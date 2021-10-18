The 33rd Li Bai Poetry Festival Ceremony was successfully held in Ma'anshan City

MA'ANSHAN, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13, the 33rd Li Bai Poetry Festival opened at the Jiangtun Bay Square of Riverside Park in Ma'anshan City, which has become a shining city culture card, according to the Publicity Department of Ma'anshan City.

The 33rd Li Bai Poetry Festival

Li Bai Poetry Festival firstly attached great importance to a principle line of "culture of Yangtze River", and focused on the indissoluble relationship between the poet Li Bai and Ma'anshan City. This festival included a variety of recreational activities such as artistic performances, Yangtze River Culture Forum, national poetry collection, etc., which fully demonstrated the unique status and special charm of Ma'anshan City in the "Yangtze River culture".

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=404278

Caption: The 33rd Li Bai Poetry Festival

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Ma'anshan City