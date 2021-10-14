Deloitte Wins ITR's Tax Technology Firm of the Year Award for Fourth Consecutive Year International Tax Review honors Deloitte for continued excellence in Tax Technology and Innovation, Transfer Pricing, Tax Compliance and Reporting, and Indirect Tax service in the Americas region

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced that it received five awards at the 16th International Tax Review (ITR) Americas Tax Awards 2021, recognizing its achievements delivering breakthrough solutions on client engagements in the Americas region. Deloitte was named "Technology Firm of the Year" and "Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year" in the Americas region for the fourth consecutive year and was awarded "Tax Compliance and Reporting Firm of the Year" for the second consecutive year. Deloitte also claimed this year "Tax Innovator of the Year" and "Indirect Tax Firm of the Year."

"Deloitte is leading our clients through a rapidly-changing environment driven by regulatory changes, global growth, digitization, and most recently, the impacts of operating in a post-COVID environment," said Steve Kimble, chairman and chief executive officer, Deloitte Tax LLP. "It is an honor to win these prestigious ITR awards for our efforts in developing solutions and deploying innovative technologies to help clients address their obligations, challenges and tax priorities in a transparent, streamlined and customized manner."

These recognitions from ITR highlight Deloitte's ongoing investments to create lasting value for their clients through digital transformation. This is achieved through a number of advancements including:

Intela: Deloitte developed an innovative, digital engagement management platform to enable seamless collaboration between Deloitte's tax professionals and its clients. As an end-to-end cloud-based solution, Intela provides companies with a single workspace to collaborate with Deloitte on engagement delivery from data collection and knowledge management to document production and insights development.

Enterprise resource planning (ERP): One of the biggest tax challenges organizations face is lack of data and access to financial and tax data from one or multiple ERP systems and other financial sources. Deloitte supports companies that have limited capabilities from their legacy ERP or are upgrading to the Next Gen ERP system to help unify their data, tax sensitize, automate and digitize, to support tax transformation.

Automation solutions: For large corporations, Finance Transformations and Next Gen ERP is the start of transformation for tax data. In addition to this important step, tax may require automation strategies to "fill the gaps" to address ever changing regulatory updates for tax compliance, provisions, and global reporting.

Deloitte offers customized implementation of tax automation solutions focusing on value added business drivers such as return on investment, risk reduction, workforce efficiencies and reduced reliance on manual processes.

The 16th annual Americas Tax Awards recognize remarkable achievements and developments that demonstrate innovative, complex and impactful transactions. The awards acknowledge work that broke new ground in the tax marketplace and was completed between March 2020 and April 2021.

