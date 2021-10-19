Cultivation Warehouse to Award up to $1M in Services to Social Equity Cannabis Cultivators AMCON Green Will Add up to a Quarter Million for Eligible Businesses

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cultivation Warehouse (CW), one of the nations premier agritechnology solutions providers, is launching a program -- along with AMCON Green , a leading MEP & building design firm -- to reward social equity programs across the country with up to $1.25 million in products and services necessary to launch or optimise a regulated commercial cannabis cultivation operation.

CW has pledged up to $1 million and AMCON will provide up to $250,000 in professional services at no cost.

To be eligible for consideration, projects need to be verified or in process of being verified as a "social equity" business by their governing jurisdiction, have secured a site and provide a written plan that can be implemented within 12 months.

To apply or for more details visit https://cultivationwarehouse.com/social_equity

Selected new or existing social equity cannabis cultivation projects will receive awards ranging from a minimum of $25,000 up to $250,000 worth of a wide range of services including site design with detailed mechanical, electrical and plumbing schematics and equipment specs, regulatory compliance consulting, procurement, installation, and other assistance for all types and sizes of commercial cannabis operations in the US.

In making the announcement Cultivation Warehouse principals Eric Paulin and Eric Shedlarski said, "We owe our success to the partnerships we've developed with many of the pioneers in cannabis cultivation. We've witnessed the harm caused by cannabis prohibition and we're hopeful that this commitment of resources will help mitigate some of that and expand diversity within the cannabis industry.

They added, "We've been fortunate to work with some of the best, most profitable businesses in the sector and we want to share the expertise we've gained from over 20 years of involvement in every type and size of operation to help reduce the barriers to entry inherent in the current highly competitive and highly regulated environment."

Applicants will be assessed for viability and awardees will be selected based on a variety of factors including their need, location and timeline.

As part of this groundbreaking program, every eligible applicant will receive a free feasibility review of their proposed project.

About Cultivation Warehouse:

Cultivation Warehouse is an agritechnology, equipment solutions & design firm specialising in commercial cannabis cultivation. They have been involved in some of the most successful regulated cannabis cultivation projects in North America and beyond; building out and optimising 10's of millions of square feet of grows.

Principals Eric Paulin and Eric "Shed" Shedlarski believe that providing the right products at the best price is fundamental. For over twenty years they have worked on many of the the most profitable cannabis grow sites in the world by providing the widest range of products and services available and tailoring them to the specific needs and constraints of each project from the smallest viable to the largest possible.

Their commitment to ensuring each client's success has earned them a steady stream of repeat business and allowed them to assemble a team of dedicated project managers who share that commitment.

About AMCON Green:

AMCON Green is a full service engineering and architectural design firm located in Sunnyvale, CA. With 35+ years of experience they create reliable operation level designs for any and all buildings, including custom build-outs for commercial industrial buildings.

They have helped construct some of the largest fully functional commercial cannabis grow operations in California. They can handle, with great precision and capability, all structural, permitting, grow room facilities design, interior design, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering for any size cannabis facility.

