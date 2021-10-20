Amesite Launches Version 4.0 of its Best-in-Class A.I.-Driven Online Learning Platform

DETROIT, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc., (NASDAQ: AMST), the leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit and government agency learning and upskilling, announced today the launch of version 4.0 of its A.I.-driven online learning platform.

Amesite Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Amesite)

"The latest version of our best-in-class online learning platform enables our customers to launch Learning Community Environment™ systems with industry-leading speed and ease," commented Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, founder and CEO of Amesite. "In just 24 hours from signup, organizations can deliver learning entirely at the pace that each learner needs, with artificial intelligence that makes each course unique and up-to-date."

Version 4.0 of the Amesite online learning platform includes multiple feature and service enhancements for both customers and their users.

Enterprise customers now have a guaranteed 24-hour launch time with a new streamlined user onboarding process that includes automated first-time logins for users. Organizations now have access to utilize user data through optional streamlined single sign-on and integrated user enterprise identities through Microsoft Directory.

Additionally, a new global dashboard enables enterprise customers to see learner status by region, job class, skills readiness/grades, and other optional categories, with the opportunity to integrate skills readiness/grades from other platforms and legacy databases.

Dr. Sastry added, "Management of data, one of the most difficult tasks for learning and development professionals, is now effortless, with tracking of learner status across the organization and the capability to integrate data from other platforms, including legacy data."

User experience upgrades in version 4.0 include new, completely flexible user journeys that enable each learner to work at their own pace with flexible livestream display modes that enable seamless lecture, discussion, and group work.

The workplace training industry was valued at approximately $165 billion in 2020, according to Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies Inc.

Dave Gentry, CEO

dave@redchip.com

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

(or) 407-491-4498

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amesite