Loma Systems® Returns to INTERPHEX 2021 to Showcase Latest Metal Detection, X-Ray Inspection and Checkweighing Technologies

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loma Systems, a global leader in inspection technologies within the food, packaging and pharmaceutical industries, will be showcasing its latest inspection technologies at INTERPHEX on 19 - 21 October 2021 at the Javits Center, New York. The company is exhibiting on booth #1830.

X5C Compact X-ray Inspection System

The Loma team looks forward to re-connecting with customers and displaying a variety of market leading detection systems specifically designed to assist pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers maintain production efficiencies and compliance, while increasing their quality control output.

On show will be Loma's upgraded IQ4 LOCK-PH Pharmaceutical Metal Detector. Capable of inspecting up to 30,000 tablets or capsules per minute, the IQ4 LOCK-PH offers best in class calibrated detection levels from 0.22mmFE, 0.28mmNFE and 0.37mmSt/St ensuring the smallest fragments of metal are detected and rejected every time. For a metal detector for different applications, then also on display will be LOMA's IQ4 BottleChek Metal Detector. Designed to inspect pharmaceutical bottles, vials or tubs at the end of the packaging line for unwanted metallic particles, the BottleChek Metal Detector Conveyor easily integrates into any production line for side-by-side transfers.

If wanting to detect more than metal, then see the innovative X5C Compact, LOMA's smallest X-ray system available. The X5C Compact detects all types of metal (i.e. stainless steel, ferrous and non-ferrous), calcified bone, glass or dense plastics and can be used for basic product integrity tests (i.e. missing items, object checking, fill level). It is especially good at inspecting products packaged in foil, such as blister packs, or heavy metallized film packaging and overcoming the problems with ferrous in foil metal detectors. Providing plug and play installation and software, reliable inspection and low ongoing running costs, the X5C is ideal for factories wanting to take the first step into using X-ray technology.

Also part of the line-up and at the other end of the scale, LOMA's CW3 Checkweigher is perfect for products such as blister packs, packaged goods and sachets up to 12Kg. The complete system is available with specification including BRC, IFS & retail compliance and can be approved to either OIML R51 and MID (EC TAC). All systems come complete with automatic mean weight correction to help meet weight legislation.

"INTERPHEX provides a fantastic opportunity to re-establish connections with the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical community and update on exciting advances here at Loma. We are particularly proud of our inspection and detection solutions specific to the sector and very much look forward to demonstrating our expertise in product safety and quality solutions," said Christina Rowland, North America Marketing Specialist.

IQ4 LOCK-PH Pharmaceutical Metal Detector

CW3 Checkweigher

Loma Systems (PRNewsfoto/Loma Systems, an ITW Company)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loma Systems, an ITW Company