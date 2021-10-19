Jan Zhuang Recognized As One of America's Top Financial Security Professionals 2021

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC (WFGIA) and Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA) are pleased to announce that one of their top independent agents and representatives, Jan Zhuang, Ph.D., CFP® and Executive Vice Chairperson, has been recognized as one of the top-ranked advisors in the United States on Forbes' most recent list of America's Top Financial Security Professionals. This annual list, compiled by SHOOK Research, spotlights the nation's top-performing advisors who are evaluated on quantitative and qualitative criteria, including personal interviews, industry experience and revenue trends.

In addition to being an insurance agent with WFGIA, Zhuang is a registered representative and an investment advisor representative with WFGIA's affiliate broker/dealer and registered investment advisor, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. With these qualifications, Zhuang can provide securities and investment advisor products and services, in addition to life insurance, to individuals, families and businesses.

"I came to the United States to obtain a Ph.D. in organic chemistry, but when I had my daughter, I wanted to begin planning for her future and realized I didn't know much about personal finances," Zhuang said. "I heard about the World Financial Group business opportunity and joined because I desired more flexibility to raise our children, travel and help others towards financial independence. I later became a representative with TFA so I could offer a deeper portfolio of products and services to my clients. Leveraging the company's business platform and having a team of people to work with, we can build a business for ourselves, but not by ourselves, and impact more people by offering products, services and value. I believe everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed!"

"Jan is an inspiration to all those who work with her," said George Chuang, President of TFA. "As a WFGIA agent and as a TFA representative, which led her to being named on this Forbes list, she has learned how to build a successful business and, more importantly, how to help her clients achieve financial success. Jan's outstanding achievements resulted in this recognition as one of America's Top Financial Security Professionals."

