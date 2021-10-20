Control-M From BMC Named Overall Leader For Workload Automation In The 2021 Enterprise Management Associates Radar Report

Control-M From BMC Named Overall Leader For Workload Automation In The 2021 Enterprise Management Associates Radar Report

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, announced that Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) awarded the Control-M platform from BMC the overall highest score in its 2021 Workload Automation (WLA) Radar Report. The BMC Helix Control-M solution also received acclaim as the latest Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) addition to BMC's portfolio.

BMC the global leader in software solutions for IT (PRNewsFoto/BMC)

"BMC has continued to strengthen and drive automation through Control-M, especially with the addition of its new SaaS platform, BMC Helix Control-M," said Dan Twing, president and COO at EMA. "Organizations that optimize application and data workflow orchestration are delivering true business value."

According to EMA's Radar report, "Control-M is an outstanding choice for organizations that intend to give WLA its rightful place as a data center and development discipline with significant business impact." Since 2010, EMA has published six Workload Automation Radar reports and recognized BMC as the overall leader all six times.

Highlights noted in the report include:

Users gain a single unified view to orchestrate complex application and data workflows, including file transfers, mainframe to cloud

Organizations can accelerate DevOps collaboration by using a Jobs-as-Code approach with REST APIs and JSON within their CI/CD toolchains

Companies can automate every aspect of their data pipelines, from ingestion and processing to presenting data to an analytics layer

"It is an absolute honor to be recognized by EMA and earn the overall highest-scoring product in this year's Workload Automation Radar report," said Gur Steif, president of Digital Business Automation at BMC. "This report validates our commitment to provide innovative and flexible products to our customers, enabling them to solve complex business challenges in any type of digital environment."

Additional Resources

About BMC

From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2021 BMC Software, Inc.

BMC—Run and Reinvent

www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:

Jannelle Allong-Diakabana

BMC

ExtComms@bmc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.