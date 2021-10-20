Noble 33 Opens Sparrow, a Modern Coastal Italian Restaurant, at Hotel Figueroa in Downtown Los Angeles

From the creators of Toca Madera comes a dining destination crafted from the elements of their favorite European Coasts housed within DTLA's historic and award-winning urban oasis, Hotel Figueroa

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality Group Noble 33 announced today the opening of its newest dining concept, Sparrow, a modern coastal Italian restaurant. This new experiential eatery is located at Hotel Figueroa, the award-winning preserved treasure in Downtown Los Angeles, boasting a deeply rooted 95-year history as a mainstay community hub and urban oasis. Sparrow marks Noble 33's first venture into Italian cuisine, joining the hospitality group's portfolio of high-energy, fine-dining concepts, including Toca Madera West Hollywood, Toca Madera Scottsdale, soon-to-be-open Toca Madera Las Vegas, and soon-to-be Casa Madera West Hollywood.

A long-awaited development of Noble 33, Sparrow is pioneered by the hospitality group's co-founders, Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha. The launch of Sparrow signifies the next step in Noble 33's international expansion plan and its mission to create standout restaurants that will keep longtime diners returning, newcomers arriving, and best represent Los Angeles' incredible dining culture.

"Sparrow was created from the foundation of what we have built in our other markets while also drawing inspiration from our experiences in coastal European countries, focusing on rich culinary history and aesthetics," said Tanha. "The restaurant offers a full transportive experience that begins the moment guests step through the door."

Sparrow features a modern coastal Italian-inspired menu that exudes bold flavors with high-quality, sustainable, and organic ingredients. The expansive menu is also accompanied by adventurous mixology using fresh, seasonal ingredients, and the finest spirits for dynamic cocktails all rooted in the flavors of Italy. Guests can expect creative twists on comforting Italian and Mediterranean classics, with a selection of pizzas, pastas, and other wood-fired creations like Cestino Del Pane with rosemary, focaccia, grissini and Ciabatta rolls, frantoia oil, Sicilian spices, whipped mascarpone butter, and caponata amongst other starters like Eggplant Caponata Crostino with San Marzano tomatoes, basil, capers, and ricotta salata.

Located adjacent to Hotel Figueroa's iconic coffin-shaped pool imbued with Mediterranean-inspired elements offering a resort-like respite, the interior of Sparrow is just as captivating as the surrounding environment as guests take flight to the enchanting southern European coast. With cathedral-like arched entryways and an original 1920's limestone fireplace, the restaurant features velvet draped arches and modern light fixtures mixed with traditional Coastal Italian and Mediterranean styles characterized by simple yet romantic features, a neutral color scheme with touches of blue accents, as well as the use of marble, tile insets, and wood. A forgotten skylight excavated during the hotel's recent renovation spills natural light into the sprawling room, while doors can be opened to the pool deck and outdoor dining space for a stunning backdrop of the DTLA skyline.

"Our intention behind Sparrow was to create an environment where guests feel transported to coastal Europe through charming design and a diverse menu that tells a story," said Berman. "The Coastal Italian and Mediterranean regions are some of our favorite travel destinations, so the opportunity to bring that cuisine and culture to our community is very fulfilling for us."

Upcoming dining concepts that will follow as part of Noble 33's development roadmap include Casa Madera West Hollywood, Casa Madera Toronto and Toca Madera Las Vegas. Further expansion targets include New York, Miami, and London. To learn more about Noble 33, please visit www.noble33.com and/or @Noble.33 on Instagram.

Named as a Condé Nast Traveler 2021 Readers' Choice Awards winner, and Travel + Leisure 'World's Best' 2020 winner, Hotel Figueroa's vision is to create a space that is authentically Los Angeles, including a guest experience that is elevated, celebrating the dynamism of Los Angeles' thriving arts community that pays direct tribute to the uncompromising, independent spirit of the originators of the property. Melding original 1920s Spanish Colonial splendor with modern accents and unscripted hospitality, Hotel Figueroa features undoubtedly contemporary touches throughout the property that is inspired by its own unique history.

About Noble 33

Noble 33 is a seasoned hospitality and lifestyle company with establishments both stateside and abroad that offer premium culinary and entertainment experiences to patrons. Pioneered by entrepreneurs Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, Noble 33 has a brand-first philosophy that allows the company to create one-of-a-kind restaurants, all with a focus on innovation, impeccable service, lively ambiance, and modern design. Noble 33 leads the management and continued expansion of iconic brands, including Toca Madera, Casa Madera, and La Casita, while also developing new concepts that will expand the boundaries of high-energy, fine-dining restaurants. Future targets for new Noble 33 establishments include West Hollywood, Toronto, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, and London. For more information, visit www.noble33.com and/or @Noble.33 on Instagram.

About Hotel Figueroa

Hotel Figueroa remains one of the only preserved treasures in Downtown Los Angeles with a uniquely independent spirit and luxury brand authentic only to the City of Angels. Originally opened in 1926 as an exclusive women's hostelry, the iconic destination underwent an extensive redesign in 2018 that pays tribute to its rich history, melding original 1920's Spanish Colonial splendor with contemporary touches that celebrate its deep roots in Los Angeles. Now a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, Hotel Figueroa's reimagination exceeds expectation of a new generation of guests with 268 guest rooms and suites that are distinctively engaging. An ever-evolving art program offers museum-quality installations from local artists and literary collections from Los Angeles-based authors. New and exciting culinary experiences include on-site destination restaurants, a poolside eatery, and forthcoming elevated bar & nightlife concepts later in the year. Expansive and intimate private event venues span 10,000 square feet in addition to a lushly landscaped pool area. Hotel Figueroa is located at 939 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, California 90015, in the progressive and ever-evolving South Park district of Downtown Los Angeles on S. Figueroa Street between W. Olympic and W. 9th Streets. For more information or reservations, please call (877) 724 1973, visit www.hotelfigueroa.com or email info@hotelfigueroa.com .

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company with over $10 billion of hospitality assets under management. Highgate has a longstanding track record of operating assets for the industry's largest REITs, private equity firms, institutional funds and private investors. Highgate is a dominant hotel player in key gateway markets throughout the United States and across the Caribbean and Latin America and operates more than 160 hotels and approximately 45,000 rooms around the world. For more information on Highgate, please visit www.highgate.com.

