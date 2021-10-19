Health and Beauty Brand Sourse Announces Actress Sarah Hyland As Co-Founder, New Products

The supplement brand known for their vitamin-infused chocolates is re-launching their brand with an all-new look, two new products, and actress and health advocate Sarah Hyland as their new co-founder

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourse, makers of the first vitamin-infused chocolate with clinically-backed dosage guidelines and ingredients proven to revitalize the way you look and feel, announced today the appointment of actress and health advocate Sarah Hyland as the brand's new Co-Founder and Creative Director. In addition to growing the executive team, Sourse is also announcing a complete rebrand — inclusive of new packaging and two new product offerings: Beauty Bites, infused with biotin for longer, stronger hair and nails, and Mood Bites, infused with saffron and vitamin D3 for a balanced mood.

In her new role as Co-founder and Creative director, Sarah will be leading the creative direction of the brand and working with the team on product development. As an outspoken voice and true advocate for health and wellness, Sarah has been working with the brand since March of this year, offering perspective from her own experiences and health journey. "When I joined the Sourse team in March, I made it my mission to work to develop life changing products that benefit everyone who tries them," said Sarah Hyland. "I have poured my heart and soul into creating this sweet treat with wellness in mind, and can't wait for my friends and family (and the rest of the world!) to upgrade their health and beauty routines with these tasty vitamins!"

Officially launched in August 2020, Sourse is on a mission to design clean, delicious, functional snacks that serve people and the planet. Sourse launched with two hero products: Glow Bites, infused with a plant-based collagen alternative for hydrated, plump skin; and Hype Bites, infused with vitamin B12 for energy, focus, and mood. In two delicious dark chocolate bites, Sourse is reimagining the supplement industry and rebranding it to something better suited for the next generation. The brand focuses on sustainable ingredients, with products that are always 100% vegan, gluten free, non-GMO, and allergen free. The launch of Sourse's latest two products, Beauty Bites and Mood Bites, were designed to expand the brand's overall product offerings to reach a wider audience of consumers looking to improve their overall health, wellness, and beauty routines.

Sourse was originally founded by couple Jenne Moore and Andrew Remlinger in 2020. Jenne previously led digital marketing teams for several technology and renewable energy companies in San Francisco, while Andrew spent a number of years in the finance world, serving as a consumer investment banker and advising a new wave of better-for-you food and beauty brands. Their respective backgrounds gave them new perspectives on the food industry and its connections to the environment, which ultimately inspired them to create their own plant-based functional food brand on a mission to make taking your vitamins more fun.

"After years of suffering from Vitamin B12 deficiency, I realized the capsules I was taking every day were not actually working. I became very interested in food-based supplements that provide better nutrient absorption" said Jenne Moore, founder and CEO of Sourse. "Chocolate's natural properties make it one of the best formats for vitamins because it acts as a prebiotic and catalyst for fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamin D."

The company's rebrand comes just over a year after its' official launch, and offers a more elevated brand experience with colorful, modern designs that further the brand's mission of reinventing the vitamin industry to better suit a new generation of health and beauty devotees. "Vitamin-infused chocolate is just the beginning for Sourse. We are building a platform for optimal health and nutrition through food-based supplements," said Andrew Remingler, co-founder of Sourse.

This announcement follows Sourse's $1.6 million dollar pre-seed round raised shortly after the company's initial launch. This has been an exciting time for the fast-growing company—which experienced over 400% growth in their first year and sold over 500,000 pouches.

All four Sourse products are now available for purchase through Sourse 's DTC website, where they offer monthly supplies of each product for a one-time purchase of $34, or a subscription of $29.90/month. For those interested in learning more, please visit https://trysourse.com/ or follow the brand on Instagram at @trysourse .

About Sourse

In 2020, Sourse invented the first vitamin-infused chocolate candy with clinically-backed dosage guidelines and ingredients proven to revitalize the way you look and feel. As a fast growing wellness brand, the Company's products provide beauty, energy, sleep and mental health benefits. Sourse's mission is to improve human and planetary health through developing products that improve nutrient absorption and provide better health outcomes while tasting great. Sourse is based in San Francisco, California.

