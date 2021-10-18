Ocean Insight Announces 2021 Spectroscopy Research Grant Program

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Insight, the applied spectral knowledge company, has launched a research grant program with potential awards of up to $20,000 in Ocean Insight products.

The 2021 Ocean Insight Grant Program encourages the use of spectral technologies in support of research promoting a safer, cleaner, healthier world. Eligibility extends to researchers from start-up companies; universities and research centers; and local, state and federal institutions. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 21, 2021, at www.oceaninsight.com/research-grant. Semifinalists will be announced Jan. 21, 2022, with the top awards revealed on Feb. 4, 2022. Ocean Insight collaborates with customers to discover, refine and deliver new approaches to solving the world's most pressing problems with spectral technologies. The 2020 Grant Program awardees included researchers taking on challenges such as microplastics remediation and wetlands pollution; environmental concerns related to climate change and atmospheric conditions; and biomedical efforts involving cancer detection and treatment.

Ocean Insight is the Applied Spectral Knowledge company. We partner with customers to unlock the unknown, leveraging the power of light to build a safer, cleaner, healthier world. Our modular spectrometers, multispectral sensors and fiber optic accessories comprise a flexible toolkit for experimentation and discovery. Ocean Insight has locations throughout the United States, Europe, India and China. The company is a subsidiary of Halma plc, a global group of life-saving technology companies. Halma is a FTSE 100 company (LSE: HLMA) with over 6,300 employees in more than 40 subsidiaries worldwide. Ocean Insight is part of Halma's Environmental and Analysis sector, which focuses on products and technologies for analysis in environmental safety and life sciences markets.

