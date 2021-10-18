Newcore Gold to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 20, 2021

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU; OTCQX: NCAUF), is pleased to announce that Luke Alexander, President, CEO & Director will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 20, 2021.

DATE: October 20, 2021

TIME: 11:00 - 11:30 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3iUhKfJ

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about Newcore Gold at newcoregold.com.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold project located in Ghana, Africa's largest gold producer(1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 27% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi's 216 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana's prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including Kinross' Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore's vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2020 as sourced from the World Gold Council.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

