Coinllectibles™️ completes US$37million acquisition of Talk+ - aims to realise its ambition of becoming a global Fusion NFTs™️ powerhouse

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️ (OTC: COSG) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the messaging and crypto currency App Talk+, bringing Coinllectibles™️ one step closer in realising its ambition of being a multi-dimensional global Fusion NFT™️ powerhouse.

A majority stake in Talk+ is being acquired at an aggregate valuation of USD$37 million, making it the largest acquisition by Coinllectibles to date.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dr Herbert Lee, the Chairman of the Coinllectibles™️ Group said, "We are very excited that this acquisition is finally complete. I have been observing the developments in the crypto and blockchain space and I am very bullish about its long term prospects. I am keenly aware that for Coinllectibles to do well, we would need to have an ecosystem to operate in – Talk+ provides us with that. As we slowly put all the pieces together, it is my vision for Coinllectibles to be a global NFT powerhouse. Looking at how things within the company is shaping up, I am pleased to note that we are definitely on track to getting there."

While there are already many crypto wallets available in the market, Talk+ differentiates itself by incorporating an instant messaging function into a multi-cryptocurrency wallet to become one "super" digital app. Functionally, Talk+ is able to let users conduct crypto transactions as easily as sending messages. In terms of data protection, Talk+ messages are all encrypted. This ensures that other than the intended parties, no one else will be able to access the messages within the Talk+ app. Talk+ users are also able to delete sent message, even after they have been received by the other party, thus making the messages even more secure. Talk+ is in the process of developing capabilities to store and transfer Fusion NFTs™️.

With respect to how Talk+ will contribute to business growth for Coinllectibles™️, Toby O'Connor, CEO of Coinllectibles, commented "Talk+ provides Coinllectibles more ways to reach out and engage our users. In the new paradigm of Web 3.0, interoperability is core to engagement. The ability for our users to efficiently chat about NFT projects, transfer NFTs and make digital currency transfers to each other will directly contribute to the increased acceptance and user experience of NFTs. This is a great development and contributes to our expanding business model."

Commenting on the acquisition, Stark Chan, CEO of Talk+ said, "I am thrilled that Talk+ is part of Coinllectibles Group, an innovative fast growing company in the Metaverse space. I am confident that Talk+ will provide Coinllectibles with greater capabilities to engage and deliver NFTS to its customer bases, which in turn will directly contribute to Talk+'s own growth trajectory."

For more information on Talk+ app, please visit https://www.talkapp.org/. For more information on Coinllectibles™️, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art and join the Coinllectibles™️ Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans.

The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

About Talk+

TALK+ is Hong Kong's first instant messaging app with a cryptocurrency wallet, allowing crypto transactions between users while communicating with each other. It is a cross platform, end-to-end encrypted, instant messaging application ("app") incorporated with features of a cryptocurrency wallet, created by Stark Chan, BBS, founder of Bull.b Tech.

The app offers a high level of data protection to its users. It ensures no third party will have access to the conversations exchanged and allows the removal of sent messages even after they have been received on the other end.

TALK+ wallet supports 12 cryptocurrencies. Users can efficiently and accurately transfer cryptocurrency to people they know and/or are communicating with through the app without having to leave the app.

