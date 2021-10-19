Big Lots partners with DailyPay to ramp up hiring campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc . (NYSE: BIG), one of the largest neighborhood discount retailers in the U.S., is teaming up with DailyPay to offer Big Lots' 35,000 store and distribution center associates instant access to earned income. This new program comes just in time for the holiday season when Big Lots expects to onboard 15,000 employees to accommodate its "BIGionaire" shoppers during retail's biggest season. The company is holding national hiring events weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays at all 1,421 stores across the country, with both full-time and part-time positions available for those 16 years and older.

"Big Lots is hands-down a great place to work," said Bruce Thorn, Big Lots CEO and president. "We offer an outstanding program of perks including a 30% store discount plus additional discounts on cell services, tickets, computers and more. And now our team members will have the ability to access their accrued pay immediately via DailyPay."

DailyPay is the leading technology platform that enables employees to access or save their pay as they earn it, without having to wait for a traditional payday.

Big Lots offers a unique shopping experience—part treasure hunt, part everyday necessities, along with special Big Buys—items bought in limited quantities at exceptional prices. The company recently launched a breakthrough national brand campaign, " Be A BIGionaire ," that invites savvy shoppers to feel like a million bucks when they hunt for the best deals at their neighborhood Big Lots.

The company welcomes prospective job applicants to visit their local stores on Tuesdays between 4-7 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 30 or apply online.

"Our people are invaluable to our success," Thorn added. "We take pride in taking care of our team members, and we're always eager to welcome new associates to the Big Lots family to support our growing business."

About Big Lots

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a neighborhood discount retailer and a Fortune 500 company, operating 1,421 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and same-day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables and Hard Home. Ranked #1 on Total Retail's 2020 Top 100 Omnichannel Retailers list and the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award, Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering exceptional value to customers through the ultimate treasure hunt shopping experience, building a "best places to grow" culture, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit biglots.com .

