PVWC Lifts Boil Water Notice, Advises Customers To Let The Water Run Before Drinking

CLIFTON, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers of Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) in Paterson, Passaic, and parts of Clifton and Woodland Park were notified on September 2, 2021, of a possible problem with the drinking water due to flooding of the New Street Reservoir from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida. Impacted customers were advised to boil the tap water before using for drinking and cooking. We are pleased to report that the water quality of New Street Reservoir has been restored to normal operating conditions, flushing of water mains has been completed, and subsequent water quality testing shows that water meets applicable safe drinking water standards.

THE BOIL WATER ADVISORY IS LIFTED and it is no longer necessary to boil your water before using. The following measures are strongly encouraged at this time:

Run your water faucets for 3-5 minutes to flush your service line and interior plumbing.

Empty and clean your automatic ice makers and water chillers.

Drain and refill your hot water heater if the temperature is set below 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

If your property has a water softener/cartridge filters, it should be run through a regeneration cycle or other procedures recommended by the manufacturer.

Water reservoirs in tall buildings should be drained and refilled (as applicable).

Passaic Valley Water Commission would like to thank our customers for their cooperation and understanding during the boil water notice. PVWC consulted closely with the NJDEP to ensure that any applicable state or federal requirements were followed. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

Customers can visit www.PVWC.com for additional details and to sign-up for emergency notifications via voice, text and/or email.

