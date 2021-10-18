Global crypto exchange company, CrossTower partners with South Asian Engagement Foundation for a three-day festival of lights celebration in the heart of New York City

New York's World Trade Center Shines Bright in First Ever All-American Diwali Celebration Global crypto exchange company, CrossTower partners with South Asian Engagement Foundation for a three-day festival of lights celebration in the heart of New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossTower, one of the world's fastest leading trading platforms and digital asset investment firms, announced today its partnership with the South Asian Engagement Forum to celebrate All American Diwali at the iconic World Trade Center in New York City. For the first time in history, an amazing three-day Diwali celebration will be held from November 2, 2021, through November 4, 2021, showcasing a spectacular digital mural on the WTC podium and fireworks over the Hudson River.

"This event combines American traditions with the Indian festival, bringing the two countries together to celebrate."

Attendees of the inaugural event will include NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams; Randhir Jaiswal, India's Consul General in New York; and Mayor of Jersey City, Steven Fulop. CrossTower co-founders Kapil Rathi and Kristin Boggiano will also participate in the celebration.

For over 240 years, fireworks have defined the United States' Independence Day. This is the first time an event of this magnitude empowers Americans to celebrate a millennium-old holiday while partaking in a national pastime. By highlighting core Indian traditions through universal American values, this grand event aims to make Diwali as beloved to mainstream America as it is in South Asia.

"CrossTower is privileged to be a partner of the first ever All-American Diwali celebration, especially so soon after our expansion into India. Given that there are 2.7 million Indians in the US, this event combines the American tradition with the Indian Festival and has brought together two biggest democratic countries, the U.S. and India, to celebrate one of the biggest festivals," said Kapil Rathi, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CrossTower.



Eric Adams, NYC mayoral candidate, said, "The US has such a huge South Asian population and Diwali being an important festival has given us the opportunity to display lights in the World Trade Centre and fireworks during the festival of lights during the All-American Diwali celebration. And there is no better place to do it than New York city and we are looking forward to it."

This event combines the American tradition of viewing fireworks over the Hudson River with the Indian Festival of lights. A fireworks display will take place on the Hudson and be available via livestream on Diwali Eve, November 3rd at 7.30 pm ET, to inspire Indian Americans to engage their neighbors, colleagues, and friends from a variety of backgrounds in engaging conversations about Diwali.

Rahul Walia, Founder of the South Asian Spelling Bee, said, "There is no better symbol of the triumph of resiliency than the World Trade Center and we are very fortunate to be able to bring this message to all."

