, or offering legendary service at any opportunity.

"We're dedicated to providing innovative solutions to our customers, and the tools to make banking as easy as possible. We believe partnering with Autobooks will allow for business customers to optimize payments for their business, ultimately helping their business succeed," said Arlene Vogel, SVP, Commercial Banking Services for Central Bank. Vogel continued, "Autobooks gives business owners the power to control how their business gets paid, and we're excited to equip our customers with the tools to make running their business more convenient."

Autobooks partners with the industry's leading core processing, digital banking, and merchant processing providers so financial institutions can quickly deploy to market. With Autobooks, financial institutions can deliver enhanced services to better serve clients' needs while increasing engagement, loyalty and profitability.

"We are thrilled to work with a progressive bank with a shared focused on small businesses," said Kyle Bazzy, VP of Enterprise Growth at Autobooks. Bazzy continued, "the reality of helping businesses move from getting paid in-person to online presents a big opportunity for the industry and we are excited to be a part of that journey with Central Trust Bank."

About Autobooks:

Detroit-based Autobooks is a provider of small business banking solutions that make it simple to get paid online, manage cash flow, and automate accounting. Through Autobooks, financial institutions can provide a small business Ecommerce platform directly embedded within their existing digital banking channels. Visit www.autobooks.co to learn more.

About The Central Trust Bank:

The Central Trust Bank is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, and has been serving businesses and customers since 1902. The bank is built on a strong foundation of people, community service, and technology.

The Central Trust Bank is a $20 billion Missouri state-chartered trust company with more than 250 locations in 78 communities serving consumers and businesses in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Tennessee, North Carolina, Colorado, and Iowa. Divisions of The Central Trust Bank include Central Trust Company, Central Investment Advisors, Central Travel, and Central Technology Services. For more information, visit www.centralbank.net.

