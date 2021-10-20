ATRenew Highly Commended by Treasury Today Group's Adam Smith Awards Asia 2021

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, was highly commended by Treasury Today Group's Adam Smith Awards Asia 2021 (the "Awards") for 'Best in Class Treasury Solution' in the PRC category.

ATRenew is a pioneer in the pre-owned consumer electronics transaction and service industry in China. The Company ensures its sustainable development by continuous enhancement of its corporate treasury functions. ATRenew has adopted a series of cutting-edge practices in digital and centralized account management, cash planning, and supply chain finance. These cutting-edge practices guarantee treasury efficiency and accuracy, safeguard credit and risk control, and allow effective implementation of its merchant management system. Among hundreds of outstanding corporates of major industries across the Asia-Pacific region, ATRenew stood out from the intense competition.

Mr. Rex Chen, Chief Financial Officer of ATRenew, commented, "We are honored to receive this recognition from Treasury Today Group's Adam Smith Awards Asia 2021. The Awards are widely recognized as the ultimate benchmark for corporate treasury achievement. Being highly commended by the judges for 'Best in Class Treasury Solution' in the PRC category is a testament to our team's constant endeavor. We will continue to invest in and develop our corporate treasury team. The team is led by Ms. Shuang An, an outstanding leader who possesses exceptional corporate treasury expertise. We will further improve our internal treasury processes to serve our stakeholders in the best possible manner, and to create long-lasting social and shareholder value."

About AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.

Headquartered in Shanghai, AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. ("ATRenew") (NYSE: RERE) operates a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China under the brand ATRenew, which stands for "All Things Renew." Since its inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, addressing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer electronics by facilitating recycling and trade-in services and distributing the devices to prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Through its end-to-end coverage of the entire value chain and its proprietary inspection, grading, and pricing technologies, ATRenew sets the standard for China's pre-owned consumer electronics industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. ATRenew may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ATRenew's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: ATRenew's strategies; ATRenew's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; ATRenew's ability to maintain its relationship with major strategic investors; its ability to provide facilitate pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and provide relevant services; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ATRenew's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ATRenew does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

