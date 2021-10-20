GAME PLAY NETWORK ANNOUNCES PLANS TO ADD iGAMING TO THE WORLD POKER TOUR®'S ONLINE PLATFORMS

LOS ANGELES and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Play Network, Inc. ("GPN") and WPT Enterprises, Inc. ("WPT®"), the internationally televised gaming and entertainment brand, today announced plans for a partnership that adds real money video poker, casino games and poker tournaments to WPT's existing suite of online poker and social gaming products.

Game Play Network Logo

Over the last 19 years, WPT has emerged as one of the most well-known gaming brands in the world, having staged some of the biggest televised and live poker tournaments in five continents, awarded more than $1.3 billion in prize monies to players, and garnered an annual audience of over 300M viewers for its television programming worldwide. Millions of players have experienced at least one of WPT's touch points, including its free-to-play and subscription-based poker gaming offerings, providing it with one of the largest databases of enthusiastic gaming players in the world.

"In addition to our extensive live tournament and distribution network global footprint, our online platforms and products make up an ever-growing portion of our company's portfolio," said Adam Pliska, WPT's CEO. "Considering our loyal fan base and strong demand for more online offerings, it was essential for us to align ourselves with online products our customers would readily embrace, while enhancing the WPT brand. After extensive legal and business diligence, GPN clearly stood out in terms of its exceptionally talented team, strong product and unrivaled market access. We are very enthusiastic about finalizing this partnership and its potential for industry changing impact."

GPN is a licensed gaming company with a patented platform that enables its B2B partners to offer their players the immediate, unrivaled ability to play casino-style games for real money in the vast majority of the U.S., reaching 40% more of the population than other iGaming companies today.

"Within the poker industry, there are few companies with the credibility, prestige and following of the World Poker Tour®," said Sam Kiki, Game Play Network's Chief Commercial Officer. "We are thrilled about the opportunity to partner with such an innovative company to bring a well-rounded and exciting portfolio of games and tournaments to their dedicated customer base. Combining WPT's events, personalities and talent, with GPN's platform, will unleash a whole new level of bespoke iGaming content."

About WPT Enterprises, Inc.

The World Poker Tour is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online, and mobile. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show based on a series of high-stakes poker tournaments. WPT has broadcast globally in more than 150 countries and territories, and is currently producing its 19th season, which airs on Bally Sports in the United States. Season XIX of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com. ClubWPT.com is a unique online membership site that offers inside access to the WPT, as well as a sweepstakes-based poker club available in 43 states and territories across the United States, Australia, Canada, France and the United Kingdom. WPT also participates in strategic brand license, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. For more information, go to WPT.com.

About Game Play Network, Inc.

Game Play Network, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based iGaming company with a patented software & technology platform which enables the reveal of real money wagers on live horse races in conjunction with casino-style games (e.g., slots and video poker). GPN is also an advance deposit wagering company legally authorized to conduct Internet wagering on horse races under the Federal Interstate Horseracing Act and applicable state laws. The GPN platform operates its B2C business via bspot.com and enables third party brands to offer real money mobile casino games in states where other forms of iGaming are not legal. The company was founded in 2012 and currently operates in 22 states with the ability to launch in up to 40 states. For more information, please visit our corporate website at www.gameplaynetwork.com and our B2C website at www.bspot.com.

*WPT, World Poker Tour and Spade Card Design are registered trademarks of WPT Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Game Play Network