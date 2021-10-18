Yext Announces Collaboration with Acquia to Deliver New AI Search Integrations

Data connectors and a new application make it easy for businesses to power modern AI-powered search experiences on their websites.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced new integrations that enable businesses to seamlessly implement AI-powered search experiences on websites built with Acquia Drupal Cloud, a leading platform for building, delivering, and optimizing digital experiences.

Yext empowers businesses to upgrade their search experiences with its Answers AI search platform, which draws on multiple advanced natural language processing (NLP) algorithms to understand complex questions and deliver direct answers in dynamic forms.

"The customer journey is a conversation, and more than ever, that conversation is digital," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer at Yext. "Our work with Acquia makes it simple for businesses to be actively involved in that conversation on their digital experiences, by putting the advanced infrastructure needed to understand and deliver answers to complex questions just a few clicks away."

Acquia provides enterprise-grade solutions and services built around Drupal, an open source content management system (CMS), to give companies the ability to build, operate, and optimize websites, apps, and other digital experiences. In collaboration with Acquia, Yext can offer its clients a new set of managed cloud solutions built with Drupal and Acquia solutions.

Businesses using Acquia Drupal Cloud can leverage data connectors to sync information about their employees, places, help articles, events, and more into their own Yext knowledge graph, which stores and structures the data to make it compatible with its AI search platform. Once their data is synced, businesses can simply drag and drop a search bar onto their website using Yext's Drupal application , and be on their way towards the increased conversions, reduced support costs, and new customer intelligence that Yext clients around the world have experienced.

"We're excited to collaborate with a company like Yext that shares our vision for exceptional digital experiences," said Kevin Cochrane, SVP of Product Marketing at Acquia. "There's true power in being able to combine an enhanced CMS with a modern AI search experience, and we're so excited to see the possibilities these integrations open up for the businesses using our platforms across industries."

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

SOURCE Yext, Inc.