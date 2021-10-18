Road Ready Advanced Telematics Announces LogIQ™ Integration Partnership with Air-Weigh

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Road Ready, an advanced telematics and smart fleet technology provider from Clarience Technologies, has introduced Air-Weigh as its newest LogIQ™ integrated data platform integration partner. This partnership with Air-Weigh, a global leader in electronic on-board scales, connects data between the trailer and tractor through the cloud which represents a new milestone for Road Ready and the LogIQ platform.

"Adding Air-Weigh to the LogIQ integrated data platform underscores our commitment to deliver more seamless solutions to customers," said Nada Jiddou, Clarience Technologies executive vice president and Road Ready General Manager. "Our new partnership with Air-Weigh provides fleet managers better visibility to asset utilization while also providing a tool to ensure safe, legal loading."

Connecting Through the Cloud

Over the last several months Road Ready has unveiled several industry firsts starting with its new 5G Ready telematics system, a first-of-its-kind trailer telematics solution allowing fleets to operate their systems continuously without worrying about downtime caused by cellular network upgrades. In September, Road Ready introduced its LogIQ integrated data platform, another first in trailer telematics. This announcement represents a bold next step for the brand—incorporating combined tractor and trailer weight when the vehicle is tethered and in operation.

Air-Weigh scales work seamlessly between the tractor and trailer providing a complete weighing solution. Fleets will now be able to receive gross weight data right in Road Ready's FleetViz™ user interface, providing the ability to stay compliant while maximizing cargo capabilities across assets.

"As the need for actionable data increases, integration with Road Ready's advanced telematics solution is increasingly important to fleet management," said Dennis DeMeyere, vice president of Sales and Marketing, Air-Weigh. "Knowing weight data is integral to maximizing efficiency of commercial fleets. The LogIQ platform provides this data instantaneously so fleet executives can make real-time decisions that impact their profitability."

A Universal Decoder

The LogIQ integrated data platform combines data from a broad network of industry partners with its own trailer telematics system, making it easier for commercial fleets to obtain insights from data generated by trailers and other fleet equipment.

The strength of the platform comes from its partners, all leading names serving commercial transportation. LogIQ acts as a universal language decoder, enabling communication between smart components from partners and Road Ready to one another, ultimately driving smarter decision making. LogIQ also acts as an entry point for future artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

"Smarter fleet decision making will be enabled from a broad set of data sources," said Jiddou. "This partnership helps uncover unprecedented insights on transportation assets operating in field while also moving us closer to total visibility throughout the supply chain."

To learn more, visit rrtelematics.com .

About Road Ready

Road Ready, a Clarience Technologies brand, is a vertically integrated advanced telematics and smart fleet solutions SaaS provider based in Southfield, Michigan. Road Ready offers custom telematics solutions to help fleets manage, optimize, and maximize their assets. Coupled with an expansive network of premier integration partners, customers can do more through a single interface, Road Ready continues to implement groundbreaking research and development to make impactful contributions to the transportation industry.

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies focuses on developing vehicle and fleet management technology innovations the commercial vehicle, passenger car, recreational off-road machine, and pleasure craft markets. Through our data and insights, we improve fleet management, streamline supply chain management, and enhance safety on and off the road. Since our Truck-Lite brand introduced the first sealed marker light in 1955, our companies have unveiled a steady stream of innovations that have turned customers into long-term partners. Today, Clarience Technologies is a global company known for its quality and dedication to sustainability – and to providing the technologies that keep our world moving forward. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com.

About Air-Weigh

A leader in on-board weighing solutions, Air-Weigh designs and manufactures scales for commercial vehicles around the world. Air-Weigh scales feature innovative technologies to help truck and trailer drivers reduce costs, improve safety and maximize profitability. With a reputation for accuracy and toughness, Air-Weigh scales are the preferred on-board weighing system for original equipment manufacturers. Learn more about www.air-weigh.com.

